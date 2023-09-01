The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day Weekend is an optimal time to buy a fresh pair of specs for your face. A bunch of our favorite online eyewear retailers are throwing massive sitewide sales, so you can cop a new pair of prescription glasses, blue light glasses or sunglasses in time for fall at a reasonable price.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best eyewear sales to shop this LDW — and be sure to check out all of the deals and steals running this weekend here.
GlassesUSA
One of the largest online prescription glass retailers, GlassesUSA.com offers an array of high-quality designer and house brand glasses from Ray-Ban to Gucci. During its sitewide Labor Day sale you can take 30% off designer frames + free Rx lenses and 40% off all other frames + free Rx lenses.
Eyebuydirect
It’s BYOB over at Eyebuydirect, the destination for affordable but high-quality eyewear, for Labor Day. When you buy one pair of frames you get a second free with code BOGOTRIP. The site is also taking 50% off lenses and 30% off frames on designer eyeglasses with code DBSAVINGS.
Lens Crafters
The recognizable brick-and-mortar optical retailer is hosting a rather substantial online sale for Labor Day. Get 30% off all frames and 50% off all lenses online and in stores.
Privé Revaux Eyewear
The celebrity-backed designer eyewear brand sells high-quality, sophisticated shades at accessible prices. Use code INTHESHADE to get two clearance items for free when you make any purchase.
Hubble
With prescription glasses prices starting at just $78, Hubble is the premier destination for affordable, on-trend glasses, as well as cost-friendly contacts. And every pair of prescription lenses ships free to your door. Currently, everything is 30% off with code LABORDAY30.
