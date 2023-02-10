InsideHook
Gear | February 10, 2023 9:39 am

The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon

Items that'll arrive just in time for February 14th

Don't mess this up.
Don't mess this up.
Amazon/Getty Images
By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Valentine’s Day is just four days away, and if you’ve settled on the idea that you’ll just pick up some chocolates and a plush toy from the drugstore on the way home from work on Tuesday, we’re here to tell you to, uh, not do that.

Instead, you can browse this list of knock-out gifts from Amazon — all of which will arrive in one to two days with Prime shipping.

From top-rated skincare devices and body creams to Apple AirTags and cocktail recipe books, the best last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts are below.

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush
Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush

The Swedes know how to skincare. Foreo’s high-tech facial cleansing device syncs with her phone and guides her through the most important part of her skincare routine, targeting areas of her face for a refined, glowing, more youthful complexion. 

Buy Here : $219$110
ODODOS Women’s Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops
ODODOS Women’s Crop 3-Pack Washed Seamless Rib-Knit Camisole Crop Tank Tops

A 3-pack of everyday, comfortable tanks — that are currently discounted.

Buy Here : $60$28
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

The hydration giant’s best-selling electrolyte drink mix is on sale at Amazon for a limited time. Your future hungover self will thank you for picking up a pack or two.

Buy Here : $22
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment

The #1 haircare product for repairing damaged hair and, generally, keeping it healthy and shiny is a no-brainer gift.

Buy Here : $30
Mediheal Official 5 Pack Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Mask
Mediheal Official 5 Pack Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Mask

Because her sheet mask collection always needs a restock.

Buy Here : $13$10
UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper
UGG Women’s Coquette Slipper

A trendy, supremely cozy slipper with a durable sole, so she can slip these babies on and head out in total comfort.

Buy Here : $120
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control
NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer with Precise Temp Control

Whether she needs a quick steam break between Zoom meetings or she wants a spa-level detox at home, this professional facial device, which uses sonic vaporizer to hydrate skin, will get the job done.

Buy Here : $65$40
Apple AirTag
Apple AirTag

AirTags are Bluetooth trackers, which can find items much further away with the help from the hundreds of millions of Apple devices in the Find My network. Even if you’ve never lost your luggage, AirTags still provide a peace of mind, which in and of itself is worth the $29 price tag. And given the current baggage crisis…everyone could benefit from having one of these babies affixed to their carry-on.

Buy Here : $29$25
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask
LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask

Sometimes chapstick doesn’t get the job done, so she’ll need this leave-on lip mask that soothes and moisturizes for smoother, more supple lips overnight.

Buy Here : $24
Gather Around Cocktails: Drinks to Celebrate Usual and Unusual Holidays
Gather Around Cocktails: Drinks to Celebrate Usual and Unusual Holidays

For the woman who’s always hosting, this collection of 45 unique cocktail recipes will kick her mixology skills up a notch.

Buy Here : $17
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream
SOL DE JANEIRO Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

Using caffeine-rich Guaraná Extract, this award-winning firming cream, frankly, tightens the skin on her ass for a noticeably smoother appearance. (But really you should gift her this lotion because it smells utterly delicious.)

Buy Here : $22

More Like This

A flower bouquet from The Bouqs Co, now $20 off
The Best Last-Minute Deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day
A black stroker, grey condom wrapper, red panty, pink pinwheel and orange suction vibrator,perfect Valentine's Day gifts, on a red background
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
The best chocolates to gift on Valentine's Day in 2022
This Valentine’s Day, Give the Gift of Really Fancy Chocolates

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Dyson V7

$400$280

Dyson’s V7 Cordless Vac Actually Cleans Your Air, Too
SAMSUNG 75-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame LS03B Series, now on sale at Amazon

From Our Partner

Samsung’s Best TVs Are Up to 40% Off
a black and white checked Abercrombie & Fitch sweater polo on a grey background

$60$25

Have $25 to Blow? Here’s a Sweater Polo That’ll Rock Your Spring.
A J.Crew denim shirt on a grey background

$118$80

This Hefty Denim Workshirt Is Perfectly Weighted…And 32% Off
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
Americans Actually Agree About the Greatest Athlete of All Time
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History

Keep Reading

Light beers

Which Light Beer Is the Least Disgusting?
Jalen Hurts of the Eagles and Patrick Mahomes of the Chiefs.

How to Bet Eagles-Chiefs and 10 of the Top Super Bowl LVII Props
Panorama of Tel Aviv

How Tel Aviv Became the Queer Epicenter of the Middle East
Three travel backpacks on a triptych background

Ditch Your Checked Bag for These Versatile Travel Backpacks
a collage of Valentine's Day date night outfits on a pink background

What to Wear This Valentine’s Day, According to InsideHook Editors
Don't mess this up.

The Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon
Robbie Felice cooking in the kitchen as Pasta Ramen.

Japanese Meets Italian at Pasta Ramen in New Jersey
A stand-up comic performing at Hotbed comedy club in Washington, D.C. We spoke with owner and founder of Underground Comedy, Sean Joyce.

What Makes DC’s Comedy Scene Special? Ask Sean Joyce.
Val Verde Winery in West Texas, one of the five wine regions in Texas

A Guide to Texas Wine Regions, From the High Plains to the Gulf Coast

Trending

It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
Americans Actually Agree About the Greatest Athlete of All Time
Lake Michigan Shipwreck Contains $17 Million of Booze
The Best Vintage Watches Under $10,000
How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History