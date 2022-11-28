InsideHook
Menswear | Updated November 28, 2022 10:00 am

Outerknown’s Cyber Monday Sale Pairs Huge Deals With Sustainable Gear

Sweaters, sherpa fleece and our favorite blanket shirt all 30% off

Outerknown's Black Friday items from blanket shirts to sherpa fleece on a green background
Getty Images / InsideHook
By Jordan Bowman @Jordan_bows

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Outerknown has been one of our menswear favorites over the last few years. Kelly Slater’s sustainably minded brand has always been successful at imbuing day-off favorites — fleece, denim, blanket shirts — with a welcome level of sophistication.

Just ask Kurt Russell, who was photographed for The New York Times in his own Outerknown Blanket Shirt. That layer, and pretty much everything else, is 30% off for the brand’s sitewide Cyber Monday sale.

We’ve picked out a few favorite styles like the technical joggers, a soft fleece overshirt and a hefty thermal crew. This is the perfect time to get some Outerknown items you might have been holding out on. And if you’re not shopping for any men’s deals there is also great options on women’s gear too. We also have a wide range of gifting and Cyber Monday deals available that covers everything from techoutdoorsstyle and more.

Outerknown Skyline Shirt Jacket
Outerknown Skyline Shirt Jacket
Outerknown : $178$125
Outerknown Movement Tech Jogger
Outerknown Movement Tech Jogger
Outerknown : $148$104
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Blanket Shirt
Buy Here : $148$89
Outerknown Tomales Donegal Sweater
Outerknown Tomales Donegal Sweater
Outerknown : $328$230
Outerknown All-Day Sweatpants
Outerknown All-Day Sweatpants
Outerknown : $118$83
Outerknown Cloud Weave Shirt
Outerknown Cloud Weave Shirt
Outerknown : $198$139
Outerknown Beach Jean
Outerknown Beach Jean
Outerknown : $148$104
Outerknown Camp Thermal Crew
Outerknown Camp Thermal Crew
Outerknown : $98$69
Outerknown Apex Jacket by Kelly Slater
Outerknown Apex Jacket by Kelly Slater
Buy it now : $298$149
Outerknown Hightide Colorblock Pullover
Outerknown Hightide Colorblock Pullover
Buy Here : $138$70
Outerknown Hightide Colorblock Sweatpants
Outerknown Hightide Colorblock Sweatpants
Buy Here : $128$51
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown Chroma Blanket Shirt
Outerknown : $148$104
Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Pants
Outerknown Seventyseven Cord Utility Pants
Outerknown : $138$97

