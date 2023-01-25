InsideHook
Style | Updated January 25, 2023 9:43 am

The Best Deals From J.Crew’s Sale Include the New February Collection

Plus, an extra 50% off already discounted items.

a collage of J.Crew sale items on a green background
J.Crew's sitwide sale includes brand new releases and sale-on-sale gems alike.
J.Crew/Getty Images
By Logan Mahan and Paolo Sandoval @missloganmarie

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You should know by now that J.Crew isn’t just a place to grab oxfords and chinos anymore — with a little help, the menswear retailer has gone from zero to hero in terms of their everyday offerings, operating as your one-stop shop for everything from rugged hiking boots to buttoned-up blazers. It is, however, still offering humongous blowouts on the daily (some things never change), today included: in classic J.Crew sale fashion, you can score 30% off sitewide with code REFRESH.

While a hefty discount should already be appealing enough, we’ll point out that this isn’t just 30% off random picks — The brand-new February Collection, one of our favorites to date under Creative Director  Brendon Babenzien, is all up for grabs. The sale section is currently enjoying an even heavier discount, with 50% off already marked-down styles.

Because we’ve already been hounding for the best deals from J.Crew’s sitewide sale, we figured we’d compile them neatly for you to check out below. From the new February Collection to on-sale gems, everything you need for a well-dressed winter (and beyond) is heavily discounted and located below.

The Best Deals From J.Crew’s Sitewide Sale:

J.Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket
J.Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket

With spring still a ways off, you need a mid-weight jacket that’ll work year round. Try this one.

Buy Here : $168$118
J.Crew Western Fine-Wale Corduroy Shirt
J.Crew Western Fine-Wale Corduroy Shirt

No better way to wrangle up a date night ‘fit than with this fine-wale corduroy shirt.

Buy Here : $118$83
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant

The same pair you’ve been wearing for years, now in a eye-catching sage olive.

Buy Here : $118$83
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt

You need a shirt that works hard and plays hard. J.Crew’s signature cotton-poplin blend does both — especially in a classic blue stripe color.

Buy Here : $90$25
J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Sweatpant
J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Sweatpant

Heavy, fleecy goodness, at nearly 70% off.

Buy Here : $98$35
J.Crew Primaloft Dock Peacoat
J.Crew Primaloft Dock Peacoat

A classy peacoat, stuffed with cozy Primaloft, priced well under $200? Just tell us where to sign.

Buy Here : $348$175
J.Crew Wool-Cashmere Topcoat
J.Crew Wool-Cashmere Topcoat

Timeless and classic, the J.Crew Topcoat is designed to be worn over your finest suit. That being said, please, wear this over jeans, sweats, a hoodie — literally whatever, just wear it.

Buy Here : $498$250
J.Crew Nordic Quilted Puffer Jacket
J.Crew Nordic Quilted Puffer Jacket
Buy Here : $298$150
J.Crew Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Jacket
J.Crew Sherpa-Lined Corduroy Jacket
Buy Here : $178$90
J.Crew Quilted Highland Skye Jacket
J.Crew Quilted Highland Skye Jacket

More elegant than a bomber, more rugged than a peacoat…is there anything the Quilted Highland Skye Jacket can’t do? (The answer? No.)

Buy Here : $398$200
J.Crew Brunswick Rain Jacket
J.Crew Brunswick Rain Jacket

Wet weather shouldn’t deter you from looking your best.

Buy Here : $168$85
an orange cashmere sweater from J.Crew on a textured white background
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

J.Crew’s best-selling crewneck, cashmere-ified.

BUy Here: $138 $87
a green cashmere hoodie from J.Crew on a textured white background
J.Crew Cashmere Hoodie
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Hoodie

Good: a cozy hoodie. Better: a cozy cashmere hoodie. Best: a cozy cashmere hoodie in a burnished “heather elm.”

Buy Here: $178 $142
a navy cashmere turtleneck from J.Crew on a textured white background
J.Crew Cashmere Turtleneck
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater

Movc over, itchy wool layer — there’s a new turtleneck in town!

BUy Here: $168 $134
a cream cashmere polo from J.Crew on a textured white background
J.Crew Cashmere Polo
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Short-Sleeve Johnny-Collar Sweater-Polo

J.Crew’s old-school-cool Johnny-Collar Sweater-Polo has the added benefit of feeling practically cloudlike.

BUy Here: $148 $118
a white cable-knit cashmere sweater from J.Crew on a textured white background
J.Crew Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater

Come for the additional 20% discount on top of an already marked-down price tag, stay for the supple cable-knit perfection.

Buy Here: $228 $134
a green cashmere sweater blazer from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Blazer
J.Crew

J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Blazer

The softest blazer you’ll ever touch.

Buy Here: $328 $206
a blue printed J.Crew polo on a grey background
J.Crew Classic Pique Polo Shirt
J.Crew

J.Crew Classic Pique Polo Shirt

A paisley pique polo, perfectly priced. Imagine that!

Buy Here: $80 $19
a pair of grey suit pants from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton-Hemp Suit Pant
J.Crew

J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton-Hemp Suit Pant

A blend of anti-microbial hemp and easy cotton makes these joints the perfect weekday warriors.

Buy Here: $128 $36
a red woven belt with a gold buckle from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Woven Belt
J.Crew

J.Crew Woven Belt

How else are you going to hold up the massive weight of chunky double-pleated corduroys?

Buy Here: $50 $18
a blue oxford shirt from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Relaxed Traditional-Weight Oxford Shirt
J.Crew

J.Crew Relaxed Traditional-Weight Oxford Shirt

J.Crew’s premium oxford shirt, now in a cut straight out of Seinfeld.

Buy Here: $90 $60
a model in a pair of dark jeans from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-Fit One-Year Wash Jean
J.Crew

J.Crew Classic Relaxed-Fit One-Year Wash Jean

Newsflash: relaxed pants don’t have to look schlubby.

Buy Here: $148 $47
a pair of brown leather hiking boots from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Tumbled Leather Cascade Boot
J.Crew

J.Crew Tumbled Leather Cascade Boot

Crafted with supple leather and a Vibram sole, these Cascade Boots are surely the most stylish way to trek up a mountain this fall.

Buy Here: $298 $240
a blue wool baseball cap from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Heritage Wool-Blend Letterman Baseball Cap
J.Crew

J.Crew Heritage Wool-Blend Letterman Baseball Cap

Think varsity jacket for your noggin.

Buy Here: $65 $47
a model in a green hoodie from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Hoodie
J.Crew

J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Hoodie

14 oz. of soft-spun fleece is more or less equivalent to wearing a cozy blanket.

Buy Here: $128 $70
a pair of white soled blue sneakers from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Vulcanized Cape Sneakers
J.Crew

J.Crew Vulcanized Cape Sneakers

Vulcanized rubber and a heavy-duty outer make J.Crew’s Cape Sneakers the perfect fall beaters.

Buy Here: $90 $55
a blue and maroon striped rollneck sweater from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Rollneck Stripe Sweater
J.Crew

J.Crew Heritage Cotton Rollneck Stripe Sweater

So, which little ivy did you attend?

Buy Here: $98 $31
a pair of dark rown corduroy pants from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew 700 Straight-Fit Corduroy Pant
J.Crew

J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Corduroy Pant

Fall, aka corduroy season.

Buy Here: $88 $60
a model in a light blue paisley printed shirt from J.Crew on a grey background
J.Crew Vintage Printed Twill Shirt
J.Crew

J.Crew Vintage Printed Twill Shirt

This retro-printed twill top may look straight out of a NOAH lookbook (that’s a good thing), but we assure you, the price tag is totally J.Crew.

Buy Here: $90 $22
a blue mix and match chambray shirt from J.Crew on a white textured background
J.Crew/Johndmartin

J.Crew Mix and Match Chambray Shirt

Soft, light and surprisingly playful.

Buy here: $90 $24
a pair of lightwash J.Crew jeans on a white textured background
J.Crew/Johndmartin

J.Crew 484 Five-Year Wash Slim-Fit Jean

The 484 Jean is a classic, no-nonsense, slim-fit pant in a timeless wash (just the way god intended).

BUy Here: $128 $26
J.Crew

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Camp-Collar Garment-Dyed Harbor Shirt

An easy button-down that’ll give the impression you put in effort.

buy here: $70 $20
J.Crew

J.Crew Camden Crepe-Sole Slip-Ons

This versatile slip-on features a soft crepe sole and a rich pebbled leather upper.

buy here: $228 $143
J.Crew

J.Crew 6.5″ Lightweight French Terry Dock Short

A soft sweatshort you’ll live in all summer.

buy here: $60 $18
a navy blue blazer from J.Crew on a white textured background
J.Crew/Johndmartin

J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Italian Wool Suit Jacket

A laidback wool suit for your upcoming fall/winter weddings.

buy here: $425 $120

More Like This

15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
a collage of Levi's models on a light blue background
Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
a collage of Brooks Brothers model on a tweed background
Brooks Brothers’ End of Season Sale Includes 60% Off Winter Outerwear

Recommended

Suggested for you

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Why the Jaguars, Giants, Bills and Cowboys Lost in the Divisional Round
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
A New Lawsuit Explains Why You Can Buy Fireball in Grocery Stores
Why Are the Finnish People So Happy, Anyway?
The 30 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Her

Keep Reading

A composite of images of the Swell

Exploring the Alaskan Wilderness on a Luxurious…Tugboat?
The Irish Coffee, popularized at the Buena Vista in San Francisco

How to Perfect Your Irish Coffee
Adam Vinatieri with Rob Gronkowski, who he is teaching to kick field goals before Gronk attempts one during the 2023 Super Bowl

Here's How Adam Vinatieri Is Teaching Gronk to Kick Field Goals
A collage of Valentine's Day gifts available on eBay, including sneakers, designer bags, watches and jewelry

The Best Valentine’s Day Gifts Available on eBay
a collage of J.Crew sale items on a green background

The Best Deals From J.Crew’s Sale Include the New February Collection
A wooden puppet stretching on the floor

Welcome to the Era of the Miniature Workout
Instead of buying art, more and more people are investing in violins.

Should You Be Investing in Stringed Instruments?
15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands

15 Fine Jewelry Gifts From Our Favorite Online Brands
Foria's Awaken Arousal Oil on a red and black background.

Foria’s Arousal Oil Is the Best Gift You Can Give This Valentine’s Day

Trending

Should You Buy a Vintage Home Stereo? One Expert Weighs In.
Why the Jaguars, Giants, Bills and Cowboys Lost in the Divisional Round
Pink Floyd Fans Are Mad About the Band's "Woke" Rainbow
A New Lawsuit Explains Why You Can Buy Fireball in Grocery Stores
Why Are the Finnish People So Happy, Anyway?