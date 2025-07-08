Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Gear

Review: We Tested Thermacell’s Rechargeable Mosquito Repellent

It’s portable, easy to use and starts working fast

By Joanna Sommer @josommersaid
July 8, 2025 3:33 pm EDT
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent
Thermacell Mosquito Repellent
THermacell

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Like many, I’ve been a bug bite magnet for my entire life. Since I was a kid, I’d leave outdoor gatherings with numerous red, swelling, itchy sores on my arms and legs. Now I’m 25 years old, nothing has changed, and I’m ready to find the ultimate repellent that keeps mosquitos at bay.

The Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Spray initially excited me for multiple reasons. For one, was it possible to finally find a repellent that worked and didn’t require misting myself in strongly scented sprays? And could I actually enjoy an outdoor social function without having to be that person who’s swatting at themselves or reapplying spray every other minute? 

The package included the repellent itself, a 36-hour repellent refill, a fast-charging dock and a charging cable. For roughly $30, it all felt well-priced for everything it offers: a quick charge, easy to assemble and perhaps the most intriguing: the ability to keep mosquitos up to 20 feet away. One of my favorite evening summer activities is having cocktails with family and friends outside while the sun’s setting, so to have a product that would protect everyone around me while also not being too in the way or distracting is more than ideal.

Everything at this point had been living up to the hype. When I first opened spray from its packaging, I found it incredibly easy to put together. The charging time took less than two hours, and it lasted for several nights of hanging out outside before needing a recharge. Inserting the repellent spray into the container took merely a few seconds. It’s exactly what you want if you need to immediately keep bugs away; once you start getting bit, it feels like there’s no time to waste in order to stop them from coming.

While testing this out, I wanted to really put it through the ringer. If you’re anything like me, one hour in an evening outside can be all I need for several agonizing bites. So I settled down outside behind my parents’ house on their back deck several yards in front of several acres of woods — a spot that’s famously doused me in some of the gnarliest and in the greatest amounts of bites through my life. So I sipped on a cocktail, turned the container on and waited for my fate to arrive.

I was immediately impressed at how quickly the repellent began to spray — and for how long. It floated in the air like a mist and was essentially silent while it worked, which made it very undistracting, and I really liked this aspect. It took a few minutes before I could smell the usual bug spray smell, but at no point did I feel like it was clinging to my skin and clothes, so I didn’t mind this at all. It’s way better than feeling like that smell is indefinitely stuck to you for the foreseeable future. 

Overall, there are a lot of different things to love about this product. I did end the night with a few bites, but nothing to the extent of what I usually experience — just one on my ankle and one on my arm. I’m usually met with four to six, so while I really was hoping to end the night with none, I was definitely relieved to endure less than my usual amount. 

There could be some outliers here: It was a little windy, and I was drinking a strong-smelling honey-based cocktail, which is not uncommon for how they find me: amid drinking or eating something noticeably sweet. They also could have happened in the first few minutes that I was settling in and getting comfortable on my deck before turning the repellent on. 

Regardless, for all of its pros, it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to trying again. It could still very well be my holy grail this summer. It’s also got an amazing deal for Prime Day. Between July 9-11, Thermacell is offering 40% off select products. Having this handy for the summer is a no-brainer. Trust me.

Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
Thermacell E-Series Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller
Buy Here : $40 $30

More Like This

amazon deals collage on grey background
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
Amazon Prime Day deals
The Only Deals Worth Shopping This Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day style deals.
The Amazon Prime Day Style Deals Are Already Here
A Yeti Tundra Haul 35, which is on sale for Amazon Prime Day 2025
A Shocking Amount of Yeti Gear Is on Sale for Prime Day

Leisure > Gear
Joanna Sommer is an editorial assistant at InsideHook. She graduated from James Madison University, where she studied journalism and media arts, and she attended the Columbia Publishing Course upon graduating in 2022. Joanna joined the InsideHook...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Uncrate lifestyle image of a watch
Uncrate Has a Huge Men’s Style Sale Going on Right Now

From Our Partner

6-Piece Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set on grey background
Sleep Well with 67% Off this Bamboo-Blend Comfort Luxury Sheet Set

$119$39

Tommy John Air Airflow Short
Tommy John’s Sale Is About to End

From Our Partner

bella PRO
This Clever 3-in-1 Blender Is Just $50 (Today Only)

$170$50

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The road trip you didn't know you needed
A Guide to the Loneliest Road in America
The one packing habit no one can seem to talk themselves out of
How Many Pairs of Underwear Do You Need to Travel With?
Welcome to La Casa de la Playa
This Mexican Hotel Takes All-Inclusive to New Heights
These are the best watches of the past month.
The Best Watches of June 2025
Close-up of powerful ankles in motion during a dynamic warm-up, wearing gold Nike spikes on a track surface.
Ankle Strength Is an Underrated Key to Healthy Aging
Several book colors against a tropical background
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This July

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week