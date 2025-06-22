Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Russell’s Reserve Is Bringing Back Its 13-Year-Old Bourbon

The proof is changing this time out

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 22, 2025 12:35 pm EDT
Russell's Reserve 13 bottle on a barrel
Russell's Reserve 13 is making its return.
Russell's Reserve

An aged bourbon that earned high marks the last time it was made widely available is set to return to the shelves of fine stockists across the country. The whiskey in question has a multigenerational pedigree — as Kirk Miller explained at InsideHook in 2023, it’s the result of a collaboration between Jimmy and Eddie Russell. The first bottles of this collaboration saw release all the way back in 2000, with the 13-Year-Old debuting in 2021.

There’s one change to this year’s iteration of the bourbon in question: a new barrel proof. According to the distillery’s announcement, this new edition of Russell’s Reserve “will feature each batch’s unique proof and production season” — something that will be standard procedure going forward in subsequent years as well. This year’s bottles are 123.8 proof, for instance, up from previous years, when it was bottled at 114.8 proof.

“Each release is a labor of love and a reflection of the time and care we put into crafting every bottle,” Eddie Russell said in a statement. “This one carries the signature profile the 13 is known for, but with enhanced cola notes that bring a new depth of flavor. I’m excited to share this new iteration with our fans because I think they’re going to love drinking it as much as I enjoyed making it.”

The cola notes won’t be alone; the official tasting notes highlight “cola, molasses, and dark fruit” that will give way to “fruit cobbler and butter cream” — all of which sounds pretty delicious. Russell’s Reserve 13-Year-Old is set to retail for $200.00 per bottle; it will be available for purchase on-site at the distillery, as well as online and at a limited number of shops across the country.

