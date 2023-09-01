InsideHook
Style | September 1, 2023 10:59 am

The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend

Don't miss out on these massive sitewide sales

Eyewear on sale for Labor Day
Just in time for fall.
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Labor Day Weekend is an optimal time to buy a fresh pair of specs for your face. A bunch of our favorite online eyewear retailers are throwing massive sitewide sales, so you can cop a new pair of prescription glasses, blue light glasses or sunglasses in time for fall at a reasonable price.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best eyewear sales to shop this LDW — and be sure to check out all of the deals and steals running this weekend here.

GlassesUSA

One of the largest online prescription glass retailers, GlassesUSA.com offers an array of high-quality designer and house brand glasses from Ray-Ban to Gucci. During its sitewide Labor Day sale you can take 30% off designer frames + free Rx lenses and 40% off all other frames + free Rx lenses.

Shop Here
Burberry BE2272
Burberry BE2272
Buy Here : $394$213
Muse Elliot
Muse Elliot
Buy Here : $38
Freddy
Freddy
Buy Here : $68$41
Gucci GG0515O
Gucci GG0515O
Buy Here : $408$220

Eyebuydirect

It’s BYOB over at Eyebuydirect, the destination for affordable but high-quality eyewear, for Labor Day. When you buy one pair of frames you get a second free with code BOGOTRIP. The site is also taking 50% off lenses and 30% off frames on designer eyeglasses with code DBSAVINGS.

shop here
Ray-Ban RB5154 Clubmaster
Ray-Ban RB5154 Clubmaster
Buy it now : $200$120
Ray-Ban RB7047
Ray-Ban RB7047
Buy it now : $158$95
Oakley Plank 2.0
Oakley Plank 2.0
Buy Here : $167$100
Ray-Ban RB7046
Ray-Ban RB7046
Buy it now : $158$95
Lens Crafters

The recognizable brick-and-mortar optical retailer is hosting a rather substantial online sale for Labor Day. Get 30% off all frames and 50% off all lenses online and in stores.

Shop here
Burberry BE2359 Pearce
Burberry BE2359 Pearce
Buy it now : $293$147
Giorgio Armani AR5080
Giorgio Armani AR5080
Buy it now : $321$161
Arnette AN7188 Karibou
Arnette AN7188 Karibou
Buy it now : $109$54
Polo Ralph Lauren PH1179
Polo Ralph Lauren PH1179
Buy it now : $200$100

Privé Revaux Eyewear

The celebrity-backed designer eyewear brand sells high-quality, sophisticated shades at accessible prices. Use code INTHESHADE to get two clearance items for free when you make any purchase.

shop here
First Day Blue Light Glasses
First Day Blue Light Glasses
Buy it now : $40$20
The Lunar Blue Light Glasses
The Lunar Blue Light Glasses
Buy it now : $40$20
Hollywood Sunglasses
Hollywood Sunglasses
Buy it now : $45$35
Man-Made Sunglasses
Man-Made Sunglasses
Buy it now : $35$25

Hubble

With prescription glasses prices starting at just $78, Hubble is the premier destination for affordable, on-trend glasses, as well as cost-friendly contacts. And every pair of prescription lenses ships free to your door. Currently, everything is 30% off with code LABORDAY30.

shop here
Artemis Square
Artemis Square
Buy it now : $78$55
Kepler Eyeglasses
Kepler Eyeglasses
Buy it now : $78$55
Nova Eyeglasses
Nova Eyeglasses
Buy Here : $78$55
Orion Eyeglasses
Orion Eyeglasses
Buy it now : $78$55

