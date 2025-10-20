Your Monday morning dose of wellness motivation

Subscribe
Wellness

Treatment for Epilepsy Expands Scientists’ Understanding of Sleep

It could also address larger questions of how consciousness works

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 20, 2025 3:37 pm EDT
A bearded man sleeping
This latest finding comes from an unexpected source.
Getty Images

The more scientists research how we sleep, the more they discover how important sleeping is to our overall health and wellbeing. But those aren’t the only sleep-related discoveries scientists are making. The latest high-profile finding is less about the benefits of sleep and more connected to how the brain behaves during sleep, something that could have wider implications for our understanding of the human body.

In the paper, published in the journal PLOS Biology, its authors discuss a medical procedure called hemispherotomy. This is used in situations when a patient has refractory epilepsy, a form of epilepsy that does not respond to medication. The paper’s authors describe this procedure as involving “disconnecting a significant portion of the cortex, potentially encompassing an entire hemisphere, from its cortical and subcortical connections.”

When the researchers studied the part of the cortex they had disconnected, they found it was in a state resembling slumber, despite the subjects being awake. “[T]he isolated cortex was consistent with deep NREM sleep,” they wrote. As Rachel Fieldhouse explained in an article for Nature, this raises larger questions about the nature of consciousness and memory.

Review: Can This Ingenious Device Replace Traditional Sleep Aids?
Review: Can This Ingenious Device Replace Traditional Sleep Aids?
 Lunette combines scent, vibration and breathwork to promote deeper sleep. It’s also the first sleep aid that’s worked for me.

As Marcello Massimini, one of the paper’s authors, explained to Nature, the implications of these findings go beyond how doctors might respond to epilepsy. Massimini noted that similar brain wave patterns to what he and his colleagues observed have also been detected in patients who have experienced “a stroke or traumatic brain injury,” as Fieldhouse reports. As is the case with many findings of this nature, the discovery itself is one thing, but the real breakthrough may come from how future scientists can build on these results.

More Like This

Close-up of a woman sleeping with a smartwatch tracking her sleep data. Here's what the science says about sleep and aging.
What Does Sleep Have to Do With Aging? Everything.
New Theory Sheds Light on How Consciousness Evolved
New Theory Sheds Light on How Consciousness Evolved
Man drinking coffee in bed
Scientists Made a New Breakthrough in the Genetics of Sleep
Man running with VO2 max mask on outdoor track next to coach on bike, symbolizing modern fitness optimization culture
Optimization Culture Is Making Us Miserable

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

A man and woman on water skis off the coast of Cannes.
7 Strategies for Increasing Your “Neuroplasticity”
A collage of adult men with their mothers
No One Likes a “Hub-Son”
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
A pair of legs running quickly around a track.
Have You Ever Taken the Cooper Fitness Test?
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Products of the Week: New Balance Shoes, Wool Sweaters and Leather Bags
A boxer leans against the wall, shirtless and sweaty.
What Your “Heat Tolerance” Says About Your Fitness Level

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Milder temperatures, better air quality, a sense of calm...the ocean works wonders.

This Switch Will Add a Full Year to Your Life Expectancy

A bearded man sleeping

Treatment for Epilepsy Expands Scientists’ Understanding of Sleep

A biker on a forest trail, surrounded by red leaves.

How to Beat Seasonal Depression Before It Arrives

On Cloudmonster

On’s Best-Selling Trainers Are on Sale. Which One Is Right for You?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week