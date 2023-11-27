Wellness

All of Our Favorite Skincare Products Are Up to 50% Off at Kiehl’s

It's the perfect time to reinvest in your skincare routine

Collection of Kiehl's products
Kiehl's
By Carl Caminetti
Updated November 27, 2023 11:08 am
Carl is a freelance writer and amateur botanist. He lives on Long Island with his cats and an enviable vermouth library. Yes, library. His...Read More

Please note: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Kiehl’s is offering up to 30% off sitewide for Cyber Monday, and 50% off select bestsellers, making it the ideal time to perfect your skincare regimen…or start fresh with something new altogether. Save on toners, eye creams, moisturizers, face oils and serums galore.

Not sure where to start? Kiehl’s offers a number of services to help you both analyze your skin type and determine a routine. You can even make an appointment, or chat with a virtual skincare expert to help you get started. Here are a few products we swear by:

Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Powerful-Strength Vitamin C Serum
Buy Here : $100$50
Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Facial Fuel Daily Energizing Moisture Treatment for Men
Buy Here : $45$23
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Buy Here : $76$53
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil
Buy Here : $56$28
Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask
Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask
Buy Here : $48$24
Shop the Full sale here

More Like This

a collage of models wearing Naadam clothing on a felted grey background
Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale
Outerknown's Black Friday items from blanket shirts to sherpa fleece on a green background
Outerknown’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Your Last Chance at Discounted Sustainable Gear
A Moccamaster coffee maker, Staub Dutch oven and Le Creuset enamel skillet, all of which are on sale during the Sur La Table Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale
Sur La Table’s Black Friday Sale Has All Your Favorite Kitchen Brands
A collage of products on sale for Black Friday
The Best Deals on Women’s Gifts This Black Friday

Wellness

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Asics Gel-Sonoma
Score ASICS Sneakers for Just $60

$110$60

lululemon Surge
This lululemon Zip Is Perfect for Cold-Weather Runs…And 50% Off

$118$59

Never Buy Another Peeler Again
Never Buy Another Peeler Again

$28$21

We Love Made In’s Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan. It’s Now 16% Off.
We Love Made In’s Blue Carbon Steel Frying Pan. It’s Now 16% Off.

$129$109

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

AI logo and a number of servers.
There's Good and Bad News About the AI Pact Several Countries Just Signed
A person stretching their legs with a towel. Working out with a towel is surprisingly effective.
The Merits of Working Out With a Shower Towel
INEOS Grenadier Quartermaster
Ineos's Grenadier Quartermaster Has Begun Production
Jimbo Fisher is being paid handsomely to not coach Texas A&M.
Fired College Football Coaches Are Having a Very Lucrative Year
a collage of models wearing Naadam clothing on a felted grey background
Score Affordable Cashmere at Naadam’s Extended Cyber Monday Sale
a collage of items from the Backcountry sale on a red background
Backcountry’s Cyber Monday Sale Is Curated for Outdoor Enthusiasts

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A person stretching their legs with a towel. Working out with a towel is surprisingly effective.

The Merits of Working Out With a Shower Towel

Collection of Kiehl's products

All of Our Favorite Skincare Products Are Up to 50% Off at Kiehl’s

A photo of Jenn Drummond after she summited K2, holding a photo of her children.

Meet the First Woman to Scale the Seven Second Summits

Place setting

Mouse Brains Could Help Us Better Understand Human Appetites

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

An illustration of astronauts on a new planet. Will human astronauts continue to explore space as robots get more sophisticated?

What’s Lost When Robots Replace Astronauts

Sicilian Slab Pizza on a wooden board

How to Make Italian American-Style Sicilian Pizza

A photo of Jenn Drummond after she summited K2, holding a photo of her children.

Meet the First Woman to Scale the Seven Second Summits

Kentucky Owl Maighstir

Review: Kentucky Owl’s Maighstir Brings Scotland to Bourbon Country