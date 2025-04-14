Leisure > Drinks > Whiskey

Will the Flooding at Buffalo Trace Affect Supply?

This isn't their first time dealing with flood conditions

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
April 14, 2025 4:47 pm EDT
Flooding at Buffalo Trace Distillery
Aerial view of Buffalo Trace Distillery surrounded by floodwaters in Frankfort, Kentuky, after days of heavy rainfall across the Midwest on April 7, 2025.
LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

2025 has been a challenging year for Buffalo Trace so far. No, that’s not commentary on the potential effects of tariffs on the bourbon market or the growing popularity of zero-proof drinks; instead, it has to do with something more primal: floods and the damage they can cause. Earlier this year, mudslides caused part of the distillery’s facility to fall into the Kentucky River. More recently, heavy rain left the facility partially submerged.

How is Buffalo Trace responding? And what does this mean for bourbon enthusiasts hoping to purchase more from the distillery sooner rather than later? Earlier this month, Sazerac CEO Jake Wenz said that “we do expect the impact to be extensive and the recovery efforts to be significant and ongoing for some time.”

On April 12, the Associated Press’s Bruce Schreiner reported that some operations had resumed at the distillery. Master distiller Harlen Wheatley told the AP that he and his team were reviewing barrels to make sure that the flooding had not adversely affected them.

“A lot of heart and soul goes into every product we make, which is why our team is dedicated to testing with heavy scrutiny each barrel possibly affected by floodwaters to ensure there are no issues,” Wheatley said.

As Schreiner phrased it, Buffalo Trace “doesn’t expect any meaningful loss of inventory” as a result of the floods.

The inspection process began late last week, and the distillery is working on other ways to mitigate the effects of the flooding, including getting a temporary visitor center open quickly. As Wenz pointed out when announcing the flood response, this isn’t the first time the distillery has weathered such conditions, and their earlier experiences prepared them for this one.

“We initiated a preparation flood plan ahead of the surge,” Wenz said. “We were able to implement that plan late last week and are hopeful in doing so we will have mediated at least some of the damage.”

