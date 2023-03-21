InsideHook
Gear | Updated March 21, 2023 11:37 am

The Best Deals From REI’s Members-Only Sale

Plan for a season full of outdoor adventures by gearing up with these deals

a collage of items from the REI member-only sale on a yellow background
Calling all Co-op-ers: the REI member-only sale is a total free-for-all.
REI/Getty Images
By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Can you name your favorite trail? Or perhaps you know exactly where your camping gear is packed away in the garage. If that sounds like you, chances are that you’re a proud REI Co-op member, and that you’ll dig all of the deals on outdoor gear and apparel during the annual REI member-only sale. Right now, Co-op members can take 20% off one full-price item and an extra 20% off one discounted item from the REI outlet. The REI sale runs until the 27th, with members needing only to enter the code MEMBER20 at checkout to receive the rare discounts.

Spring Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for 2023
Spring Showers Be Damned: The Best Rain Jackets for 2023

Stay dry through every sun shower and torrential downpour

For those unfamiliar with REI’s membership program, it goes a little something like this: by paying a one-time fee of $30 to the Co-op, you’ll receive a handful of lifetime benefits that include free standard shipping, 20% off shop services, 10% back on eligible purchases and the ability to buy or trade used gear. Review the added benefits and sign up here to cash in on the many membership perks.

Because we count ourselves among the REI member ranks and were shopping for ourselves anyway, we’ve shared the love and wrangled up some of the bestselling gear and apparel that you’d be wise to save on now and enjoy for seasons to come. You can check out the sale for yourself here. Below, the best deals from the REI member-only sale.

Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoes
Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoes

Buy Here : $170$136

Excited to get out there? You’ll need a trusty pair of hikers, first. Danner’s Trail 2650 is one of the best on the market — and well under $150.

Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Jacket
Patagonia Men’s Nano Puff Jacket

Buy Here : $229$183

Despite its airy weight, the Nanoloft’s 60 g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco (made with 100% postconsumer recycled content) should keep you warm in all but the most brutal conditions.

Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes
Altra Lone Peak 6 Trail-Running Shoes

Buy Here : $140$84

Trail runners, rejoice: Altra’s Lone Peak 6 eats rocky terrain for breakfast.

Stanley 40 Oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler
Stanley 40 Oz. Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler

Buy Here : $45$36

Whether you’re training for the triathlon or just taking a leisurely trek, Stanley’s double-walled Tumbler is a reusable way to ensure you’re properly hydrated.

goodr OGs Sunglasses
goodr OGs Sunglasses

Buy Here : $25$20

Things we like about goodr’s OG Sunglasses: fit, polarized lenses, $25 price tag. Things we dislike about goodr’s OG Sunglasses: uh-we’ll let you know when we think of something.

REI Co-op Passage 2 Tent with Footprint
REI Co-op Passage 2 Tent with Footprint

Buy Here : $159$92

This simple, two-person, three-season tent is great for beginners and enthusiasts alike.

prAna Men’s Stretch Zion Pants II
prAna Men’s Stretch Zion Pants II

Buy Here : $95$76

You need some pants with serious stretch. These are those pants.

NEMO Men’s Disco 30 Sleeping Bag
NEMO Men’s Disco 30 Sleeping Bag

Buy Here : $300$224

Bundle up in Nemo’s Disco 30; a 650-fill-power PFC-free down finish means cozy, unimpeded ZZZ’s on the trail.

Camp Chef Everest 2X High-Pressure Stove
Camp Chef Everest 2X High-Pressure Stove

Buy Here : $190$152

The two-burner Everest stove pumps out a whopping 20,000 BTUs of max heat and performs even in the midst of high winds thanks to a three-sided windscreen. Get cooking.

OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandals
OOFOS OOahh Slide Sandals

Buy Here : $60$48

Slip into serious comfort with OOFOS OOahh Slides.

Vuori Kore Shorts
Vuori Kore Shorts
Vuori

Vuori Kore Shorts

buy here: $68 $55

Throw on the Kore short for runs, hikes, training sessions and walks around the neighborhood. The moisture-wicking fabric pairs with a five-inch inseam to reduce odor and boost comfort.

Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals
Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals
REI Co-op

Chaco Z/Cloud Sandals

buy here: $100 $80

Summer just isn’t the same without a pair of classic Chacos. The adjustable straps, performance rubber outsoles and Chaco styling deliver confidence underfoot and comfort through every warm-weather activity.

Benchmade 535-3 Carbon Fiber Bugout Knife
Benchmade 535-3 Carbon Fiber Bugout Knife
REI Co-op

Benchmade Carbon Fiber Bugout Knife

buy here: $279 $224

Complete with a milled carbon fiber handle and S90V super steel, Benchmade’s iconic Bugout knife will slice and dice its way through just about any task.

Jetboil Flash Cooking System
Jetboil Flash Cooking System
REI Co-op

Jetboil Flash Cooking System

buy here: $115 $92

There is no substitute for a backpacking stove like the powerful Jetboil Flash, a system capable of boiling two cups of water in 100 seconds flat. Save fuel and dig in faster.

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
REI Co-op

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

buy here: $325 $260

Everyone you know owns a Yeti cooler, so why not grab one for yourself? If the superior durability, insulation and storage space aren’t enough to convince you, maybe this rare discount will be.

Patagonia Better Sweater Vest
Patagonia Better Sweater Vest
REI Co-op

Patagonia Better Sweater Vest

buy here: $99 $80

Featuring plush, moisture-wicking fleece and a sweater-knit face, this comfy, insulating layer looks as good on the trail as it does at the local taproom at the end of a long day.

Petzl Actik Core Headlamp
Petzl Actik Core Headlamp
REI Co-op

Petzl Actik Core Headlamp

For those late-night trips to the bathroom beyond your tent, Petzl’s rechargeable, multi-beam headlamp throws up to 450 lumens of light and features red lighting to preserve night vision.

buy here: $80 $64
Goal Zero Yeti Lithium 1500X Portable Power Station
Goal Zero Yeti Lithium 1500X Portable Power Station
REI Co-op

Goal Zero Yeti Lithium 1500X Portable Power Station

buy here: $2,000 $1,600

When the nearest outlet is miles away, Goal Zero’s portable power station will keep the lights on, power the electronics and work with an integrated smartphone app for easy use.

More Like This

Three massage guns on a blue background
The Best Massage Gun for Every Workout Routine
a collage of items from the Allbirds sale on a purple background
Allbirds’ Giant Spring Sale Ends Tonight. Here’s What to Buy.
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper
The Best Pillow for Every Type of Sleeper

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Apple 2022 iPad

$449$399

This 2022 Apple iPad Is Now at Its Lowest Price Ever
Berghoff 7-Piece Ergonomic Knife Block, now on sale

From Our Partner

Nordstrom Rack Is Hosting a Big Sale on Berghoff
Enjoy Fresh Greens All Year Long With AeroGarden’s Sleek Indoor Grower

$165$90

Enjoy Fresh Greens All Year Long With AeroGarden’s Sleek Indoor Grower
Solo Stove Bonfire Fire Pit 2.0

From Our Partner

Grab a Solo Stove for Up to $290 Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
Viruses Aren't the Only Scary Things Trapped in the Permafrost

Keep Reading

Michael B. Jordan in the latest "Creed" movie.

Meet the Man Behind Michael B. Jordan’s Absurd “Creed III” Physique
Three bottles of wine from Zuccardi

Don’t Pass on These Malbecs From the “New World Winery of the Year”
"Forager" book cover

A New Memoir Recounts Growing Up in a Cult
a collage of items from the REI member-only sale on a yellow background

The Best Deals From REI's Members-Only Sale
Use code SPRINGBREAK to take 25% off.

Gear Up for Your Summer Travel With 25% Off Totes and Duffels at Paravel
Milwaukee Art Museum in Wisconsin

The Endless Influence of Scandinavian Design Gets Its Due in Wisconsin
Three massage guns on a blue background

The Best Massage Gun for Every Workout Routine
a collage of the best spring blazers for men on a blue striped background

The Best Lightweight Spring Blazers for 2023
Interior of Ember

Live-Fire Steaks, 24-Karat Tacos and Fermented Mango Oysters

Trending

Toyota Mirai Proves Hydrogen Will Always Be the Future
Is Exercise Actually the Most Effective Antidepressant?
A Five-Second Test to See Whether You’re Aging Well
Long Island Ferrari Thieves Pull Off Logic-Defying Heist
Viruses Aren't the Only Scary Things Trapped in the Permafrost