Leisure > Travel

JetBlue Gives Travelers the Option to Weather-Proof Their Vacation

The airline is teaming up with WeatherPromise

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
February 24, 2025 2:48 pm EST
JetBlue plane
JetBlue announced a new arrangement with WeatherPromise.
JetBlue

It isn’t surprising that a growing number of travelers are deciding to insure their trips. The pandemic has made many people more aware of their own health and more mindful of the ways they travel and the risks that can come with it; it’s natural for more people to want to cushion the risk if they fall ill before they’re set to leave town. But what about other variables, like weather? A vacation at a beach resort or dark sky park can go very wrong if there’s heavy rain.

All of that may help explain why JetBlue is teaming up with WeatherPromise to offer what’s effectively a very specific kind of travel insurance: one involving a relatively low amount of precipitation once you’ve arrived at your destination. It’s one of several recent shifts made by JetBlue to expand and deepen its travel offerings.

The airline announced the new partnership this month, noting that people who book trips through JetBlue Vacations will now have the option to add protection via WeatherPromise. This doesn’t mean a refund if the skies aren’t clear and the sun bright throughout the trip — but it does mean that if there’s “significant rainfall” at your destination while you’re there, you’re entitled to a refund.

“When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way,” said the head of JetBlue Travel Products, Jamie Perry, in a statement. “We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind.”

JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business
JetBlue Is Getting Into the Airport Lounge Business
 They’re coming to New York and Boston

WeatherPromise is a relative newcomer to the travel space. As Travel + Leisure reported last March, the company debuted earlier in 2024; WeatherPromise predicts the rainfall for a given location at a given time and duration. (According to the article, they consider one day of rain as at least four hours of rainfall between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.) Will the service be for everyone? Not necessarily — but if you’ve invested a lot of money on a trip, it’s not hard to see the appeal of investing a bit more to bank on decent weather.

More Like This

Tail of JetBlue airplane
JetBlue Faces Multimillion-Dollar Fine Over Flight Delays
grand hotel mackinac island
In Need of a Remote Island Vacation? Try the Great Lakes.
JetBlue Mint studio
JetBlue Is Adding Mint Service to Bozeman in Time for Ski Season
Hotel interior
Hotel Room Price Increases Might Impact Your Next Vacation

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Welcome to the Alamo City.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in San Antonio
It's time to get a phone keyboard
You Need a Clicks Keyboard Phone Case
Aquastar Benthos H2 watch
Your Next Dive Watch Should Be From a Brand You’ve Never Heard Of
Brian Cox in the Amazon Prime Video reality show "007: Road to a Million." Amazon MGM Studios recently announced it's taking "creative control" of the James Bond franchise.
We Already Know What Amazon Could Do With James Bond. It’s Not Pretty.
Festa St Agrippina in the North End of Boston
The Best Little Italy Neighborhoods in North America
Porsche Design Chronograph 1 F.A.T. 2025 Edition watch
Grab the Year’s Coolest Chronograph Before It Sells Out

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

Bookings Open for Waldorf Astoria Costa Rica Punta Cacique

JetBlue plane

JetBlue Gives Travelers the Option to Weather-Proof Their Vacation

Hotel room

Industry Study Reveals Hotels Still Face Staffing Issues

Behind the scenes at the 2025 Iditarod

Inside the Iditarod, Alaska’s Snowy Super Bowl

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A collage of cast members from the 50 seasons of "Saturday Night Live." We ranked all 50 seasons of "SNL" from worst to best.

Every Season of “Saturday Night Live,” Ranked

Ceramic nonstick cookware at Sur La Table

This Long Weekend, You’ll Want to Shop at Sur La Table

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant

Kimera EVO37 Prototipo Zero

Italian Newcomer Kimera Is Pondering Its Next US Move