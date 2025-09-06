Can’t Get to Kentucky? Buffalo Trace Is Going on Tour.

For a certain kind of traveler, visiting a destination that’s home to a distillery often means booking a tour at that distillery. (For the record, I am absolutely included in this category.) And that impulse has driven tourism to certain parts of the world; there’s a reason why the Kentucky Bourbon Trail has been growing over the last few years. But not everyone can make it to Kentucky, Dublin or Speyside to see how their favorite spirits are made — and one distillery has taken notice.



If a bourbon enthusiast can’t make it to Buffalo Trace, what if Buffalo Trace came to them? The distillery announced that it will take to the road this October, making stops in Jacksonville, Kansas City, St. Louis and Tampa with what their announcement called a “traveling tasting experience.”



The pop-up experience will be in each city for four days; each tasting will last approximately 90 minutes. According to the distillery’s announcement, the events will feature the likes of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Eagle Rare 10 Year Old, Weller Antique 107 and a new addition to the lineup, the Sazerac Rye 100 Proof.

“We’ve created an experience that tells the stories of our most impactful luminaries and brands that welcome everyone and allows space for discovery,” explained Andrew Duncan, Buffalo Trace Distillery’s Global Brand Ambassador, in a statement. “On top of all that, bourbon is supposed to be fun — there will be guided tastings and maybe even a surprise or two.”



Tickets to the experience are free, with a four-ticket limit per person. They will be available on Buffalo Trace’s website beginning on September 10 at noon Eastern time.