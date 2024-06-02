Leisure > Travel > Hotels

Hotel Room Price Increases Might Impact Your Next Vacation

Rooms are getting much pricier at some go-to destinations

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
June 2, 2024 7:47 pm
Hotel interior
Hotel rooms in prime destinations are getting more expensive.
Getty Images

A few days ago, I was doing some reseach and pricing out hotel rooms at an establishment I knew very well. One big had changed since the last time I’d looked at their room rates: namely, they’d gone up a lot in the intervening years. And while the cost of nearly everything increases over time, this felt like more than just standard inflation at work. Turns out I’m not seeing things, either — multiple publications have explored the recent uptick in hotel prices.

Last month, at The New York Times, Luis Ferré-Sadurní reported that New York City’s average hotel room price was at a new high: $301 per night. Ferré-Sadurní pointed to several factors at work here, from the city government cracking down on Airbnb and similar companies to the contracts many hotels have struck with New York to house migrant families. As Ferré-Sadurní observed, the latter creates something of a paradox, in that the program benefitted hotels when the pandemic had driven tourism in the city down substantially.

New York City isn’t the only tourist destination where travelers are finding booking a hotel challenging. Air Mail’s Ashley Baker chronicled the uptick in hotel prices all over Europe — including a significant number of already high-end establishments. One frequent traveler, Matt Butler, told Baker, “My inclination was to go back to my favorite spots, but now I’m leaning the other way.”

Baker cites a few reasons for the price increases, from inflation to a realization that — at least for some establishments — they can charge more for rooms there and a well-off clientele will be willing to pay for it.

The Nation’s Hotels Are Embracing Dog Employees
The Nation’s Hotels Are Embracing Dog Employees
 Soft sheets and a friendly dog? What’s not to like?

That isn’t without some challenges for hotels and travelers alike, though. A hotel making itself less affordable can also change the mood of the place; two of the travelers Baker spoke with mentioned a lack of any vibrancy in hotel common areas as of late. This does feel like the beginning of a shift in travel habits for some, and it’ll be fascinating to see what new destinations emerge as go-to locales.

More Like This

A Southern stay for every traveler
A Guide to the Most Charming Hotels in Charleston
Six opportunities to get in touch with your inner cowboy
Rock Your Cowboy Boots Unabashedly at These Western-Themed Hotels
tokyo hotels
Our 7 Favorite Hotels in All of Tokyo
Checking into the Fairmont Pacific Rim with a FSC Certified cherry wood key card
Why Hotels Are Saying Goodbye to Plastic Key Cards

Leisure > Travel > Hotels
Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Connor McDavid of the Oilers, who are vying for a spot in the NHL's Stanley Cup Final 
Ball Is in NHL’s Court With NBA on Hold
The cast of "St. Elmo's Fire," directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. Left to right: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy.
The Best Movies, TV and Music for June
A group of men stretching on the ground. The frog pose is an ideal yoga pose and stretch for people who sit all day.
A Dead-Simple Stretch for People Who Sit All Day
an illustration of a hot dog with mustard and an american flag toothpick on a red background
A Guide to the 11 Most Beloved Regional Hot Dog Styles in the United States
Genesis Neolun concept
Genesis's Upcoming GV90 Could Reshape the High-End SUV World
Hermit Ken Smith out for a stroll in Scotland.
A Hermit’s Near-Death Bear Story From the Scottish Highlands

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Leisure, Right This Way

Hotel interior

Hotel Room Price Increases Might Impact Your Next Vacation

A few days on the South Holston River

When Things Don’t Go According to Plan: Fly Fishing on Tennessee’s South Holston River

Center of Copenhagen

The Perfect 7-Day Copenhagen Itinerary

Cenote viewed from above

Mexico's Iconic Cenotes Face an Uncertain Future

Explore More Leisure

Keep Reading

Elias Kacavas, who is currently staring in "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" We spoke with the actor before the debut of season two, "Summer School."

Elias Kacavas’s Pretty Little Life

Thomas Hart, also known as "Racer Tom," skiing down Mount Ogden at Snowbasin Resort

Meet “Racer Tom,” the 63-Year-Old Ski Resort Folk Hero

No visa, no problem.

How to Successfully Travel to China Without a Visa

different plates of brunch food, sausages, eggs, meat, french toast with berries

The 11 Best Brunches in San Francisco