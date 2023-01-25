The Best Deals From J.Crew’s Sale Include the New February Collection
Plus, an extra 50% off already discounted items.
You should know by now that J.Crew isn’t just a place to grab oxfords and chinos anymore — with a little help, the menswear retailer has gone from zero to hero in terms of their everyday offerings, operating as your one-stop shop for everything from rugged hiking boots to buttoned-up blazers. It is, however, still offering humongous blowouts on the daily (some things never change), today included: in classic J.Crew sale fashion, you can score 30% off sitewide with code REFRESH.
While a hefty discount should already be appealing enough, we’ll point out that this isn’t just 30% off random picks — The brand-new February Collection, one of our favorites to date under Creative Director Brendon Babenzien, is all up for grabs. The sale section is currently enjoying an even heavier discount, with 50% off already marked-down styles.
Because we’ve already been hounding for the best deals from J.Crew’s sitewide sale, we figured we’d compile them neatly for you to check out below. From the new February Collection to on-sale gems, everything you need for a well-dressed winter (and beyond) is heavily discounted and located below.
The Best Deals From J.Crew’s Sitewide Sale:
J.Crew Sussex Quilted Jacket
With spring still a ways off, you need a mid-weight jacket that’ll work year round. Try this one.
J.Crew Western Fine-Wale Corduroy Shirt
No better way to wrangle up a date night ‘fit than with this fine-wale corduroy shirt.
J.Crew 484 Slim-Fit Garment-Dyed Five-Pocket Pant
The same pair you’ve been wearing for years, now in a eye-catching sage olive.
J.Crew Secret Wash Cotton Poplin Shirt
You need a shirt that works hard and plays hard. J.Crew’s signature cotton-poplin blend does both — especially in a classic blue stripe color.
J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Sweatpant
Heavy, fleecy goodness, at nearly 70% off.
J.Crew Primaloft Dock Peacoat
A classy peacoat, stuffed with cozy Primaloft, priced well under $200? Just tell us where to sign.
J.Crew Wool-Cashmere Topcoat
Timeless and classic, the J.Crew Topcoat is designed to be worn over your finest suit. That being said, please, wear this over jeans, sweats, a hoodie — literally whatever, just wear it.
J.Crew Quilted Highland Skye Jacket
More elegant than a bomber, more rugged than a peacoat…is there anything the Quilted Highland Skye Jacket can’t do? (The answer? No.)
J.Crew Brunswick Rain Jacket
Wet weather shouldn’t deter you from looking your best.
J.Crew Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew’s best-selling crewneck, cashmere-ified.
J.Crew Cashmere Hoodie
Good: a cozy hoodie. Better: a cozy cashmere hoodie. Best: a cozy cashmere hoodie in a burnished “heather elm.”
J.Crew Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Movc over, itchy wool layer — there’s a new turtleneck in town!
J.Crew Cashmere Short-Sleeve Johnny-Collar Sweater-Polo
J.Crew’s old-school-cool Johnny-Collar Sweater-Polo has the added benefit of feeling practically cloudlike.
J.Crew Cashmere Cable-Knit Sweater
Come for the additional 20% discount on top of an already marked-down price tag, stay for the supple cable-knit perfection.
J.Crew Cashmere Sweater Blazer
The softest blazer you’ll ever touch.
J.Crew Classic Pique Polo Shirt
A paisley pique polo, perfectly priced. Imagine that!
J.Crew Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton-Hemp Suit Pant
A blend of anti-microbial hemp and easy cotton makes these joints the perfect weekday warriors.
J.Crew Woven Belt
How else are you going to hold up the massive weight of chunky double-pleated corduroys?
J.Crew Relaxed Traditional-Weight Oxford Shirt
J.Crew’s premium oxford shirt, now in a cut straight out of Seinfeld.
J.Crew Classic Relaxed-Fit One-Year Wash Jean
Newsflash: relaxed pants don’t have to look schlubby.
J.Crew Tumbled Leather Cascade Boot
Crafted with supple leather and a Vibram sole, these Cascade Boots are surely the most stylish way to trek up a mountain this fall.
J.Crew Heritage Wool-Blend Letterman Baseball Cap
Think varsity jacket for your noggin.
J.Crew Heritage 14 Oz. Fleece Hoodie
14 oz. of soft-spun fleece is more or less equivalent to wearing a cozy blanket.
J.Crew Vulcanized Cape Sneakers
Vulcanized rubber and a heavy-duty outer make J.Crew’s Cape Sneakers the perfect fall beaters.
J.Crew Heritage Cotton Rollneck Stripe Sweater
So, which little ivy did you attend?
J.Crew 770 Straight-Fit Corduroy Pant
Fall, aka corduroy season.
J.Crew Vintage Printed Twill Shirt
This retro-printed twill top may look straight out of a NOAH lookbook (that’s a good thing), but we assure you, the price tag is totally J.Crew.
J.Crew Mix and Match Chambray Shirt
Soft, light and surprisingly playful.
J.Crew 484 Five-Year Wash Slim-Fit Jean
The 484 Jean is a classic, no-nonsense, slim-fit pant in a timeless wash (just the way god intended).
J.Crew Short-Sleeve Camp-Collar Garment-Dyed Harbor Shirt
An easy button-down that’ll give the impression you put in effort.
J.Crew Camden Crepe-Sole Slip-Ons
This versatile slip-on features a soft crepe sole and a rich pebbled leather upper.
J.Crew 6.5″ Lightweight French Terry Dock Short
A soft sweatshort you’ll live in all summer.
J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Italian Wool Suit Jacket
A laidback wool suit for your upcoming fall/winter weddings.
