Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Rebel Bourbon Shares Details of Latest 10-Year Release

Rebel 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon has received plenty of acclaim over the years

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
July 12, 2025 5:13 pm EDT
Bottle and box of Rebel 10 bourbon
The name of this bourbon fits seamlessly into the chorus for Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell."
Rebel Bourbon

Over the years, Rebel 10-Year has developed a reputation as an outstanding single barrel bourbon. This whiskey — the work of Lux Row’s master distiller John Rempe — has become an annual event for bourbon fans, and this year’s iteration looks to continue in that tradition.

“From the unique mash bill through the 10-year aging and single-barrel bottling process for robust flavor, Rebel 10-Year is made for sipping, and ready to be enjoyed by anyone ready to let their spirit be heard,” Rempe said in a statement.

Rebel 10-Year has a mash bill composed of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malt; earlier this year, this bourbon was a double platinum winner at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and a double gold winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This bourbon is bottled at 100 proof.

The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
The 50 Best American Whiskeys and Bourbons You Can Buy Right Now
 A detailed rundown of our favorite bourbons, ryes, wheaters and Tennessee whiskeys ideal for celebrating the USA

Previous years’ editions of this bourbon have gotten high marks from bourbon connoisseurs as well. In 2023, the Whiskey Jar Blog called it “a fantastic wheated bourbon” and argued that it is “definitely on the same playing field as Weller Antique and the Van Winkle bourbons.” A BourbonGuy.com review of Rebel 10-Year also had good things to say: “It’s vibrant, and the flavor just blossoms in the mouth as it moves back. It shows a lot of oak without tasting like you are sucking on a barrel stave.”

Rebel 10-Year has a suggested retail price of $99.99. It’ll be available in limited quantities — the distillery’s announcement notes that this year’s run is limited to 2,600 cases.

More Like This

Five bottles from the just-released Bardstown Collection
Why Bardstown Is the Ultimate Bourbon Tourism Destination
Three bottles of Blanton's, a hard-to-find bourbon from Buffalo Trace
What Is an Allocated Bourbon and Why Is This Even a Thing?
Russell's Reserve 13 bottle on a barrel
Russell’s Reserve Is Bringing Back Its 13-Year-Old Bourbon
Star Hill Farm Whisky
Maker’s Mark Releases Its First Non-Bourbon 

Leisure > Drinks
Leisure
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.
What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body
Amazon Prime Day deals
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Charles and Diana in Milan in a limo
So Your Partner Says She Wants “Princess Treatment”?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

Bottle and box of Rebel 10 bourbon

Rebel Bourbon Shares Details of Latest 10-Year Release

Mount Gay Master Blender Collection "The Cognac Cask Expression"

Mount Gay Embraces a New Profile in Its Latest Master Blender Expression

Bacan Guaro, a Colombian spirit

Your Next Cocktail Needs This Under-the-Radar Colombian Spirit

Guinness and Celebrity Chef Jeff Mauro share holiday dishes paired with Guinness beers

Is the Beer Dinner Dead?

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week