Drinking and the Culture Around It

Subscribe
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

This New Luxury Hotel in Kentucky Offers a Bourbon Butler

The Trail Hotel in Bardstown is an upscale ode to whiskey, with five bars, themed rooms and even a distillery concierge

By Kirk Miller
May 30, 2025 6:00 am EDT
close-up of a bourbon glass at Bardstown's The Trail Hotel
Welcome to The Trail Hotel, where bourbon is everything.
Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Do you live a bourbon-fueled lifestyle? There’s now a hotel for you.

Just opened, The Trail Hotel is one of Kentucky’s first real attempts to combine high-end lodging with a whiskey twist. Dubbed “the world’s first bourbon-infused luxury hotel,” this 95-room Bardstown property, located in the heart of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, features eight themed suites, five distinct whiskey-centric bars, a dedicated “Bourbon Butler” and, surprisingly but probably necessarily, a robust wellness program.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel originally opened in 1970 but has been reimagined from its days as the Holiday Inn Bardstown as something that’ll cater to the upscale bourbon fan (its location near 11 distilleries certainly helps).

Why Bardstown Is the Ultimate Bourbon Tourism Destination
Why Bardstown Is the Ultimate Bourbon Tourism Destination
 This small Kentucky city is basically the Napa Valley of whiskey — and a new special collection highlights the community’s best distilleries

“We set out to create a place where the essence of Kentucky bourbon is not just tasted, but lived,” General Manager Dan Sirrine said in a statement. “Every detail, from our curated bourbon experiences to the warm tones and textures of the design, was made to immerse guests in Bardstown’s history. The Trail Hotel is excited to welcome the world to Kentucky Bourbon Country in a bold new way.”

The Still Room Suite at The Trail Hotel
The Still Room Suite at The Trail Hotel
Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Let’s talk about the whiskey concierge. The Bourbon Butler is the Trail’s effort to bring a curated whiskey-tasting experience to guests, offering insider access, VIP distillery tours (three per day), dining/event reservations, and even arranging private barrel tastings and rare flight samplings.

If the bourbon element here is a little much (and those elements extend to the decor), the hotel also offers a Rejuvenation Room — complete with oxygen bar, hot sauna, cryotherapy and IV hydration — as well as a pool, golf simulator and gathering/meeting rooms that can hold up to 140 people.

The lobby at The Trail Hotel
The lobby at The Trail Hotel. Sensing a theme?
Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Given that spirits such as Scotch, tequila and gin offer themed luxury lodging, it’s nice to see a similar concept open in the heart of bourbon country.

More Like This

A tequila-paired dinner at Casa Salles
Review: Casa Salles Is the World’s First “Tequila Hotel”
Superlative stays in Scotland's largest city
These Are Our Top Hotel Picks for a Trip to Glasgow
Bardstown Bourbon Company rickhouse
The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Just Expanded to 46 Distilleries
The minibar at San Diego's Lafayette Hotel
We’re in the Golden Age of the Hotel Minibar

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey
Kirk Miller is InsideHook's Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.

Recommended

Suggested for you

HBO Max
Max Is Becoming “HBO Max” Again, Because of Course They Are
two thick steaks on a silver tray next to a bottle of red wine
A Nitty-Gritty Guide to Pairing Wine With Steak
Tom Cruise and Glen Powell at "Top Gun: Maverick"
We Might Be Closer to a "Top Gun 3" Than You'd Think
The styles you should be wearing this summer according to cool women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Summer, According to Cool Women
Nathan Fielder
Nathan Fielder Ended “The Rehearsal” With His Most Deranged Stunt Yet
A person pouring whiskey into two different glasses for a woman
Is Premium Whiskey Worth the Splurge? 

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Drinks, Right This Way

close-up of a bourbon glass at Bardstown's The Trail Hotel

This New Luxury Hotel in Kentucky Offers a Bourbon Butler

a cd in a jewel case that has ode to vodka vol 1 written on it

It’s Time to Stop Dissing Vodka

Father's Day gifts

The Best Father’s Day Gifts for Every Dad

Everything you need to know about all the different IPA styles.

A Comprehensive Guide to IPA Styles

Explore More Drinks

Keep Reading

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz G550 SUV in dark green

The G-Class Is a Blocky Status Symbol That Stands the Test of Time

Bill Neff, head of marketing at Yeti, holding a fish

Yeti’s Bill Neff Believes in the “Vulnerability of Being a Beginner”

Traders take a break outside The New York Stock Exchange on February 16, 1988

Young Men Are Looking For “Manly Cities” to Live In

an illustration of a bottle of soda water with the text and bubbles behind it

The Homemade Bar: Yes, You Should Make Your Own Seltzer Water