I’ve had quite the sleep journey this past year. Last December and January, I had a bout of terrible insomnia. Although I’m not the best sleeper (but I am getting better), I’d never experienced anything quite like that before. And it, of course, is a vicious cycle — the more you worry about sleeping, the more anxious you become and the harder it is to fall asleep. Luckily, I’ve found a few remedies that really help, including Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies.

This certainly isn’t the first time I’ve tried CBD for sleep. I was on the tincture train for a while, but the brands I tried in the past were irritating my throat, so I stopped using them. I recently got into the cannabinoid CBN, which is known for its sleep-inducing properties. And recently, I started taking two different doses of Cornbread Hemp CBD Sleep Gummies — 25mg CBD/1mg THC for when I need to sleep, and 50mg CBD/2mg THC for when I really need to sleep. I’m happy to say that they’ve really worked for me so far, so let’s get into it.

First, What is Cornbread Hemp?

Cornbread Hemp founders Eric Zipperle and Jim Higdon started the company in 2018 after realizing there were really no companies making quality, full-spectrum CBD products. Cornbread Hemp is the first USDA organic CBD company, and they use hemp from Kentucky’s Bluegrass Basin, a limestone rock bed that produces some of the world’s most nutritious soil and water. And Zipperle and Higdon, both Kentucky natives, actually care a lot about the cannabis industry. Zipperle suffered a traumatic brain injury as a high school basketball player, which left him with chronic headaches; it’s his mission to make sure everyone has access to cannabis. Higdon published Cornbread Mafia in 2012, which launched his journalism career covering Kentucky for The Washington Post and cannabis policy for Politico.

Just like with anything you ingest, it’s important to know where your cannabis comes from. That’s why Cornbread Hemp is transparent when it comes to third-party testing. Simply enter the batch number of your product into the Lab Reports page on their website, and you can download a full report of its cannabinoid profile and potency.

What Exactly Makes These Gummies Good for Sleep?

One of the biggest things I need to watch out for in anything that’s labeled for sleep is melatonin because it gives me raging nightmares. But Cornbread Hemp’s CBD Sleep Gummies employ the help of valerian root, chamomile and lavender for relaxation and stress relief instead, so they are gentle and subtle enough for most everyone.

These gummies are made from full-spectrum CBD, meaning they contain a little THC as well. But in order to be legal, the THC in full-spectrum CBD products has to remain below 0.3%, so these won’t send you to another planet (speaking as someone who regularly partakes in THC, I don’t know how you’ll react). Plus, because the ratio of CBD is so much higher than THC, a calm feeling will wash over you within about 30 minutes of taking one.

A lot of CBD gummies are made with gelatin to give them their texture, but Cornbread Hemp uses apple pectin instead, making these vegan friendly. They are also organic and chemical free.

Tasty and effective — what’s not to love? Cornbread Hemp

But Do They Work?

These little cubes are super tasty, I definitely feel more relaxed about 30 minutes after taking one and personally don’t get any psychoactive effects from the small amount of THC. Some nights I have more energy or stress than others, so I’m not saying these are a miracle cure for insomnia or a replacement for a sleep remedy that might already work for you. But if you’re looking for a natural way to relax into a good night’s sleep, these CBD gummies are certainly worth a try.

