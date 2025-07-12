Rebel Bourbon Shares Details of Latest 10-Year Release

Over the years, Rebel 10-Year has developed a reputation as an outstanding single barrel bourbon. This whiskey — the work of Lux Row’s master distiller John Rempe — has become an annual event for bourbon fans, and this year’s iteration looks to continue in that tradition.



“From the unique mash bill through the 10-year aging and single-barrel bottling process for robust flavor, Rebel 10-Year is made for sipping, and ready to be enjoyed by anyone ready to let their spirit be heard,” Rempe said in a statement.



Rebel 10-Year has a mash bill composed of 68% corn, 20% wheat and 12% malt; earlier this year, this bourbon was a double platinum winner at the 2025 ASCOT Awards and a double gold winner at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition. This bourbon is bottled at 100 proof.

Previous years’ editions of this bourbon have gotten high marks from bourbon connoisseurs as well. In 2023, the Whiskey Jar Blog called it “a fantastic wheated bourbon” and argued that it is “definitely on the same playing field as Weller Antique and the Van Winkle bourbons.” A BourbonGuy.com review of Rebel 10-Year also had good things to say: “It’s vibrant, and the flavor just blossoms in the mouth as it moves back. It shows a lot of oak without tasting like you are sucking on a barrel stave.”



Rebel 10-Year has a suggested retail price of $99.99. It’ll be available in limited quantities — the distillery’s announcement notes that this year’s run is limited to 2,600 cases.