Leisure > Travel

Airbnb Is Pushing for a Return to New York City

A proposed law could make it easier to book a short-term rental in NYC

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
December 20, 2024 4:40 pm
Brooklyn buildings
Could Airbnb make a comeback in New York City?
Getty Images

In the fall of 2023, new regulations went into effect in New York City that dramatically restricted the operation of short-term rental services like Airbnb and Vrbo within the city’s five boroughs. New York is far from the only city to crack down on such services, and there are a few reasons that have been cited for it. There’s the argument that enabling apartments to be rented out by the likes of Airbnb cuts down on available housing stock; there’s also been pushback from the hotel industry.

Just because these services have encountered legal pushback doesn’t mean it’s the end of the line for their ambitions in New York City and elsewhere. In November, Gothamist’s David Brand reported that a new bill being considered by the New York City Council would allow some buildings to begin renting out rooms on short-term rental sites again. This would not entirely undo the previous measures, though — instead, it would only apply to one- or two-family buildings.

Writing at Hellgate, Erin Durkin took a more in-depth look at the issue, while also noting that both supporters and opponents of Airbnb have substantial financial resources to draw on. Durkin points to a recently-founded organization called Tenants Not Tourists, whose website notes that it’s backed by the Hotel Association of New York City and the Hotel Trades Council, a union for hospitality and gaming workers. Airbnb, meanwhile, is not exactly lacking in financial resources itself.

There are a few reasons there might be some appetite within New York City for a modification to the existing law. Durkin cites the increasing cost of hotels within NYC as one substantial factor at play here.

Barcelona Is the Latest City to Crack Down on Airbnb Rentals
Barcelona Is the Latest City to Crack Down on Airbnb Rentals
 It’s an ambitious plan

Given that there’s a nationwide crisis in terms of building affordable housing, it’s also easy to see how short-term rental companies can — if left unchecked — do more harm than good. It doesn’t seem out of the question for policymakers to come up with a legal solution that makes it easier for people to rent out parts of their homes without leading to countless locals being priced out of their homes. But there are larger issues afoot here as well, and finding a viable solution could prove impossible.

More Like This

A camera in a bookshelf. Airbnb is updating its policy on indoor security cameras like this.
Airbnb Is Bringing an End to Indoor Security Cameras
A scenic view of AutoCamp Zion.
Some Hotels Are Embracing an Outdoors-Forward Approach
Airbnb logo on phone
Illegal Airbnb Listing in Los Angeles Leaves Guests and Owner Equally Frustrated
Lobby of Ace Hotel, Portland
Industry Data Shows Good News for Luxury Hotels

Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

Photos of the cars, trucks and SUVs we're most excited to drive in 2025, including models from Jaguar Land Rover, Bugatti, Scout Motors, Dodge and Ram
The 12 Cars, Trucks and SUVs We’re Most Excited to Drive in 2025
Charli XCX, Ayo Edebiri and Kaia Gerber, three women who inspired my own personal take on menswear this year
We’re Trapped in a Menswear Echo Chamber. Can Women Help Us Break Out?
These products are sure to elevate any mobile office set up
9 Perfect Gifts for the Digital Nomad in Your Life
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
Need a Last-Minute Gift for Her? Here’s What You Can Still Get in Time.
These are the best colognes of 2024
The 16 Best Colognes of 2024
A view of a bunker on the horizon, with the words "The end is near" written in gothic red across the sky.
The Billionaires and Their Doomsday Bunkers

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Brooklyn buildings

Airbnb Is Pushing for a Return to New York City

Tats or it didn't happen.

I Booked a Hotel Stay to Get a Tattoo

Let's talk about cheese, baby

A Cheese Lover’s Guide to Switzerland

Your next weekender bag

Your Next Weekender Bag Should Be From Satchel & Page

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

A cyclist in a bike lane, tinted in sepia, with orange jotted lines around the border.

How Strava Became the Secret Weapon of City Planners

A Jameson ad seen on the sidelines of a Major League Soccer game. Jameson is now the official whiskey of the MLS.

Jameson Is Now Major League Soccer’s Official Whiskey

Whisky bottles at auction

2024 Has Been a Turbulent Year for Vintage Whisky Auctions

These are the best ceramic watches

The Best Ceramic Watches