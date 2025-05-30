This New Luxury Hotel in Kentucky Offers a Bourbon Butler

Do you live a bourbon-fueled lifestyle? There’s now a hotel for you.

Just opened, The Trail Hotel is one of Kentucky’s first real attempts to combine high-end lodging with a whiskey twist. Dubbed “the world’s first bourbon-infused luxury hotel,” this 95-room Bardstown property, located in the heart of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, features eight themed suites, five distinct whiskey-centric bars, a dedicated “Bourbon Butler” and, surprisingly but probably necessarily, a robust wellness program.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the hotel originally opened in 1970 but has been reimagined from its days as the Holiday Inn Bardstown as something that’ll cater to the upscale bourbon fan (its location near 11 distilleries certainly helps).

“We set out to create a place where the essence of Kentucky bourbon is not just tasted, but lived,” General Manager Dan Sirrine said in a statement. “Every detail, from our curated bourbon experiences to the warm tones and textures of the design, was made to immerse guests in Bardstown’s history. The Trail Hotel is excited to welcome the world to Kentucky Bourbon Country in a bold new way.”

The Still Room Suite at The Trail Hotel Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Let’s talk about the whiskey concierge. The Bourbon Butler is the Trail’s effort to bring a curated whiskey-tasting experience to guests, offering insider access, VIP distillery tours (three per day), dining/event reservations, and even arranging private barrel tastings and rare flight samplings.

If the bourbon element here is a little much (and those elements extend to the decor), the hotel also offers a Rejuvenation Room — complete with oxygen bar, hot sauna, cryotherapy and IV hydration — as well as a pool, golf simulator and gathering/meeting rooms that can hold up to 140 people.

The lobby at The Trail Hotel. Sensing a theme? Jessie Kriech-Higdon

Given that spirits such as Scotch, tequila and gin offer themed luxury lodging, it’s nice to see a similar concept open in the heart of bourbon country.