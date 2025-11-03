Can AI Help Treat Prostate Cancer?

AI technology is becoming more widespread in numerous industries, and the medical world is no exception. To what precise ends that tech is being used can vary dramatically from hospital to hospital; several medical spaces in Washington State are using AI for everything from transcribing doctor-patient conversations and answering some rudimentary questions from people there for treatment.



But those aren’t the only ways that AI is being utilized in a healthcare context; a continent away, a pilot program is about to put AI to the test to see if it can help doctors better detect prostate cancer in their patients.



As Nicola Davis reports at The Guardian, a three-year program funded by the nonprofit group Prostate Cancer U.K. is now underway at three hospitals across the country. The Guardian reports that the program will use the ArteraAI Prostate Biopsy Assay system to analyze biopsies from thousands of patients and assess their risk levels and help determine whether a particular drug should be used as part of their treatment.



In an interview earlier this year, ArteraAI’s chief medical officer, Timothy Showalter, explained what this system does. “[W]e actually run the test on an H&E-stained biopsy slide, digitize that slide, and run an algorithm that provides personalized information for that patient’s likelihood of having a metastasis at 10 years, as well as predictive information for whether that patient is likely to benefit from hormone therapy,” he told UroToday.



According to what medical experts told The Guardian, one of the goals of this pilot program is to make sure that patients get the appropriate amount of treatment for their particular situation.

Last year, the authors of a study published in the journal Pediatrics explored the effects of using large language models to evaluate potential side effects for ADHD medication. They concluded that using this technology “offered scalable measurement of quality of care and uncovered opportunities to improve psychopharmacological medication management in primary care.” In a few years, we’ll know more about whether healthcare professionals in the U.K. can count on similar results when it comes to treating prostate cancer.