Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is apparently a big fan of Filson, so he teamed up with them to “bring back some of the old patterns [he] loved.” Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until October 5 to see what that all entails (a classic duffle is definitely included). Until then, they’re teasing the collab with a T-shirt that’s raising money for Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind charity fund that “provides aid for natural-disaster relief, wildlife conservation, youth education, and other important issues.” If you want to be the first to be notified when the full collection drops (and you’re okay giving away your phone number), head here.