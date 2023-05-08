The 10 Hottest Sex Gifts From Adam & Eve
Give the gift of an out-of-this-world orgasm
As one of the largest online sex toy retailers, Adam & Eve offers a massive selection of sexual wellness items — oftentimes at a discount. From bondage systems and couples vibes to silky robes and viral clitoral stimulation devices, there’s something for everyone’s preferred play and pleasure.
This also makes Adam & Eve a reliable retailer to source all your sexiest gifts. Effective, high-quality toys and accessories don’t come cheap, and surprising your partner with a well-designed, mind-blowing device that’ll enhance their pleasure is one of the most thoughtful ways to show someone you care about them, in our opinion.
And now’s a really opportune time to do so, because Adam & Eve is letting customers take 25% off one item of their choice, plus free shipping, with code LUST25. You can shop the site’s massive catalog here or browse our top picks from Adam & Eve below.
The Best Sex Gifts from Adam & Eve
We-Vibe Match Couples Massager
With ten vibration modes, the hands-free vibe provides G-Spot and clitoral stimulation for her, but it’s fun for everyone involved. Use the remote control to seamlessly change vibration modes or use the fully waterproof vibrator in steamier locations.
Floral Charmeuse Kimono Robe
A luxe-looking, versatile silk robe designed to be worn in and out of the bedroom.
Magic Wand Mini Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
The mother of all vibrators, Magic Wand, recently released a miniature-sized version of its famed wand massager that’s been a bestseller for over 30 years. Unlike its iconic predecessor, the nine-and-a-half-inch wand is wireless and travel-friendly. However, she’s still sufficiently powerful with three strong vibration settings.
Lovense Lush 3 Bluetooth Bullet Vibrator
This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.
Bloomgasm Wild Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
The internet-famous suction toy features three controlled speeds and seven different patterns of pulsating air stimulation.
Adam & Eve Naughty Couples Door Swing
Don’t have high enough ceilings, strong beams or, frankly, the energy to install a sex swing in your room? This swing, which conveniently hangs over the door, is a solid alternative.
Eve’s Silky Sensations Rechargeable Bullet by Adam & Eve
Whether she needs a beginner-friendly vibe or a compact device to travel with, Adam & Eve’s bullet vibrator is tiny but mighty.
Liberator Wedge
Explore new positions and contortions with this high-density foam wedge pillow.
Adam & Eve Rechargeable Midnight Rabbit
With 10 vibration patterns and four pulsating speeds, Adam & Eve’s take on the classic rabbit design is a powerful, stimulating bedroom essential.
Boundless Bed Restraint System
This bondage set is possibly the easiest way to transform your bedroom into the sex dungeon of your dreams. And not at a bad price.
