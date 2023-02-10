The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Valentine’s Day is just four days away, and if you’ve settled on the idea that you’ll just pick up some chocolates and a plush toy from the drugstore on the way home from work on Tuesday, we’re here to tell you to, uh, not do that.

Instead, you can browse this list of knock-out gifts from Amazon — all of which will arrive in one to two days with Prime shipping.

From top-rated skincare devices and body creams to Apple AirTags and cocktail recipe books, the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts are below.

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush The Swedes know how to skincare. Foreo’s high-tech facial cleansing device syncs with her phone and guides her through the most important part of her skincare routine, targeting areas of her face for a refined, glowing, more youthful complexion. Buy Here : $219 $110

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier The hydration giant’s best-selling electrolyte drink mix is on sale at Amazon for a limited time. Your future hungover self will thank you for picking up a pack or two. Buy Here : $22

UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper A trendy, supremely cozy slipper with a durable sole, so she can slip these babies on and head out in total comfort. Buy Here : $120

Apple AirTag AirTags are Bluetooth trackers, which can find items much further away with the help from the hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network. Even if you’ve never lost your luggage, AirTags still provide a peace of mind, which in and of itself is worth the $29 price tag. And given the current baggage crisis…everyone could benefit from having one of these babies affixed to their carry-on. Buy Here : $29 $25

LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight. Buy Here : $24

SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.) Buy Here : $22