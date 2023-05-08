As one of the largest online sex toy retailers, Adam & Eve offers a massive selection of sexual wellness items — oftentimes at a discount. From bondage systems and couples vibes to silky robes and viral clitoral stimulation devices, there’s something for everyone’s preferred play and pleasure.

This also makes Adam & Eve a reliable retailer to source all your sexiest gifts. Effective, high-quality toys and accessories don’t come cheap, and surprising your partner with a well-designed, mind-blowing device that’ll enhance their pleasure is one of the most thoughtful ways to show someone you care about them, in our opinion.

And now’s a really opportune time to do so, because Adam & Eve is letting customers take 25% off one item of their choice, plus free shipping, with code LUST25. You can shop the site’s massive catalog here or browse our top picks from Adam & Eve below.

The Best Sex Gifts from Adam & Eve

We-Vibe Match Couples Massager With ten vibration modes, the hands-free vibe provides G-Spot and clitoral stimulation for her, but it’s fun for everyone involved. Use the remote control to seamlessly change vibration modes or use the fully waterproof vibrator in steamier locations. Buy Here : $139

Magic Wand Mini Rechargeable Extra Powerful Cordless Vibrator The mother of all vibrators, Magic Wand, recently released a miniature-sized version of its famed wand massager that’s been a bestseller for over 30 years. Unlike its iconic predecessor, the nine-and-a-half-inch wand is wireless and travel-friendly. However, she’s still sufficiently powerful with three strong vibration settings. Buy Here : $76

Lovense Lush 3 Bluetooth Bullet Vibrator This luxury, wearable egg vibrator from Lovense is a fun, high-tech plaything designed to be enjoyed from any distance. You or your partner can control the Bluetooth-enabled device via the Lovense app, where you can customize vibration patterns and even sync to music, in-app message and video chat from wherever you are. Buy Here : $140

Adam & Eve Naughty Couples Door Swing Don’t have high enough ceilings, strong beams or, frankly, the energy to install a sex swing in your room? This swing, which conveniently hangs over the door, is a solid alternative. Buy Here : $50