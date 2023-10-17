Wellness > Longevity

Scientists May Have Found a Breakthrough for Advanced Prostate Cancer

The treatment could have broader applications as well

Surgery
Big changes could be coming to the world of prostate surgery.
Getty Images
By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
October 17, 2023 8:48 am
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to)...Read More

Prostate cancer is a serious matter; advanced prostate cancer, when the cancer has begun to spread through the body, is even more alarming. While early treatment of prostate cancer is often effective, treating it at a more advanced stage is — for understandable reasons — much more challenging. All of which makes the news that doctors have seen evidence that a new treatment could make inroads against more aggressive forms of prostate cancer that much more promising.

That news comes via The Guardian‘s Andrew Gregory, who detailed the findings of a clinical trial organized by the Institute of Cancer Research, the Royal Marsden and Switzerland’s Institute of Oncology Research. As Gregory recounts, the clinical trial included a combination of AZD5069 and enzalutamide, an experimental drug and a hormone therapy, respectively.

The study was centered around 23 patients whose cancer had stopped responding to existing therapy. As The Guardian‘s article notes, 21 of them were able to be evaluated at the end of the trial. The study’s findings showed that 24% of those subjects studied showed a positive reaction to the therapy, including their tumors shrinking by over 30%.

New Blood Test for Prostate Cancer Could Reduce Need for Biopsies
New Blood Test for Prostate Cancer Could Reduce Need for Biopsies

The test could also cut back on over-diagnosis of the disease

The Institute for Cancer Research’s Johann de Bono spoke of the potential applications of this treatment. “This is tremendously exciting and it suggests we have an entirely new way to treat prostate cancer on the horizon,” de Bono told The Guardian. De Bono went on to say that this same therapy could have applications for “multiple cancer types” — an encouraging piece of medical news if ever there was one.

More Like This

Image of a rubber glove being pulled over someone's hand
If You’re Not Having Prostate Orgasms, You’re Missing Out
New Gene Mutations Identified as Major Drivers of Prostate Cancer
New Gene Mutations Identified as Major Drivers of Prostate Cancer
23andMe logo
FDA Approves 23andMe’s Prostate Cancer Marker Test
DNA Sequencing Could Lead to Customized Cancer Treatments
DNA Sequencing Could Lead to Customized Cancer Treatments

Wellness > Longevity
Wellness

Most Popular

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

Recommended

Suggested for you

Nynaeve al'Meara stands before the arches in the White Tower in season 2 of The Wheel of Time
"The Wheel of Time" Has Done the Impossible
the band wilco standing on a frozen pond
Why Is Everyone Always Saying Such Dumb Shit About Wilco?
An illustration of an hourglass.
How to Use Kaizen to Achieve Your Goals
The Replacements
Inside the Making of The Replacements’ Revelatory New Box Set
Kancamagus Highway in northern New Hampshire
11 Scenic Drives and Hikes to Take This Fall
A man on a SUP board against a setting sun.
Eight Habits That Can Increase Your Lifespan by 24 Years

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

Surgery

Scientists May Have Found a Breakthrough for Advanced Prostate Cancer

A man placing a high heel on a woman standing inline with other women in heels

Why Women Applaud and Men Mourn the Downfall of High Heels

Wooden figurines facing an empty old-school television.

Could "News Sobriety" Save Your Mental Health?

A collage of scenes from Recess Dallas, a gym with swings, turfed grass and punching bags.

Texas’s Buzziest Gym Is Inspired by Childhood Recess

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

A man placing a high heel on a woman standing inline with other women in heels

Why Women Applaud and Men Mourn the Downfall of High Heels

Bradley Cooper and Glen Powell

Can Bradley Cooper and Glen Powell Break Out of the Stereotypical Handsome-Guy Persona This Fall?

"Lou Reed: The King of New York" cover

A New Biography Explores the Contradictory, Influential Life of Lou Reed

It's about the journey (and the cash prize), not the destination.

This Tour Company Books Trips For You Without Revealing the Destinations