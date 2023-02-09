InsideHook
Home Goods | February 9, 2023 11:37 am

The Best Last-Minute Deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Procrastinators, rejoice: It's not too late to send a nice bouquet (for a good price)

A flower bouquet from The Bouqs Co, now $20 off
A flower bouquet from The Bouqs Co, now $20 off
The Bouqs Co.
By Kirk Miller

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You don’t have to send a loved one flowers just because it’s Valentine’s Day.

But it doesn’t hurt! And for people who suddenly realized it’s the second week of February, you’re in luck: It’s not that hard to find an online florist who can accommodate your late planning.

The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet
The 10 Best Flower Delivery Services on the Internet

Anniversary, birthday, Valentine's Day or just because, these online florists each offer up something unique in their bouquets

Below, some good deals on lovely bouquets and other gifts that’ll arrive by Feb. 14 — if not sooner, as you can probably save yourself some stress and a little money by scheduling your send a day early. And remember: It’s OK to send flowers any day of the year for any reason.

Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.com
Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.com
1-800-Flowers.com

1-800-Flowers.com

The “Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet” is down to $50 (from $91) and includes 18 stems and chocolate. This deal is good through February 13.

BUY HERE

Teleflora

The site’s Deal of the Day offers a set price — lower than other arrangements on the site — for a local florist to design their own bouquet for your loved one with just a bit of guidance from you.

BUY HERE
Kiss Me bouquet from The Bouqs Co.
Kiss Me bouquet from The Bouqs Co.
The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co.

Speaking of last minute…Place your order at this farm-direct, transparent-sourcing florist now and get $20 off your order, plus an additional $10 if you sign in to your account. Use the code LASTCHANCE.

BUY HERE

FTD

Flowers (and non-flower gifting options) from this century-old business are modestly priced, and same-day delivery is an option. Today, you can save up to 40% off various bouquets — including a black roses showstopper — with various codes (they’ll be listed below the flowers you want: SAVE30, SAVE40, etc.)

BUY HERe
UrbanStems Double the Parasol
UrbanStems Double the Parasol
UrbanStems

UrbanStems

Besides a few specific bouquet deals, you can also save a bit by ordering more stems (doubling or tripling the usual dozen), or you can save 20% off by signing off for the brand’s emails (it can unlock this via a small “save 20%” button on the bottom right of the screen).

BUY HERe

Farmgirl Flowers

Premium bouquets with purposely limited (but beautiful) options — and through Friday, you can save 25% off with the code HURRYLOVE.

BUY HERe

More Like This

The best chocolates to gift on Valentine's Day in 2022
This Valentine’s Day, Give the Gift of Really Fancy Chocolates
Monica Vinader Heart Necklace, one of the best pieces of jewelry you can gift this Valentine's Day
The 14 Best Pieces of Jewelry to Give This Valentine’s Day
a collage of the best Valentine's Day gift for him on a blue patterned background
The 18 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Him

Deals of the Day

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

a yellow L.L. Bean x Todd Snyder Wool Overshirt on a grey background

$149$114

Todd Snyder x L.L. Bean’s Coveted Wool Overshirt Is on Sale
a tuape Everlane The No-Sweater Sweater on a grey background

$78$47

Everlane’s No-Sweat Sweater Is Still 40% Off
a brown Alex Mill Corduroy Work Jacket on a grey background

$195$117

This Corduroy Work Jacket Is Perfect for Spring. Buy It on Sale Now.
All Sale Items Are an Additional 60% Off at Prana

From Our Partner

All Sale Items Are an Additional 60% Off at Prana
All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party

Keep Reading

Moses Rashid, founder of The Edit LDN

Meet the British Entrepreneur Taking the Sneaker Market to the Next Level
A group practicing Tai Chi on a cold day in a New York City park.

It’s Never Too Late (Or Early) to Try Tai Chi. Here’s How.
Aerial view of Montreal, Canada in winter

How to Spend a Perfect Winter Weekend in Montreal
A flower bouquet from The Bouqs Co, now $20 off

The Best Last-Minute Deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day
The Sonos Arc and the Sonos Beam soundbars in a head to head battle.

Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam: Which Is the Best Sonos Soundbar for You?
The Ford F-150 Lightning, the top trim model of the electric pickup truck, on an intergalactic background. Here's our review of the truck.

Review: Ford F-150 Lightning (Mostly) Fulfills the Promise of a New Era
Tony Romo in an ad for Michelob ULTRA.

What Tony Romo Is Looking Forward to in Super Bowl LVII
a collage of items from the Huckberry Winter Sale on a unfocused brown background

Huckberry's Humongous Winter Sale Is Officially On
The Keen Howser III Slip-On is a perfect slipper shoe for lounging, camping and travel

Review: Keen's Hybrid Slip-On Adventure Shoe Is Casual Footwear Perfection

Trending

How This “Diff’rent Strokes” Episode Changed TV History
It’s a MILF’s World. We’re Just Living in It.
The 10 Best EDC Pocket Knives
The 15 Sexiest Valentine’s Day Gifts
Everything to Know About Attending a Sex Party