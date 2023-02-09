The Best Last-Minute Deals on Flowers for Valentine’s Day

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

You don’t have to send a loved one flowers just because it’s Valentine’s Day.

But it doesn’t hurt! And for people who suddenly realized it’s the second week of February, you’re in luck: It’s not that hard to find an online florist who can accommodate your late planning.

Below, some good deals on lovely bouquets and other gifts that’ll arrive by Feb. 14 — if not sooner, as you can probably save yourself some stress and a little money by scheduling your send a day early. And remember: It’s OK to send flowers any day of the year for any reason.

Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet from 1-800-Flowers.com 1-800-Flowers.com

1-800-Flowers.com

The “Enchanted Rose Medley Bouquet” is down to $50 (from $91) and includes 18 stems and chocolate. This deal is good through February 13.

Teleflora

The site’s Deal of the Day offers a set price — lower than other arrangements on the site — for a local florist to design their own bouquet for your loved one with just a bit of guidance from you.

Kiss Me bouquet from The Bouqs Co. The Bouqs Co.

The Bouqs Co.

Speaking of last minute…Place your order at this farm-direct, transparent-sourcing florist now and get $20 off your order, plus an additional $10 if you sign in to your account. Use the code LASTCHANCE.

FTD

Flowers (and non-flower gifting options) from this century-old business are modestly priced, and same-day delivery is an option. Today, you can save up to 40% off various bouquets — including a black roses showstopper — with various codes (they’ll be listed below the flowers you want: SAVE30, SAVE40, etc.)

UrbanStems Double the Parasol UrbanStems

UrbanStems

Besides a few specific bouquet deals, you can also save a bit by ordering more stems (doubling or tripling the usual dozen), or you can save 20% off by signing off for the brand’s emails (it can unlock this via a small “save 20%” button on the bottom right of the screen).

Farmgirl Flowers

Premium bouquets with purposely limited (but beautiful) options — and through Friday, you can save 25% off with the code HURRYLOVE.