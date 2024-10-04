New Clinical Trial Casts Doubt on the Effectiveness of a Probiotic

Taking probiotics to improve your gut health and improve the way your digestive system feels is a common practice for many people. The probiotic Bifidobacterium animalis is found in a host of products, including Activia yogurt, found on the shelves of your local supermarket. Now, the results of a recent study has raised doubts over this probiotic’s ability to make a tangible difference in the bodies of those who have consumed it — raising larger questions over just how good probiotics are for you.



The paper, recently published in JAMA Network Open, sought to explore the effectiveness of Bifidobacterium animalis on multiple patients experiencing constipation. “[N]o studies have been performed using HN019 for functional constipation treatment with bowel movement frequency (BMF) as primary outcome,” the study’s authors wrote.



All in all, 229 patients took part in the study, with some given the probiotic Bifidobacterium animalis subsp lactis HN019 and others given a placebo. The end result? The group given placebos had equal results to the group given the probiotic. There were some differences between the two groups, though — notably, the placebo group saw minor increases in “[a]bdominal pain and bloating” relative to the group taking the probiotic.

As Ars Technica’s Beth Mole observed, these findings echo the results of a Federal Trade Commission ruling from 2010, in which Activia manufacturer Dannon paid $21 million after incorrectly saying that scientific studies backed its claims that Activia could help people go more regularly. All of which is to say that if you consume Activia and enjoy it, there’s nothing wrong with that — but it also might not be having the effect on your body that you think it has.