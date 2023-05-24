InsideHook
Menswear | May 24, 2023

Brooks Brothers’ Memorial Day Sale Is the Perfect Time to Refresh Your Closet

Pick up a shirt bundle or take an extra 25% off the clearance section

Menswear deals for days (well, until May 31 at least).
By Jordan Bowman

The Brooks Brothers Memorial Day sale is here and there are tons of clothes on deep discount. There are two main deals to be aware of: Take an extra 25% off already discounted menswear, or pick up four full-priced shirts for only $249. If you’ve been feeling like your warm-weather wardrobe has been lacking a little bit of sauce, this would be a good time to upgrade in the shirt department. Brooks Brothers has sales on their iconic button-downs — long sleeve or short sleeve — as well as polos and rugbys.

Apart from the Brooks Brothers Mix & Match sale on new shirts, you can get 25% off clearance items through May 31. That last part is what got us most excited because the sale section has some serious gear. Loafers, blazers, shirts, denim, chinos and accessories — it’s all there, ready for the discount shopping.

Below, we rounded up some of our favorite Brooks Brothers Memorial Day Sale items.

Brooks Brothers Indigo Long-Sleeve Vintage Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Indigo Long-Sleeve Vintage Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $128$45
Brooks Brothers Madison Relaxed-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Point Collar
Brooks Brothers Madison Relaxed-Fit Dress Shirt, Non-Iron Point Collar
Buy Here : $92$38
Brooks Brothers Cotton-Blend Harrington Jacket
Brooks Brothers Cotton-Blend Harrington Jacket
Buy Here : $248$148
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Stretch Stripe Polo Shirt
Brooks Brothers Golden Fleece Original Fit Stretch Stripe Polo Shirt
Buy Here : $90$30
Brooks Brothers Friday Shirt, Poplin Fun Check
Brooks Brothers Friday Shirt, Poplin Fun Check
Buy Here : $108$38
Brooks Brothers Stretch Sueded Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt
Brooks Brothers Stretch Sueded Cotton Jersey Sweatshirt
Buy Here : $118$59
Brooks Brothers Drawstring Sweatshorts
Brooks Brothers Drawstring Sweatshorts
Buy Here : $88$23
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Ripstop Shorts
Brooks Brothers Stretch Cotton Ripstop Shorts
Buy Here : $90$30
Brooks Brothers Safari Jacket In Water-Repellent Ripstop
Brooks Brothers Safari Jacket In Water-Repellent Ripstop
Buy Here : $228$68
Brooks Brothers Cotton French Rib Sweatpants
Brooks Brothers Cotton French Rib Sweatpants
Buy Here : $118$40
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Twill Vintage Military Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Twill Vintage Military Sport Shirt
Buy Here : $128$45
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Chambray Sport Shirt
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Chambray Sport Shirt
Buy Here : $128$30
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Lambswool Multi-Check Sport Coat
Brooks Brothers Regent Regular-Fit Lambswool Multi-Check Sport Coat
Buy Here : $548$225
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants
Brooks Brothers Clark Straight-Fit Wide-Wale Corduroy Pants
Buy Here : $118$59
Brooks Brothers Suede Penny Loafers
Brooks Brothers Suede Penny Loafers
Buy Here : $298$90
Brooks Brothers Tipped Logo Crew Socks
Brooks Brothers Tipped Logo Crew Socks
Buy Here : $25$5
Brooks Brothers Wool Pine Print Tie
Brooks Brothers Wool Pine Print Tie
Buy Here : $90$23

