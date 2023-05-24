Brooks Brothers’ Memorial Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Closet

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

The Brooks Brothers Memorial Day sale is here and there are tons of clothes on deep discount. There are two main deals to be aware of: Take an extra 25% off already discounted menswear, or pick up four full-priced shirts for only $249. If you’ve been feeling like your warm-weather wardrobe has been lacking a little bit of sauce, this would be a good time to upgrade in the shirt department. Brooks Brothers has sales on their iconic button-downs — long sleeve or short sleeve — as well as polos and rugbys.

Apart from the Brooks Brothers Mix & Match sale on new shirts, you can get 25% off clearance items through May 31. That last part is what got us most excited because the sale section has some serious gear. Loafers, blazers, shirts, denim, chinos and accessories — it’s all there, ready for the discount shopping.

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite Brooks Brothers Memorial Day Sale items.