The Best Deals From REI’s Members-Only Sale

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Can you name your favorite trail? Or perhaps you know exactly where your camping gear is packed away in the garage. If that sounds like you, chances are that you’re a proud REI Co-op member, and that you’ll dig all of the deals on outdoor gear and apparel during the annual REI member-only sale. Right now, Co-op members can take 20% off one full-price item and an extra 20% off one discounted item from the REI outlet. The REI sale runs until the 27th, with members needing only to enter the code MEMBER20 at checkout to receive the rare discounts.

For those unfamiliar with REI’s membership program, it goes a little something like this: by paying a one-time fee of $30 to the Co-op, you’ll receive a handful of lifetime benefits that include free standard shipping, 20% off shop services, 10% back on eligible purchases and the ability to buy or trade used gear. Review the added benefits and sign up here to cash in on the many membership perks.

Because we count ourselves among the REI member ranks and were shopping for ourselves anyway, we’ve shared the love and wrangled up some of the bestselling gear and apparel that you’d be wise to save on now and enjoy for seasons to come. You can check out the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the REI member-only sale.

Excited to get out there? You’ll need a trusty pair of hikers, first. Danner’s Trail 2650 is one of the best on the market — and well under $150.

Despite its airy weight, the Nanoloft’s 60 g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco (made with 100% postconsumer recycled content) should keep you warm in all but the most brutal conditions.

Trail runners, rejoice: Altra’s Lone Peak 6 eats rocky terrain for breakfast.

Whether you’re training for the triathlon or just taking a leisurely trek, Stanley’s double-walled Tumbler is a reusable way to ensure you’re properly hydrated.

Things we like about goodr’s OG Sunglasses: fit, polarized lenses, $25 price tag. Things we dislike about goodr’s OG Sunglasses: uh-we’ll let you know when we think of something.

This simple, two-person, three-season tent is great for beginners and enthusiasts alike.

You need some pants with serious stretch. These are those pants.

Bundle up in Nemo’s Disco 30; a 650-fill-power PFC-free down finish means cozy, unimpeded ZZZ’s on the trail.

The two-burner Everest stove pumps out a whopping 20,000 BTUs of max heat and performs even in the midst of high winds thanks to a three-sided windscreen. Get cooking.

Slip into serious comfort with OOFOS OOahh Slides.

Vuori Kore Shorts Vuori

Vuori Kore Shorts

Throw on the Kore short for runs, hikes, training sessions and walks around the neighborhood. The moisture-wicking fabric pairs with a five-inch inseam to reduce odor and boost comfort.

Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals REI Co-op

Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals

Summer just isn’t the same without a pair of classic Chacos. The adjustable straps, performance rubber outsoles and Chaco styling deliver confidence underfoot and comfort through every warm-weather activity.

Benchmade 535-3 Carbon Fiber Bugout Knife REI Co-op

Benchmade Carbon Fiber Bugout Knife

Complete with a milled carbon fiber handle and S90V super steel, Benchmade’s iconic Bugout knife will slice and dice its way through just about any task.

Jetboil Flash Cooking System REI Co-op

Jetboil Flash Cooking System

There is no substitute for a backpacking stove like the powerful Jetboil Flash, a system capable of boiling two cups of water in 100 seconds flat. Save fuel and dig in faster.

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler REI Co-op

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

Everyone you know owns a Yeti cooler, so why not grab one for yourself? If the superior durability, insulation and storage space aren’t enough to convince you, maybe this rare discount will be.

Patagonia Better Sweater Vest REI Co-op

Patagonia Better Sweater Vest

Featuring plush, moisture-wicking fleece and a sweater-knit face, this comfy, insulating layer looks as good on the trail as it does at the local taproom at the end of a long day.

Petzl Actik Core Headlamp REI Co-op

Petzl Actik Core Headlamp

For those late-night trips to the bathroom beyond your tent, Petzl’s rechargeable, multi-beam headlamp throws up to 450 lumens of light and features red lighting to preserve night vision.

Goal Zero Yeti Lithium 1500X Portable Power Station REI Co-op

Goal Zero Yeti Lithium 1500X Portable Power Station

When the nearest outlet is miles away, Goal Zero’s portable power station will keep the lights on, power the electronics and work with an integrated smartphone app for easy use.