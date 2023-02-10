The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon
Items that'll arrive just in time for February 14th
Valentine’s Day is just four days away, and if you’ve settled on the idea that you’ll just pick up some chocolates and a plush toy from the drugstore on the way home from work on Tuesday, we’re here to tell you to, uh, not do that.
Instead, you can browse this list of knock-out gifts from Amazon — all of which will arrive in one to two days with Prime shipping.
From top-rated skincare devices and body creams to Apple AirTags and cocktail recipe books, the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts are below.
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
The Swedes know how to skincare. Foreo’s high-tech facial cleansing device syncs with her phone and guides her through the most important part of her skincare routine, targeting areas of her face for a refined, glowing, more youthful complexion.
ODODOS Women’s Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops
A 3-pack of everyday, comfortable tanks — that are currently discounted.
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
The hydration giant’s best-selling electrolyte drink mix is on sale at Amazon for a limited time. Your future hungover self will thank you for picking up a pack or two.
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
The #1 haircare product for repairing damaged hair and, generally, keeping it healthy and shiny is a no-brainer gift.
Mediheal Official 5 Pack Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Mask
Because her sheet mask collection always needs a restock.
UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper
A trendy, supremely cozy slipper with a durable sole, so she can slip these babies on and head out in total comfort.
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
Whether she needs a quick steam break between Zoom meetings or she wants a spa-level detox at home, this professional facial device, which uses sonic vaporizer to hydrate skin, will get the job done.
Apple AirTag
AirTags are Bluetooth trackers, which can find items much further away with the help from the hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network. Even if you’ve never lost your luggage, AirTags still provide a peace of mind, which in and of itself is worth the $29 price tag. And given the current baggage crisis…everyone could benefit from having one of these babies affixed to their carry-on.
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.
Gather Around Cocktails: Drinks to Celebrate Usual and Unusual Holidays
For the woman who’s always hosting, this collection of 45 unique cocktail recipes will kick her mixology skills up a notch.
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.)
