Wellness

Report: Google’s Medical AI Hallucinated a Nonexistent Part of the Brain

Was the Med-Gemini error a simple typo? Or something more concerning?

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
August 5, 2025 12:01 pm EDT
A grid of 20 brains, with 19 brown and 1 purple, on a green background
AI is already being used in healthcare. Are doctors ready?
Getty

In 2024, Google announced a new iteration of its AI tools called Med-Gemini. As its name suggests, this was a version of its Gemini AI software designed to operate in a medical context. In an introduction to these new AI models, Google’s Greg Corrado and Joëlle Barral wrote that it “demonstrates powerful multimodal capabilities that have the potential to assist in clinician, researcher, and patient workflows.”

That would be the good news. The bad news? According to reporting by Hayden Field at The Verge, one of the initial research papers where Google demonstrated the capacities of Med-Gemini featured a reference to the “basilar ganglia,” a part of the brain that does not exist. As Field points out, this invented body part is a combination of the basal ganglia and basilar artery, two very different parts of the brain

Neurologist Bryan Moore told The Verge that he spotted the error and notified Google, who then edited the text in their original announcement with no initial public statement. Google has subsequently added a caption as part of the blog, clarifying, “Note that ‘basilar’ is a common mis-transcription of ‘basal’ that Med-Gemini has learned from the training data, though the meaning of the report is unchanged.” (Though, as Field notes, Google’s research paper “still contains the error with no updates or acknowledgement.”)

Researchers Make the Case for More Regulation of Medical AI
Researchers Make the Case for More Regulation of Medical AI
 A newly published paper raises challenging questions

Much of the significance of this finding depends on how you classify the error of “basilar ganglia.” If it’s nothing more than a typo, as Google suggests, there’s less call for concern. If it’s a hallucination, it’s a more significant problem, as one of the experts The Verge spoke with confirmed.

The Verge’s report suggests that medical AI is not immune to the kind of hallucinations that have been found elsewhere in the industry. Despite these concerns, AI does seem to be gaining ground as a trusted source for medical information. A recent survey from Annenberg Public Policy Center found that 63% of respondents considered AI-generated health information to be “somewhat reliable” or “very reliable.”

More Like This

Astronaut selfie
How Do You Train Astronauts for a Medical Crisis in Orbit?
Ozzy Osbourne
Please Stop Using AI to Reanimate the Dead
Octopus
The Next Big Thing in Medical Technology Could Come From the Octopus
OpenAI logo
Do OpenAI’s New Models Have a Hallucination Problem?

Wellness
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Security line at a TSA checkpoint
A Security Upgrade in US Airports Could Reduce Liquid Regulations
The 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz in white and orange
Review: The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Is Stylishly Out of Step
Three of the best new watches of July 2025, from Unimatic, Ulysse Nardin and IWC
The 10 Best Watches of July
Single brown egg in blue carton, representing choline-rich foods for brain health.
The Nutrient Your Brain’s Been Begging For
These small towns prove you don’t need a skyline to live large
Hack the Tourist Traps With These Small-Town Alternatives
Sneezing man existing transit
Your Brain Can Anticipate Illness Around You

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Wellness, Right This Way

A surfer balancing on one leg while riding a wave at sunset.

You Should Be Able to Hold This Pose for 30 Seconds

A grid of 20 brains, with 19 brown and 1 purple, on a green background

Report: Google’s Medical AI Hallucinated a Nonexistent Part of the Brain

A hand holding a neck fan in front of a red-orange background

As the Planet Heats Up, Neck Fans Are Getting More Popular

Bear in a cave

Scientists Believe Hibernation Genes Could Help Humans

Explore More Wellness

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week