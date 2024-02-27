The 14 Best Hotel Bars in NYC 

Many of the best hotels in New York have fascinating histories to go with their impeccable rooms. The same goes for the city’s hotel bars, some of which have played host to literary giants, political figures and Hollywood stars, solidifying their status as cultural institutions in their own right. From late nights spent with some of the best jazz artists at Bemelmans to the timeless elegance of the Plaza’s Champagne Bar, these venues have witnessed the evolution of society, and continue to be the epicenter of sophistication in the city that never sleeps.

Today, New York’s best hotel bars take many forms, from hidden, subterranean cocktail dens to high-in-the-sky rooftops with stunning views. Whether you seek a classic cocktail in a Gatsby-esque setting or a modern, chic atmosphere with cutting-edge mixology, there’s always a reason to check in at these top-notch hotel watering holes.

The Portrait Bar Gabbie Reade

NoMad

Hidden within the historic Fifth Avenue Hotel, the Portrait Bar is an unexpectedly cozy haven. Despite having just opened winter 2023, it already feels like a timeless fixture in the city, thanks to its rich mahogany walls, plush leather seating, eclectic decor and dimly lit ambiance. Here, savor expertly crafted cocktails inspired by different cities around the world, while surrounded by an impressive collection of portraits showcasing the faces and figures that have shaped the hotel’s history. Grab a seat by the fireplace and enjoy menu standouts that include an umami-rich take on a Martini, inspired by Andalucia, and shareable Comté Gougères.

1 W 28th St

Financial District

Located right in the crosshairs of FiDi and Tribeca, the Beekman Hotel is one of the city’s original skyscrapers and a shining example of 19th-century New York architecture. Their stunning Bar Room is housed within the hotel’s atrium, with soaring views of eight floors of intricately terraced balconies leading to its rooms. The hotel itself refers to the lobby bar as “New York’s Living Room,” which is an apt description if you happen to enjoy Empire State Negronis in the comfort of your own home. Come on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon to enjoy a live jazz brunch, just don’t forget to make a reservation in advance.

123 Nassau St

Upper East Side

Adorned with whimsical murals hand-painted by Ludwig Bemelmans, the creator of the beloved Madeline children’s books (they say the Carlyle offered the artist and his family residence at the hotel for a year and a half in exchange), this beloved hotel bar is a New York institution. It’s a must-visit for its live jazz performances, transporting patrons to a bygone era of glamor. Renowned bartenders curate a Martini-forward cocktail menu, which will set you back at least $24 each. Make sure to have a reservation here unless you’re prepared to wait in a hefty line, and be aware that there is at least a $10 cover charge for their jazz artists after 5:30 p.m.

35 E 76th St

NYC skyline view at Bar Blondeau Wythe Hotel

Williamsburg

Across the bridge in Brooklyn, Bar Blondeau within the Wythe Hotel exudes an effortlessly chic atmosphere, with panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and the East River. With a curated menu of handcrafted drinks and a stylish setting that transitions seamlessly from day to night, Bar Blondeau promises an unforgettable experience that captures the essence of Brooklyn’s trendy Williamsburg neighborhood.

80 Wythe Ave

Bar Calico & Broken Shaker at the Freehand Hotel

Flatiron District

The Freehand Hotel is home to an impressive number of food and beverage concepts, including the Latin American-inspired Comodo and dance lounge, Georgia Room. Our picks for cocktails, though, have to be the Southwest-themed Bar Calico and the iconic rooftop bar, Broken Shaker. The interior decor and cocktail offerings from Broken Shaker take on a more tiki-inspired vibe, with a younger after-work crowd clamoring for a seat on the plant-filled open-air patio. Come here for a classic Margarita and chips and guacamole for only $20 during happy hour, or opt for a tipple at Bar Calico if you prefer environs with ornate wooden details and cocktails inspired by artist Georgia O’Keeffe. Feeling adventurous? Try their sotol flight — an ode to the smoky spirit made from a Mexican desert shrub, which is quickly gaining popularity.

23 Lexington Ave

Wall Street Hotel Lounge Bar Rachel Harrison

Financial District

Soaring ceilings and plush furnishings frame this refined bar within the Wall Street Hotel, which is so stylish you’ll be just as shocked as we were to discover it in the Financial District. The crowd here is as expected: suited folks grabbing a well-earned libation after work, as well as a variety of international guests and business travelers. Martinis are the name of the game here, with three varieties to choose from. We suggest grabbing a New York Happy Meal: the iconic duo of a Martini and fries.

88 Wall St

Dimes Square

You’d be hard-pressed to find a bar in the city with more historic architectural details than Nine Orchard’s Swan Room, located in a former bank teller room with vaulted ceilings and grand industrial details. Unique, produce-forward cocktails highlight ingredients such as carrot and dill (Le Jardin) and pistachio, lime and cucumber (Haymaker), and are best enjoyed with a platter of a dozen oysters with mignonette sauce. Not your typical weekday happy hour bar, this is the kind of place you’ll want to get a bit gussied up for.

54 Canal St

Saint Tuesday back bar ALEXA BENDEK PHOTOGRAPHY

Tribeca

This subterranean haven below the Walker Hotel in Tribeca is unlike any hotel bar you’ve experienced — a stylish cocktail bunker featuring tasty libations and nightly musical entertainment. The Walker Hotel team actually found the space as a surprise after ground was broken during initial construction on the property, giving the bar an even more impressive backstory. Once inside, find industrial-cool vibes, cozy booth seating, tasty cocktails and live jazz after 9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 10:30 p.m. on weekends.

77 Walker St

Darling Bar at Park Lane Hotel Rachel Harrison

Midtown

Perched atop the Park Lane Hotel, a luxe getaway situated right on Central Park South, the Darling Rooftop commands top-notch views of the park and the skyline. The indoor portion of this rooftop gem offers an intimate atmosphere with limited seating and bespoke murals depicting fairytale-esque nature scenes inspired by Central Park. Sip on artisanal cocktails and enjoy small bites like wagyu sliders and Petrossian caviar blinis. If you plan on inviting out-of-towners to impress them with the view, try to grab a seat on the awning-covered patio.

36 Central Park S

The Lobby Bar at Ace Hotel Isabelle Caine

Boerum Hill

Right on the dividing line of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn’s Ace Hotel enjoys one of the most convenient locations for a happy hour tipple, especially thanks to its close walking proximity to Atlantic-Barclays. Inside, find a gorgeous open-concept lobby with a long bar to the right — backed by two halves of a large circular window and etched wooden paneling. Besides a curated cocktail menu, the Lobby Bar is all about programming, from lively dance nights with DJs to artistic exhibitions. Our tip? Bring your laptop here in the afternoon to take advantage of the lobby’s expansive, stylish seating options and reliable wifi, then grab a well-deserved drink at the bar after.

252 Schermerhorn St

The Champagne Bar at the Plaza Hotel The Plaza

Midtown

The Plaza Hotel is kind of like the main character of New York City, with appearances in beloved books like Eloise and movies like Home Alone 2. New Yorkers and out-of-towners alike visit the hotel for special occasion afternoon tea at the Palm Court, but their ritzy Champagne Bar shouldn’t be overlooked for an evening out on the town. Champagne (obviously) shares the menu alongside elegant renditions of classic cocktails, and Plaza Champagne Punch for at least two people. Live music makes the vibe here even more magical, and the service is unparalleled.

768 5th Ave

Chelsea

For old-school New York vibes minus any possible pretension, the Lobby Bar at the Hotel Chelsea is a must. Ornate architectural details, immaculately eclectic decor and top-notch people watching make it the kind of bar you’ll want to post up at for at least a couple hours — especially with free bar snacks and tableside Martini service available. Popular for a reason, you can expect a bit of a wait for a table, especially on busier weeknights and weekends. Our tip? Head to El Quijote, the hotel’s other bar and restaurant, for your first round after putting your name in. You can even opt to enjoy your cocktail in the actual lobby of the hotel if El Quijote is too packed for your liking.

226 W 23rd St

Midtown

There is perhaps no bar in New York, hotel bar or not, that makes you feel more worthy of a James Bond film than the one found inside the Baccarat Hotel. The French luxury brand is best known for their exquisite crystal, so it’s no surprise that their hotel bar is bedecked with enormous crystal chandeliers, or that the space is painted a very French rouge. On the floor, black and white checkers lead you through the arched space, with a long bar on one side and bistro seating opposite. Cocktails here will set you back at least $26, and up to $450 (yes, you read that right). We suggest you splurge on at least one Baccarat Old Fashioned that lands in the middle at $55.

28 W 53rd St