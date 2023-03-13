InsideHook
Home & Design | Updated March 13, 2023 11:12 am

Staff Picks: InsideHook Staffers on the Products That Help Us Fall Asleep

Familiarize yourself with the goods that help us fall (and stay) asleep

These are the best products to help you sleep in 2022
Sleep tight courtesy of our favorite bedtime goods
Courtesy of brands/Getty
By Cam Vigliotta

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Every night, we at InsideHook lay our weary heads to rest, most of us here in the city that never sleeps. We cozy up in our apartments at the end of a long day, hoping beyond hope that we’ll pass out as soon as our heads hit the pillow. But as is the case for millions of Americans, there are nights when we find ourselves tossing, turning and struggling to fall asleep for hours before sheer exhaustion (or whiskey) causes us to doze off.

To reduce the likelihood of such bedtime struggles, our staffers use a variety of goods to help us unwind at the end of a long day. From pillows to sheet sets (and lots of CBD), find our favorite bedtime essentials that help us fall (and stay) asleep below.

The Best Sleep Products for Falling Asleep

The UpNature Calm Essential Oil Blend is one of the best calming sleep products in 2022
UpNature Calm Essential Oil Blend
UpNature

UpNature Calm Essential Oil Blend

“Perhaps you, like me, occasionally go to bed with a looming sense of dread over what tomorrow will bring. If, instead of peacefully counting sheep or whatever people with a healthy work-life balance do, you’ve fallen into the habit of giving yourself a stress headache while staring at the ceiling and mentally running through the next day’s to-do list, might I recommend rubbing some of this essential oil blend onto your temples and chilling the hell out? It’s a soothing scent designed to relax you, made from a mixture of peppermint, Spanish sage, cardamom, ginger and sweet fennel, and I can personally attest to the fact that it’ll do for your soul what a whiff of Vicks Vaporub does for your sinuses.” – Bonnie Stiernberg, Senior Editor

buy here: $20 $10
The Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad is one of the best things to help you fall asleep in 2022
Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad
Sunbeam

Sunbeam Heated Mattress Pad

“I have an entire regiment for sleeping. Some nights it’s CBD from Gossamer, more intense times it’s putting in Bose’s Sleepbuds II. And occasionally, it’s a practice like reading a book (not on Kindle, but a real paper “book”) and putting down my screen(s) just before I shut off the light. But the one thing that really determines my length and quality of zzzs is temperature. I’m still looking for the ideal cooling mattress and sheets for summer, but during winter a very old-school heated mattress pad from Sunbeam has been a lifesaver. Mine is so old it still uses a dial controller, but it works just fine and keeps the bed toasty and sleep-inducing. That said, the brand has certainly upped its game in recent years, now offering warm pads with digital displays and even apps to help you control (and time) your bedroom heat.” – Kirk Miller, Managing Editor

shop here

In Partnership With Zolt

The Zolt Dreamy Collagen Boost is a great way to help you relax and fall asleep at night
Zolt Dreamy Collagen Boost
Zolt

Zolt Dreamy Drink Mix

Complete with a refreshing blend of organic ashwagandha and three milligrams of melatonin, Zolt’s Dreamy plant-powered drink mix promotes relaxation at the end of a long day. Notes of light ginger and honey remind us of our favorite calming teas while collagen improves skin hydration and elasticity to help us wake up looking and feeling our best. Enjoy this botanical terpene blend every night or put it to good use on rare occasions when you find yourself tossing and turning in bed.

buy here: $25
The Honeywell TurboForce Fan is a great product for falling asleep in 2022
Honeywell TurboForce Fan
Honeywell

Honeywell TurboForce Fan

“Call me old-fashioned, but there’s something about the whirr of a traditional desk fan that helps me fall asleep (and stay asleep) far better than a white noise machine ever could, which is precisely why Honeywell’s Turboforce Fan has been a part of my bedtime routine for nearly a decade. An investment made to combat the stuffy dorms of college, it’s just loud enough to drown out noise yet quiet enough to let me sleep without unwanted interruption. And when it gets hot and humid in the summer, I crank it up for a much-needed nighttime breeze.” – Cam Vigliotta, (former) Commerce Editor

buy here: $15
Casper Hyperlite Sheets are soft, comfortable sheets for restful sleep in 2022
Casper Hyperlite Sheets
Casper

Casper Hyperlite Sheets

“As someone whose internal temp consistently runs hot to boiling, staying cool after hitting the sack can be a massive undertaking, especially with the unpredictable factor of an extra-snuggly (perhaps too snuggly) partner thrown in the mix. Casper’s Hyperlite Cooling Sheets are a godsend; light enough to keep me from overheating but not paper thin — this is thanks to their special grid weave and tencel lyocell, something I am unable to explain but absolutely swear by — they’ve good year-round, and have made getting to bed a bearable practice. No more kicking the covers off only to wake up freezing, which is surely a good thing. Plus, they actually look kinda nice.” – Paolo Sandoval, Assistant Editor

buy here: $104-$154
The Marlow The Pillow is one of the best pillows for sleeping in 2022
Marlow The Pillow
Marlow

Marlow The Pillow

“To be completely honest, when I review a product — a new cast-iron skillet, sustainable jacket or car thing — I usually revert to whatever I was using before when the test concludes. Not so for the Marlow pillow. I tested out the new pillow brand from Brooklinen before it launched last fall, and the pillow has stayed on my bed ever since. My favorite thing about the memory foam model is you can adjust the firmness via two zippers along the sides: unzip them for a softer feel, zip them up to firm things up. There’s an extra-large king-size pillow available, but I say the standard size is big enough. If you’ve been underwhelmed by your pillow situation, give this a shot — they’ve even got a 365-day return policy to sweeten the deal.” – Alex Lauer, Senior Editor

buy here: $65
The Therabody Sleep CBD Tincture is a great option when you have trouble falling asleep in 2022
Therabody Sleep CBD Tincture
Therabody

Therabody Sleep CBD Tincture

“After sometimes using melatonin as a sleep aid, I noticed that, while it would help me fall asleep, it failed at helping me stay asleep, which is really the most important part. That hasn’t been an issue with TheraOne’s high-potency CBD sleep tincture. A couple of drops of this stuff before bed at night and you’re on a smooth ride to a bumpy meet-and-greet with the alarm clock in the morning.” – Evan Bleier, Senior Editor

buy here: $80
Sound of Sleep LectroFan Classic
Sound of Sleep LectroFan Classic
Sound of Sleep

Sound of Sleep LectroFan Classic

“I can’t sleep without my LectroFan. It comes with me on vacation. It’s got twenty different sound variations, from WWWHHH to WWWOOO – perfect to drown out the chatty neighbors who stay up late.” – Matt Lagnese, Director of Revenue & Advertising Operations

buy here: $50 $32
The Vitruvi Stone Diffuser is perfect for promoting relaxation before sleep in 2022
Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
Vitruvi

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser

“After years of living in the city that never sleeps, my go-tos for a good night of sleep are a silk eye mask and a white noise sound machine. Recently I’ve also found that aromatherapy really helps me to feel cozy and wind down after a long day. Vitruvi’s Organic French Lavender Essential Oil smells divine and is perfect for bedtime. I use the oil with the Vitruvi Stone Diffuser, which not only works beautifully but also looks super chic on my bedside table.” – Marilyn Jordan, Operations & Branded Entertainment Manager

buy here: $123
Gossamer Dusk CBD is the best sleep aid to help you fall asleep in 2022
Gossamer Dusk CBD
Gossamer

Gossamer Dusk CBD

“I’ve recently introduced Gossamer Dusk CBD tincture into my nighttime routine. While it doesn’t instantaneously knock me out — only a slippery slope of prescription sleep aids achieve such results (or so I hear) — it helps settle my anxious, active mind and body into a more relaxed, sleep-ready state. And having recently learned that CBD is more effective the more regularly you use it, I look forward to an evermore effortless nighttime wind down as time goes on.” – Megan Duffey, (former) Director of Branded Entertainment

buy here: $70

More Like This

Food52's Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack
Food52’s Smartly Designed Kitchenware Gets a Rare Discount
The best sheets for every type of sleeper on a blue cloth background
The Best Sheet Sets for Every Type of Sleeper
Lunya products on a blue fabric background
Lunya Is a Sleepwear Brand You Need to Know

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Proof 72-Hour Merino Polo Shirt

$176$140

These Proof Polo Shirts Will Never Shrink (Or Smell Bad)
Blink Video Doorbell (White) + Mini Camera (Black) with Sync Module 2

From Our Partner

Blink’s Security Cameras Are Now Up to 42% Off
Apple AirPods 2nd generation, now on sale at eBay

$249$165

Apple’s Second-Gen AirPods Pro Earbuds Are $84 Off
a collage of Uniqlo U items on a grey background

From Our Partner

Uniqlo U’s Sleek Spring/Summer Collection Just Hit Sale
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist

Keep Reading

a photo of Paul Mescal at the 95th Academy Awards

The Best Menswear Fits From the 2023 Academy Awards
Melimoyu

This Remote Patagonian Oasis Is the Perfect Outdoor Lodge
The 2022 Subaru Forester Wilderness in blue driving off-road

The Subaru Forester Wilderness Is Remarkably Tame
Food52's Over-the-Sink Dish Drying Rack

Food52’s Smartly Designed Kitchenware Gets a Rare Discount
The best sheets for every type of sleeper on a blue cloth background

The Best Sheet Sets for Every Type of Sleeper
Lunya products on a blue fabric background

Lunya Is a Sleepwear Brand You Need to Know
These are the best products to help you sleep in 2022

Staff Picks: The Products That Help Us Fall Asleep
Airweave Japanese Mattress

Review: The Japanese Have Made the Mattress of the Future
A screenshot of Uno, a new password manager

Is This App the Future of Password Management?

Trending

A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
What the Hell Is Going on With Journey?
What It’s Like to Run Swingers Clubs for 25 Years
David Byrne Made the Case Against Nostalgia on “Real Time With Bill Maher”
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist