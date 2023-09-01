The Best Eyewear Deals to Shop This Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day Weekend is an optimal time to buy a fresh pair of specs for your face. A bunch of our favorite online eyewear retailers are throwing massive sitewide sales, so you can cop a new pair of prescription glasses, blue light glasses or sunglasses in time for fall at a reasonable price.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best eyewear sales to shop this LDW — and be sure to check out all of the deals and steals running this weekend here.

One of the largest online prescription glass retailers, GlassesUSA.com offers an array of high-quality designer and house brand glasses from Ray-Ban to Gucci. During its sitewide Labor Day sale you can take 30% off designer frames + free Rx lenses and 40% off all other frames + free Rx lenses.

It’s BYOB over at Eyebuydirect, the destination for affordable but high-quality eyewear, for Labor Day. When you buy one pair of frames you get a second free with code BOGOTRIP. The site is also taking 50% off lenses and 30% off frames on designer eyeglasses with code DBSAVINGS.

The recognizable brick-and-mortar optical retailer is hosting a rather substantial online sale for Labor Day. Get 30% off all frames and 50% off all lenses online and in stores.

The celebrity-backed designer eyewear brand sells high-quality, sophisticated shades at accessible prices. Use code INTHESHADE to get two clearance items for free when you make any purchase.

With prescription glasses prices starting at just $78, Hubble is the premier destination for affordable, on-trend glasses, as well as cost-friendly contacts. And every pair of prescription lenses ships free to your door. Currently, everything is 30% off with code LABORDAY30.