Flamingo Estate’s Home Goods Are Rarely Discounted. Now, They’re 20% Off.

Flamingo Estate rarely throws sales, which is why their Black Friday sale is one you don’t want to pass up. Now through December 2nd, take 20% off almost everything sitewide. The discounts include holiday bundles, the famed tomato candle, luscious soaps and more.

If you didn’t know, there’s a glam 7-acre home and apothecary located atop the hills of Los Angeles called Flamingo Estate. Originally built in the 1940s as a creative haven, it was restored by the Paris-based design duo Studio KO. Today, the estate sells a range of products forged with a commitment to sustainability, from bath and body care to fresh organic produce. If you know anything from the brand, you’ll probably recognize Flamingo Estate by its best-selling Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle, a delectably herby and peppery scent, one unlike we’ve ever lit before.

Beyond its hero product though, Flamingo Estate offers some of the most memorable beauty and home goods we’ve tried — items that would make for a special, unique gift, whether for yourself or the hostess in your life.

Below, we’ve rounded up our favorite discounts — but be sure to shop the entirety of the rare Flamingo Estate sale here.

Flamingo Estate Roma Heirloom Tomato Candle They have candles that smell like the ocean, fall and their favorite flowers. But what about a candle that smells like a ripe, thick Heirloom Tomato? This best-seller features notes of tomato vine, basil and black pepper, making it the quintessential dinner party candle.

buy here: $60 $48

Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil This stunning bottle of olive oil is made from hand-picked and cold-pressed organic olives. The result? A vibrant, peppery condiment he can drizzle over anything. Buy it now

Flamingo Estate The Chef’s Kiss You’re looking at a collection of ethically-grown garden picks, including raw honey, smokey salsa macha and olive oil made from organic, handpicked olives. This beautifully branded set stars some seriously unique goodies with distinctive flavor profiles they won’t taste anywhere else, conveniently wrapped up in a stunning gift box. Buy Here : $1 31 $105

Flamingo Estate Tomato Bath Set Flamingo Estate also has an entire collection of tomato-scented products, from body care items to household products. This limited edition set features two ultra-hydrating hand care products with rich, herbaceous scents, along with the best-selling candle. buy here: $176 $141