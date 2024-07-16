Leisure > Food

Where to Find the Best Cheesecake in New York City

A guide to the creamiest, dreamiest, most mouth-watering cheesecakes NYC has to offer

By Elyssa Goodman @MissManhattanNY
July 16, 2024 6:24 am
Agi's Counter Chef, Jeremy Salamon's cheesecake topped with a blackberry coriander compote
Agi's cheesecake, topped with a blackberry coriander compote
Agi's Counter

It’s called New York-style cheesecake for a reason! The city became an epicenter of American cheesecakery in the last 200 years, and while many a diner and bakery have a recipe to call their own, there are a few that really take the (cheese)cake. They include both centuries-old and modern takes on the classic dessert, and we’re thrilled to have our forks poised and ready. Here’s where to find the best cheesecake in NYC.

Agi’s Counter

Maybe you didn’t know you needed a slice of New York-style cheesecake gently resting in a pool of olive oil, topped with flaky salt and a lemon cheek, but consider this your wake-up call. Agi’s Counter — featuring James Beard nominated chef/owner Jeremy Salamon’s take on Jewish and Eastern European cooking traditions — messes with the mold in a multitude of delightful ways. This is one of them, originally prepared by pastry chef Renne Hudson. “I think cheesecake is inherently New York,” Salamon says. “Agi’s Counter is a reflection of New York diners, luncheonettes and Jewish delis. Having a really great cheesecake just helps build that narrative.” Most of the year, you’ll find Salamon’s cheesecake topped with a blackberry coriander compote, but there’s also a glazed strawberry version when it’s in season.

818 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn

Junior’s

There aren’t many tourist destinations in New York that are both good and beloved by locals, but Junior’s is without a doubt one of them (the one in Brooklyn, anyway; as any New Yorker knows, reasons to go to Times Square are few and far between). Nestled on the corner of Flatbush Ave. Extension and DeKalb Avenue since 1950, Junior’s dense, creamy cheesecake is world-renowned. While it’s now sold in many a grocery store and online, there’s nothing like popping in for the real thing and hearing the clank of that silver fork against those white plates when you’re done. The generous slice is enough to share with a friend, too.

386 Flatbush Ave Ext, Brooklyn

Cheesecakes are made daily by the thousands in Eileen's family-operated Soho bakery
Cheesecakes are made by the thousands daily in Eileen’s family-operated Soho bakery.
Eileen’s Special Cheesecake

Eileen’s Special Cheesecake

Imagine your favorite aunt visiting from out of town. She wants to try some cheesecake but “just a sliver.” Now imagine taking her somewhere where she could have cheesecake so fluffy, it defies everything she might previously know cheesecake to be — and in small bites, to boot! You’d take her to Eileen’s Special Cheesecake, a family-run bakery on Cleveland Place in Soho that’s been going strong since 1975. Eileen’s Special Cheesecake offers three sizes: petite, hand-held circular clouds of cheesecake glory, as well as six-inch and 10-inch versions. They’re made by the thousands in-house every day and in a multitude of flavors. And yes, Eileen’s delivers nationwide. But stop in to stand at the blue counter and admire the many commendations and proclamations honoring the bakery since its inception.

17 Cleveland Pl, New York

Veniero’s Pasticceria and Caffe

Veniero’s cheesecake makes me wonder if cheesecake is actually made of magic. When you bite into a forkful of their New York-style cheesecake, the world stops. It’s a recipe that’s been working for the Italian bakery and cafe nearly its entire time in existence —and given that it celebrates its 130th anniversary this year, that’s no small feat. There’s no shortage of honors for the family-run establishment, either. Plus, the cafe is a sight to behold. Sit at a table surrounded by wood-paneled walls and classic wooden bistro chairs, and lose yourself a little in classic New York.

342 E 11th St, New York

S&S Cheesecake has been producing cheesecake the same glorious way since 1960
S&S Cheesecake has been made the same glorious way since 1960.
S&S Cheesecake

S&S Cheesecake

S&S Cheesecake has been producing cheesecake the same way since 1960. It has a thicker texture but is still smooth and creamy, and the pie-like crust has a miraculously creamy texture. S&S was founded by Fred Schuster, who escaped Nazi Germany as a young person. He began working, baking and perfecting what became the same cheesecake recipe that’s made at S&S today. They make about 1,000 cheesecakes daily, estimates Yair Ben-Zaken, co-owner, baker and Schuster’s son-in-law. It’s worth the trek to the Bronx’s Kingsbridge neighborhood, where S&S has a cafe that’s open Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. They’re cash only, too, so bring your bills.

222 W 238th St, Bronx

