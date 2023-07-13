The Best Terry Cloth Polos Turn Back the Clock on Summertime Cool

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Summer is gross. Yes, it’s a time for slacking off and shopping leftover Prime Day deals and generally wearing considerably less clothing, but there’s a host of other factors to contend with, namely the oppressive heat and humidity sweeping the country that makes getting dressed feel like an unnaturally sticky chore. It’s a conundrum that presents itself every year, without fail — how does one get appropriately dressed, in the full sense of the word, without sacrificing style or comfort? As it turns out, the solution has been available for quite some time; it’s the terry cloth polo.

A staple of Magnum P.I. proportions beginning in the early twentieth century and sustaining well into the 1980s, the terry cloth polo has been forgotten in recent years, offered up as a sartorial sacrifice to make way for new, technical fabrics and old stalwarts of summer dressing (read: linen). But while the fabric, now favored for bathrobes and towels, might seem like a bit weird to wear in the form of a shirt, it actually makes sense as the ideal material for summer.

What Is Terry Cloth?

Terry cloth, often referred to simply as towelling, is a woven cotton or cotton blend denoted by long, protruding loops of thread, giving the materials its patented textured look and increasing the fabric’s ability to absorb large amounts of water…or a sweaty brow.

And there’s so much more to the terry than its sweat-wicking properties. Let’s face it, you’re inevitably going to wear a polo come summer, so at the very least make it one that’s interesting rather than predictable, and a terry cloth polo provides just the right amount of unconventionality. There’s an inherent star quality to a textured top — look at Sean Connery’s baby blue terry onesie he donned as Bond, or more recently, the White Lotus’ Sicilian romps in labels like Tombolo.

As summertime Terry votaries ourselves, we’ve tested over a dozen of the styles and rounded up our favorites for you to bust out at your next backyard pool party below. From slinky Todd Snyder joints to the IG-ready Dandy Del Mar tops, you’ll find 12 toweling toss-ons ideal for enduring the summer (and its accompanying heat) ahead. Below, the best terry cloth polos to master some serious poolside vibes.

The Best Terry Cloth Polos For Men:

Tombolo ‘¡Gusanito!’ Cabana Shirt Tombolo’s fully captured the Instagram side of terry cloth polos, with tasty branding and a slew of silly Cubana shirts endorsed by everyone from Dwayne Wade to Jeff Goldblum. While they can present a little…try-hard in everyday situations, we have zero qualms with you rocking one by the polo or on the beach. Tombolo : $138

Tracksmith Terry Polo Borrowing from old-school tennis goodness and cutting-edge running tech, Tracksmith’s sporty polo threads an aesthetic that would make McEnroe and Prefontaine green with envy. Tracksmith : $92

Dandy Del Mar The Tropez Terry Cloth Shirt Terry cloth might feel like a distinctly beach-y fabric, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be melded with other aesthetics. Take the above shirt from Dandy Del Mar as example, offering a super soft and lightweight terry cloth fabric with a Western-style pattern, because even cowboys enjoy the beach. Dandy Del Mar : $119

Todd Snyder Terry Button-Down Polo Snyder’s take on terry is relatively simple in regards to silhouette, and even the skyish hue isn’t too blue. Think of it as your beginner terry polo. Todd Snyder : $158

Orlebar Brown Howell Camp-Collar Cotton-Terry Shirt Double down on texture with this swanky, ultra plush terry button-down shirt luxe label Orlebar Brown. Bonus points for the stormy navy colorway — it’s got international man of mystery written all over it. Mr Porter : $295

Gucci Monogrammed Cotton-Blend Terry Zip-Up Polo Shirt Planning to hop on the PJ (that’s personal jet for the plebeians) for a quick weekend trip to the PI (personal island, you’re getting the hang of it)? If so, we’ve got just the terry cloth polo for you. Mr Porter : $2,500

Brooks Brothers Terry Cloth Polo Shirt Sure, Brooks Brothers’ crisp terry polo looks slightly less buttoned up that it’s cotton cousin, but it’s still more than formal enough to wear to your bosses backyard soiree. Brooks Brothers : $90 $42

Paul Smith Towelling Lounge Colour-Block Terry Polo Shirt Anyone nostalgic for 1970’s style will appreciate this Paul Smith polo in the color-blocked pattern. It’s a nod to a different era without being costume-y or tacky. In fact, we’d say it does a pretty good job of encapsulating summer in both fabric and pattern. Mr Porter : $125

Bonobos Terry Zip Polo This shirt from Bonobos offers the classic look of a zip polo — sans buttons — with the feel of your softest, most favorite beach towel, appropriate enough to wear to work all while allowing you to feel like you’re on vacation, even if you’re stuck in the office. Bonobos : $75 $29

Howlin Catastrophe Living Terry Long Sleeve Polo Antwerp knitwear brand Howlin’ makes some of our favorite cozy kit around, and we’re especially digging their semi-schoolboy rugby. Draped in a Belgian-made velvety french terry, it’s arguably the best thing you can wear with a pair of very short shorts. Huckberry : $162 $89

Faherty Cabana Towel Terry Polo Taking inspiration from old-school seaside loungewear, Faherty’s Cabana Towel Terry Polo is made from a sustainable fabric knit with a bold stripe design. The terry is cut into a silhouette you already know and love, with an easy fit to keep things breezy. Huckberry : $128 Nordstrom : $128

Marine Layer Terry Out Polo Sure, you could settle for a plain navy polo — or you could add a bit of both texture and color to the style with this Terry Stripe Polo from Marine Layer, made from a plush, absorbent terry cloth and featuring bold stripes of rainbow across the chest. Huckberry : $88 Nordstrom : $88