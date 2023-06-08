InsideHook
8 Luxury Gifts To Splurge on This Father’s Day

Treat him. Or yourself. We won't tell.

a collage of Father's Day luxury gifts on a grey background
Father's Day is a time to shower him in luxurious gifts.
InsideHook/Getty Images
Feeling generous this Father’s Day? Take a gander at our list of luxury gifts, because the Dad in your life (or hey, maybe it’s you) obviously deserves something nice. From an actually good cashmere sweater to a carbon steel grilling set, there’s something worth paying top dollar for.

While we’ve already compiled a guide of standout items to bestow upon the father in your life, we highly encourage you to consider gifting a real knock-out gift, for a couple of reasons.

It is universally understood that luxury items elicit a certain ooohahhhh response, solely because they’re high-end items. But oftentimes, expensive products are splurges for a reason. They tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Also, instead of gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, it might befit both you and your gift recipient to spring for one premium good you know they’ll get tons of use out of.

So without further ado, the 8 best splurge-worthy items to gift this Father’s Day.

The Best Luxury Gifts to Give This Father’s Day:

Ghiaia Cashmere Polo
Ghiaia Cashmere Polo

Good cashmere isn’t cheap. It’s produced by carefully picking the undercoat hair of cashmere goats. The price is drastically affected once you realize that a single cashmere goat only produces about 200g of hair whereas a wool sheep produces about 3kg of wool. Cashmere is hard to produce and incredibly expensive but it has major advantages. It’s lightweight but still produces massive amounts of warmth. Ghiaia’s cashmere polo is made in Italy and has a generous regular fit that looks good on every body type.

Mr Porter : $785
Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Portable Synthesizer
Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Portable Synthesizer

A sequel to the cult classic 2011 synthesizer, this Teenage Engineering update boasts a new low aluminum frame and 100 new features, including 24-hour battery life, high-resolution display, Bluetooth midi and a host of recording and sound improvements. Basically, the grail present for any DJ dad.

Amazon : $1,999
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum
Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum

Let’s be honest — most skincare products skew take it or leave it. Not Barbara Sturm. As ridiculous as it sounds, you get what you pay for with this specifically engineered, $370 1 oz (!) chemical masterpiece of a serum: the magical goop tangibly tames inflammation, moisturizes the skin and smooths those pesky tot-induced wrinkles.

Nordstrom : $370
Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses
Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses

Nothing exudes luxury quite like some sun blockers. Jacques Marie Mage lenses are handcrafted in a tedious 300-step process by artisan lens crafters. It’s luxury personified in a beautiful pair of sunglasses. JMM sunglasses are thick and durable. The brand even pays close attention to the details. For example, theirs a distinct scent that you can smell once you open up a box of their sunglasses. The Torino has a bold angular rectangle shape. The lenses also have an anti-reflection treatment that helps avoid glare.

Buy it now : $795
Desmond and Dempsey Linen Pyjama Set
Desmond and Dempsey Linen Pyjama Set

Desmond and Dempsey are the purveyors of stylish loungewear. The Cuban Pyjama Set, with its impeccably soft linen, boxy shape and striking print (in true Desmond and Dempsey fashion) is designed to keep you cool literally and figuratively both at home and outdoors this summer.

Buy it now : $260
Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon
Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon

Assouline presents 292 pages of stunning imagery and lively storytelling tracing Audemars Piguet’s launch of the Royal Oak, the first luxury sports watch made of steel. The book sheds light on the timepiece as a cultural artifact, its trailblazing history and design while featuring archival material and long-standing friends of the brand.

Assouline : $250
Tom Ford Bifold Cardholder
Tom Ford Bifold Cardholder

This simple, Italian-made, full-grain leather Tom Ford bifold is the epitome of understated luxury. It’s also a high-end accessory that’s practical!

Mr Porter : $520
Made In Carbon Steel Set
Made In Carbon Steel Set

Elevate Dad’s grilling game with Made In’s Carbon Steel Set. Made with the cookware brand’s award-winning Carbon Steel (a material with all the durability and seasoning of your beloved cast iron pan, but thinner and more lightweight) Includes a Griddle, Paella Pan, Grill Frying Pan and 2 oz tin of Seasoning Wax.

Made In

