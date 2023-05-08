InsideHook
Sex & Dating | May 8, 2023 11:57 am

The 10 Hottest Sex Gifts From Adam & Eve

Give the gift of an out-of-this-world orgasm

Toys from sex toy retailer Adam & Eve on a red background
Use code LUST25 to take 25% off one item of your choice.
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

As one of the largest online sex toy retailers, Adam & Eve offers a massive selection of sexual wellness items — oftentimes at a discount. From bondage systems and couples vibes to silky robes and viral clitoral stimulation devices, there’s something for everyone’s preferred play and pleasure.

This also makes Adam & Eve a reliable retailer to source all your sexiest gifts. Effective, high-quality toys and accessories don’t come cheap, and surprising your partner with a well-designed, mind-blowing device that’ll enhance their pleasure is one of the most thoughtful ways to show someone you care about them, in our opinion.

And now’s a really opportune time to do so, because Adam & Eve is letting customers take 25% off one item of their choice, plus free shipping, with code LUST25. You can shop the site’s massive catalog here or browse our top picks from Adam & Eve below.

The Best Sex Gifts from Adam & Eve

We-Vibe Match Couples Massager
We-Vibe Match Couples Massager

With ten vibration modes, the hands-free vibe provides G-Spot and clitoral stimulation for her, but it’s fun for everyone involved. Use the remote control to seamlessly change vibration modes or use the fully waterproof vibrator in steamier locations.

Buy Here : $139
Floral Charmeuse Kimono Robe
Floral Charmeuse Kimono Robe

A luxe-looking, versatile silk robe designed to be worn in and out of the bedroom.

Buy it now : $45
Magic Wand Mini Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator
Magic Wand Mini Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator

The mother of all vibrators, Magic Wand, recently released a miniature-sized version of its famed wand massager that’s been a bestseller for over 30 years. Unlike its iconic predecessor, the nine-and-a-half-inch wand is wireless and travel-friendly. However, she’s still sufficiently powerful with three strong vibration settings.

Buy Here : $76
Lovense Lush 3 Bluetooth Bullet Vibrator
Lovense Lush 3 Bluetooth Bullet Vibrator

This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are.

Buy Here : $140
Bloomgasm Wild Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator
Bloomgasm Wild Rose Clitoral Suction Stimulator

The internet-famous suction toy features three controlled speeds and seven different patterns of pulsating air stimulation.

Buy Here : $70
Adam & Eve Naughty Couples Door Swing
Adam & Eve Naughty Couples Door Swing

Don’t have high enough ceilings, strong beams or, frankly, the energy to install a sex swing in your room? This swing, which conveniently hangs over the door, is a solid alternative.

Buy Here : $50
Eve’s Silky Sensations Rechargeable Bullet by Adam & Eve
Eve’s Silky Sensations Rechargeable Bullet by Adam & Eve

Whether she needs a beginner-friendly vibe or a compact device to travel with, Adam & Eve’s bullet vibrator is tiny but mighty.

Buy Here : $30
Liberator Wedge
Liberator Wedge

Explore new positions and contortions with this high-density foam wedge pillow.

Buy Here : $125
Adam & Eve Rechargeable Midnight Rabbit
Adam & Eve Rechargeable Midnight Rabbit

With 10 vibration patterns and four pulsating speeds, Adam & Eve’s take on the classic rabbit design is a powerful, stimulating bedroom essential.

Buy Here : $80
Boundless Bed Restraint System
Boundless Bed Restraint System

This bondage set is possibly the easiest way to transform your bedroom into the sex dungeon of your dreams. And not at a bad price.

Buy Here : $70

