Courant’s Elevated Tech Accessories Are Now 20% Off

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to mean flowers. It could also mean a nice, thoughtful gift — and since it’s 2023, thoughtful can mean a device that’ll help charge your phone or earbuds. Especially if it’s one of the premium options offered by Courant, a nice-looking tech accessories brand that’s currently taking 20% off sitewide.

Fine Belgian linen and Italian-sourced leather are some of the materials covering Courant’s charging pads, including our favorite: The Catch:3, a valet tray (pictured above) that doubles as a wireless charger for one device. Put these at either side of your side (or both) and you’ll not only elevate your room’s decor, but you’ll never go a night with a fully-charged device again.

The Mag:2 can charge your iPhone and your AirPods at the same time Courant

If you don’t need the tray there’s also the Catch:1 (smaller, single device charging) and the Catch:2 (charge two devices at once), plus a couple of eye-catching MagSafe charging stands.

Bonus: Most items are available in a variety of colors and there’s free shipping and returns on orders over $75.