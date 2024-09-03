InsideCart: What Our Editors Bought in August

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to InsideCart, your sneak peek into what we, the discerning and ultra-picky editors of InsideHook, are adding to our own shopping carts each month. Consider it your monthly insight into all things cutting-edge (or charmingly vintage) from your favorite cohort of taste-making product freaks. Last month: a high-voltage portable charger from BioLite, state fair-coded accessories from Minnesota legends Sweet Martha’s and a very wobbly cookbook.

As an avid fan of running, tennis, premium, design-forward apparel and Swiss engineering, and not necessarily in that order, I can only imagine that the On (formerly On Running) R&D dorks over in Zurich had one person in mind when they concocted up this sleek court number. (Me, in case that wasn’t clear.) It’s a swaggy little number, perfectly lightweight and the appropriate amount of swishy, and should wholly make up for the fact that my net game remains absolute garbage. — Paolo Sandoval, Commerce Editor

I’ve been using BioLite’s Charge 80 for a few years now, and it’s been a lifesaver on longer trips for my multitude of devices. Downside? It’s not even close to pocket-friendly. While bulkier, the new Charge 100 does offer one distinct advantage: Wireless charging (and it’s magnetic, too, so your phone won’t fall off). If I wanted, it could simultaneously charge up to five devices at once. You’ll need to provide your own cables, of course, but consider the Charge 100 your power-up device for longer journeys where you’ll need to juice up your laptop, headphones, earbuds, smartwatch and phone (maybe all at once). — Kirk Miller, Senior Lifestyle Editor

I took Rothy’s best-selling style — the Mary Jane — out for a spin during one of those unusually cool “fake fall” days last week, and the shoe’s new checkered colorway had me more than ready to suck down a pumpkin-spiced latte. This dainty flat is constructed with the brand’s innovative insole that provides cloud-like cushioning — a godsend for someone like myself who is constantly running around the city like a maniac. Oh, and they’re completely machine washable. (Bless). — Logan Mahan, Commerce Editor

The Minnesota State Fair may be over, but I can carry the spirit of those overflowing buckets of melt-in-your-mouth Sweet Martha’s cookies with me all year long thanks to their trucker hat (the one piece of merch you can actually still nab, at least at the time I’m writing this). Never been to the best state fair in the country? You can still rock this. Sweet Martha’s gear has made its way onto everyone from Ezra Koenig to Dwyane Wade, so grab one of these and consider it your reminder to book your trip to St. Paul next summer. — Alex Lauer, Features Editor

Back in June, I moved into a bigger, and significantly better, apartment than I had been living in, and I have spent every day since trying to optimize said apartment to the best of my ability, largely thanks to a series of Amazon Hack Instagram accounts I have been (correctly) targeted by. One of the things I’ve been most excited about is the Pura 4 fragrance diffuser. It’s a diffuser/nightlight combo controlled entirely through an app, which allows me to adjust fragrance intensity, set schedules and timers, and change the color of the light. It’s noteworthy for a few reasons: You can load two scents in at once and oscillate between them both, they last a crazy long time (up to 120 hours) and there are an abundance of really, really great options — many of them the result of collaborations with other cool brands. I’ve gotten in the habit of firing it up on my commute home so that my apartment smells like tropical fruit upon my arrival.— Lindsay Rogers, Travel Editor

One of reasons I love old cookbooks is because the food photography is disgusting — there are truly few things that have improved so greatly in the past few decades. And when you look back at those pictures of 1970s spreads, food encased in gelatin always seems to make an appearance. I’m a big fan of this presentation, as well as Jello shots, so I had to grab Jiggle!: A Cookbook: 50 Recipes for Sweet, Savory, and Sometimes Boozy Modern Gelatins. Not only are the recipes modern and sophisticated (as far as Jello goes), but the photos are real lookers. Seventies dinner party could never. — Amanda Gabriele, Senior Editor

I’m a little banged up these days. I’m nursing a sore rotator cuff and bum back at the same time, and have made some friends at Spear Physical Therapy. They keep things simple at the end of sessions over there — 10 minutes of old-school icing, using ColPac ice packs. Instead of waiting the whole week for my next appointment, I scooped a couple on Amazon for $19 a pop. Sweet relief. — Tanner Garrity, Senior Editor