InsideHook
Personal Tech | February 1, 2023 12:02 pm

Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off

This Valentine's Day, give the person you love an array of good-looking charging stands, valet trays and wireless chargers

Courant's Catch:3 on a table with glasses and AirPods and a phone. Courant is throwing a sale on tech accessories for Valentine's Day.
Get one of these fancy device charger valet trays for 20% off at Courant.
Courant
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean flowers. It could also mean a nice, thoughtful gift — and since it’s 2023, thoughtful can mean a device that’ll help charge your phone or earbuds. Especially if it’s one of the premium options offered by Courant, a nice-looking tech accessories brand that’s currently taking 20% off sitewide.

Fine Belgian linen and Italian-sourced leather are some of the materials covering Courant’s charging pads, including our favorite: The Catch:3, a valet tray (pictured above) that doubles as a wireless charger for one device. Put these at either side of your side (or both) and you’ll not only elevate your room’s decor, but you’ll never go a night with a fully-charged device again.

Courant Mag:2 wireless charger on a desk with a phone and AirPods charging
The Mag:2 can charge your iPhone and your AirPods at the same time
Courant

If you don’t need the tray there’s also the Catch:1 (smaller, single device charging) and the Catch:2 (charge two devices at once), plus a couple of eye-catching MagSafe charging stands.

Bonus: Most items are available in a variety of colors and there’s free shipping and returns on orders over $75.

More Like This

Flowers, weekender bag and a candle, all great splurge worthy gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2023
The 11 Best Splurge-Worthy Items to Gift for Valentine’s Day
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background
The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
a collage of models in The North Face fleeces on a grey background
Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Deck Your Dog Out in Wild One’s Discounted Pet Gear

From Our Partner

Deck Your Dog Out in Wild One’s Discounted Pet Gear
Sustainable Weighted Blankets Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon

From Our Partner

Sustainable Weighted Blankets Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon
It’s the Perfect Time to Pick Up Jewelry for Valentine’s Day

From Our Partner

It’s the Perfect Time to Pick Up Jewelry for Valentine’s Day
JBL Boombox 2, now on sale at Woot

$500$300

Grab $200 Off This Powerful JBL Boombox 2 Speaker
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Keep Reading

Hands holding a receipt for car feature subscriptions. Automakers are beginning to charge recurring subscription fees for certain features.

5 Questions to Consider Before Cars Become Subscription Hell
Aerial view of Santiago, Chile in front of the Andes Mountains

The 6 Best Luxury Hotels in Santiago, Chile
A glass and a bottle of George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend

George Dickel’s Latest Whiskies Offer Bold Nods to the Past
Courant's Catch:3 on a table with glasses and AirPods and a phone. Courant is throwing a sale on tech accessories for Valentine's Day.

Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off
Flowers, weekender bag and a candle, all great splurge worthy gifts to give this Valentine's Day 2023

The 11 Best Splurge-Worthy Items to Gift for Valentine’s Day
Action in the pits during Practice #3 #10 Konica Minolta Acura ARX-06, Acura ARX-06, GTP; Ricky Taylor (USA), Filipe Albuquerque (PRT); Louis Deletraz (CHE), Brandon Hartley (USA)

Inside One of the World's Most Grueling Endurance Races
The movie poster for "Cocaine Bear"

The Best Movies, TV, Games and Music for February
a model in a travel blazer on top of a cloud-like background

The Best Travel Blazers, From Economy to First Class
a collage of models in The North Face fleeces on a grey background

Bundle Up: A Ton of Fresh Fleece Is on Sale at The North Face

Trending

Why “Brown Noise” Is an Underrated Life Hack
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
What Science Tells Us About Being a Grower vs. a Shower
Why the 49ers and Bengals Lost This Weekend
The 15 Best Films at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival