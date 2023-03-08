InsideHook
Personal Tech | March 8, 2023 11:54 am

Save Up to 30% on OtterBox Phone Accessories

Discounts sitewide on chargers, screen protectors, cable, rugged cases and more

OtterBox's Alpha Glass Antimicrobial for the iPhone 14, now on sale
OtterBox's Alpha Glass Antimicrobial for the iPhone 14, now on sale
OtterBox
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Phone cases, screen protectors, USB-C cables, charging stations … smartphone accessories aren’t the sexiest thing in the world, but they’re a necessity. And OtterBox has a good reputation for making these phone add-ons durable and long-lasting. So take advantage of the brand’s sitewide sale, where you can save up to 30% on nearly 200 items for your iPhone and Android phones.

OtterBox Frē Series
OtterBox Frē Series case for the iPhone 14
OtterBox

You can filter the sale by phone type, color, feature, port type and price range. If you want something that truly represents OtterBox’s rugged philosophy — remember, they also make coolers — we’d suggest the Frê series of phone cases, which are made with more than 50% recycled plastic (including 25% ocean-based recycled plastic), can survive 5x as many drops as “military standard” cases, feature a built-in screen protector and are waterproof for 2 meters up to 1 hour.

The OtterBox sale runs through March 9.

SHOP THE SALE HERE

