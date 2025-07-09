Wellness

Have a Mosquito-Free Summer With Thermacell’s Prime Day Sale

From patio shields to portable repellents

By Shelby Slauer
July 9, 2025 12:05 pm EDT
Thermacell lifestyle image
Thermacell's got just what you need to get rid of bugs and bites.
Thermacell

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I love hot weather, but my desire to live outdoors the second the weather gets above 70 degrees is hindered by one enemy: mosquitoes. Thankfully, I was introduced to Thermacell, a brand that pretty much has everything you need to get mosquitoes (and ticks! and other guys, too!) out of your life forever. One of our strongest soldiers (a true mosquito magnet) tested the Thermacell Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent on an evening spent out by the woods to see if it really does work, and we are pleased to announce that even she saw bites down to a minimum.

A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day
A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day
 Discounts extend to the Tundra 45 cooler, insulated drinkware and more

Thermacell has everything from patio shields to portable repellers. We’ve picked out a few essentials below, on sale now for Prime Day:

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
AMAZON: $40 $30
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
 Score massive deals on tech, apparel, fitness equipment and more
Thermacell Tick Control Tubes for Yards
Thermacell Tick Control Tubes for Yards
Amazon : $79 $60
Thermacell Mosquito & Multi-Insect Repellent 96-Hour Refill
Thermacell Mosquito & Multi-Insect Repellent 96-Hour Refill
Amazon : $39 $33

More Like This

Can You Last an Entire Day Without Sitting Down?
Can You Last an Entire Day Without Sitting Down?
What 20 Minutes of Treading Water Does to Your Body
What 20 Minutes of Treading Water Does to Your Body
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent
Review: We Tested Thermacell’s Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent
Amazon Prime Day style deals.
The Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Are Already Here

Wellness
Shelby is a Queens-based writer, actor and pilates instructor covering Goods for InsideHook. She has eight years of experience, and has also written for Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. Her interests lie in...Read More

Most Popular

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?

Recommended

Suggested for you

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
A retro cartoon with a woman saying ICK!
What Is “The Ick,” and Are You, a Man, Giving It to Women?
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Thermacell lifestyle image

Have a Mosquito-Free Summer With Thermacell’s Prime Day Sale

Illustration of a human brain with a computer chip

China Makes Brain Implant Technology a Priority

A woman in athletic clothing climbs an outdoor city staircase, showcasing strong posture and gait.

What Your “Stair Technique” Says About Your Body

Man using an app to monitor his glucose levels

What's the Best Way to Keep Your Glucose Regulated?

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week