8 Luxury Gifts To Splurge on This Father’s Day

Feeling generous this Father’s Day? Take a gander at our list of luxury gifts, because the Dad in your life (or hey, maybe it’s you) obviously deserves something nice. From an actually good cashmere sweater to a carbon steel grilling set, there’s something worth paying top dollar for.

While we’ve already compiled a guide of standout items to bestow upon the father in your life, we highly encourage you to consider gifting a real knock-out gift, for a couple of reasons.

It is universally understood that luxury items elicit a certain oooh–ahhhh response, solely because they’re high-end items. But oftentimes, expensive products are splurges for a reason. They tend to be of higher quality, uniquely designed or one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find anywhere else. Also, instead of gifting a bunch of smaller, less pricey items, it might befit both you and your gift recipient to spring for one premium good you know they’ll get tons of use out of.

So without further ado, the 8 best splurge-worthy items to gift this Father’s Day.

The Best Luxury Gifts to Give This Father’s Day:

Ghiaia Cashmere Polo Good cashmere isn’t cheap. It’s produced by carefully picking the undercoat hair of cashmere goats. The price is drastically affected once you realize that a single cashmere goat only produces about 200g of hair whereas a wool sheep produces about 3kg of wool. Cashmere is hard to produce and incredibly expensive but it has major advantages. It’s lightweight but still produces massive amounts of warmth. Ghiaia’s cashmere polo is made in Italy and has a generous regular fit that looks good on every body type. Mr Porter : $785

Teenage Engineering OP-1 Field Portable Synthesizer A sequel to the cult classic 2011 synthesizer, this Teenage Engineering update boasts a new low aluminum frame and 100 new features, including 24-hour battery life, high-resolution display, Bluetooth midi and a host of recording and sound improvements. Basically, the grail present for any DJ dad. Amazon : $1,999

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Serum Let’s be honest — most skincare products skew take it or leave it. Not Barbara Sturm. As ridiculous as it sounds, you get what you pay for with this specifically engineered, $370 1 oz (!) chemical masterpiece of a serum: the magical goop tangibly tames inflammation, moisturizes the skin and smooths those pesky tot-induced wrinkles. Nordstrom : $370

Jacques Marie Mage Sunglasses Nothing exudes luxury quite like some sun blockers. Jacques Marie Mage lenses are handcrafted in a tedious 300-step process by artisan lens crafters. It’s luxury personified in a beautiful pair of sunglasses. JMM sunglasses are thick and durable. The brand even pays close attention to the details. For example, theirs a distinct scent that you can smell once you open up a box of their sunglasses. The Torino has a bold angular rectangle shape. The lenses also have an anti-reflection treatment that helps avoid glare. Buy it now : $795

Desmond and Dempsey Linen Pyjama Set Desmond and Dempsey are the purveyors of stylish loungewear. The Cuban Pyjama Set, with its impeccably soft linen, boxy shape and striking print (in true Desmond and Dempsey fashion) is designed to keep you cool literally and figuratively both at home and outdoors this summer. Buy it now : $260

Royal Oak: From Iconoclast to Icon Assouline presents 292 pages of stunning imagery and lively storytelling tracing Audemars Piguet’s launch of the Royal Oak, the first luxury sports watch made of steel. The book sheds light on the timepiece as a cultural artifact, its trailblazing history and design while featuring archival material and long-standing friends of the brand. Assouline : $250

Made In Carbon Steel Set Elevate Dad’s grilling game with Made In’s Carbon Steel Set. Made with the cookware brand’s award-winning Carbon Steel (a material with all the durability and seasoning of your beloved cast iron pan, but thinner and more lightweight) Includes a Griddle, Paella Pan, Grill Frying Pan and 2 oz tin of Seasoning Wax. Made In