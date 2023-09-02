Products of the Week: Champagne Fireball, Drake’s Transitional Lookbook and a Smithey Skillet
The 10 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week
Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: cast-iron GOATs Smithey drops a new skillet, Fireball Whiskey takes a page out of the French playbook, and Drake’s releases a tasty transitional capsule for fall-ready sartorialists.
Marshall Motif II A.N.C.
These vintage-styled earbuds from Marshall offer 30 hours of playtime (with case) and improved active noise cancellation. As well, the case and wireless buds are made from 70% post-consumer recycled plastic. We’ll have a review of these soon.
Nike “EK Umoja” Collection
Can you believe it’s been 20 years since Eliud Kipchoge — Litchoge, as he’s colloquially known in the running community — first won a major, a 5,000-meter victory at the 2003 Paris World Champs? We certainly can’t, probably because Kip is still ripping to this day, with a Berlin Marathon victory (also, world record?) in sight. To celebrate the GOAT of marathon running, Nike has released the EK Umoja collection. Inspired by his inaugural victory, the 8-piece collection features a red stripe motif across some of Nike’s fastest silos and looks, in a word, fast.
Houseplant Ashtray 3.0 by Seth
A few years ago, Seth Rogen launched his marijuana-influenced home goods brand, Houseplant, with an original ashtray. It’s a perfect marriage between two of Rogen’s favorite pastimes, weed and ceramics. He recently decided to update the OG design with the Ashtray 3.0. There’s a deep well for all your weed ash, a notch for holding your joint and a wavy shape that gives the ashtray a modern vibe. Puff, puff, pass and enjoy the perfect vessel for all your weed ash.
Fireball Dragnum
Your Fireball reality mixed with your Champagne dreams. The Fireball Dragnum is full of, well, cinnamon-flavored Fireball, but now in a 1.75L vessel with a cork-inspired topper, wire cage and crinkled foil wrap. Perfect for large parties…where people do not expect bubbly wine.
Filson x Chris Stapleton
Singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is apparently a big fan of Filson, so he teamed up with them to “bring back some of the old patterns [he] loved.” Unfortunately, you’ll have to wait until October 5 to see what that all entails (a classic duffle is definitely included). Until then, they’re teasing the collab with a T-shirt that’s raising money for Stapleton’s Outlaw State of Kind charity fund that “provides aid for natural-disaster relief, wildlife conservation, youth education, and other important issues.” If you want to be the first to be notified when the full collection drops (and you’re okay giving away your phone number), head here.
Caraway Prep Set
Caraway is expanding its kitchenware offerings with the launch of two new sets. Sold together for $580 or separately, the Prep Set ($395) includes ten essential knives for proper slicing and dicing along with shears and utensils, while the Cutting Board Set ($195) includes three various-sized boards made of non-toxic, Eastern European FSC-certified birch. And like the rest of the internet-fave brand’s cookware and tableware, both sets will look quite darling in your kitchen.
Racquet x Maurice de Mauriac Rallymaster II
Did you miss Racquet Magazine’s inguinal Rallymaster collaboration with Maurice de Mauriac? Now is your chance to snag the follow-up between the premier tennis publication and Swiss watchmakers, this time with an “ice blue” face and dual pink and blue straps. Featuring a graphic face and chic date-time sub-dial, the watch is available for preorder unit September 10.
Smithey Deep Farmhouse Skillet
The latest addition to Smithey’s carbon steel line, the Deep Farmhouse Skillet takes a previous design and ups the versatility with two-inch sidewalls. Fry, stir, saute…and unlike that ugly nonstick pan you got for $20 on Amazon, you’ll never throw this one away. Sure, the costs reflect it being hand-forged in Charleston, South Carolina, rather than stamped and sprayed en masse in a factory on the other side of the world, but we’ll take that tradeoff. I mean, just look at how pretty it is. Your grandkids are gonna love it when it’s passed on to them.
Drake’s Transitional Lookbook Collection
Drake’s started as a neckwear brand, but over the last decade, they’ve expanded into a British menswear powerhouse. They’ve got tweed jackets, shirts, denim and beautiful outerwear, all elevated to another level. The cardigan is made out of luxe Casentino wool, the rugby shirt is constructed from weighted Merino wool, and there’s even a reversible cotton Mac coat. Our brothers across the pond are bringing the heat when it comes to playing around with textures and layers, which is all the Fall inspiration we need.
Big Naturals Wine
“I’m reading too much into this boxed wine’s company name,” I thought. Then I clicked on the brand’s website and nope, Big Naturals is exactly what you think it is. Launched in 2023 by a new mom who had “spent the better part of a year thinking about boobs and wine, and is proud of how well the two have blended together,” this is premium, natural wine made by winemakers from the Paso Robles area within a sustainable, recyclable boxed packaging. Haven’t tried (yet) but queue up the “they’re real and they’re spectacular” review.
