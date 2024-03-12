Leisure > Travel

Airbnb Is Bringing an End to Indoor Security Cameras

The company's new policy will also affect noise monitors

By Tobias Carroll @tobiascarroll
March 12, 2024 8:03 am
Bookshelf camera
Airbnb is updating its policy on indoor security cameras.
Getty Images

There are plenty of valid reasons to stay at an Airbnb, but there are also a few reasons for concern that might not crop up elsewhere. Concerns over hosts using surveillance cameras to spy on their guests have cropped up in the news in recent years, to the point where a recent SNL sketch addressed the matter. It’s eminently understandable — the idea of someone watching you when you think you have privacy ranges from annoying to chilling. Which might explain why Airbnb recently announced it’s bringing an end to indoor cameras, full stop.

In an announcement on Monday, Airbnb declared it was “banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally.” This update follows a previous policy that allowed security cameras in common areas but excluded them from spaces like bathrooms. The policy is set to go into effect on April 30 of this year.

Indoor cameras aren’t the only technology that this updated policy addresses. Airbnb will also require hosts to provide guests with information on both outdoor cameras and noise monitors. The latter, the policy clarifies, will “not record or transmit sounds or conversations.”

“These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community,” said Juniper Downs, the company’s Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, in a statement.

Sydney Sweeney and “SNL” Took On Bland Airbnb Design
Sydney Sweeney and “SNL” Took On Bland Airbnb Design
 Not all interior design is good interior design

Concerns about hidden cameras in spaces like Airbnbs and hotel rooms have been a growing presence in recent years, as this CNBC report demonstrates. Airbnb’s policy should bring some peace of mind to travelers concerned about being monitored illicitly — at least after April 30 has come and gone.

More Like This

KinectAir plane
Can the Airbnb Model Work for Private Flights?
Trash cans
Now There’s an App for Airbnb Trash Removal
Group of modern young people dancing under confetti at private house party lit by blue light. Airbnb has announced an anti-party crackdown for Memorial Day.
Airbnb Is Encouraging Neighbors to Snitch on Parties
Hotel sign
The Early History of Hotels in the US Sounds a Lot Like Airbnb

Leisure
Leisure > Travel
Tobias Carroll lives and writes in New York City, and has been covering a wide variety of subjects — including (but not limited to) books, soccer and drinks — for many years. His writing has been...Read More

Recommended

Suggested for you

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 21: Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch on February 21, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
MLB Players Complain Their New Fantatics Uniforms Are “See-Through”
Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce speaks to the press.
The Travis Kelce Show Is Just Getting Started
White Mountain National Forest, Livermore, New Hampshire
What’s Old Is New Again in New Hampshire
a collage of the products of the week on a tan background
Products of the Week: Cooler Bags, Bremont Watches and Boozy Ice Cream
Shane Gillis hosts "SNL"
The Shane Gillis “SNL” Episode Offered a Lazy, Smirking Alternate Reality
Margaret Qualley and Geraldine Viswanathan in "Drive-Away Dolls"
Is “Drive-Away Dolls” Proof That the Coen Brothers Don’t Need Each Other?

MEET US AT YOUR INBOX. FIRST ROUND'S ON US.

Join America's Fastest Growing Spirits Newsletter THE SPILL. Unlock all the reviews, recipes and revelry — and get 15% off award-winning La Tierra de Acre Mezcal.

More Travel, Right This Way

Bookshelf camera

Airbnb Is Bringing an End to Indoor Security Cameras

Frank Lloyd Wright’s Life Magazines Dream House is one of the best Airbnbs on Lake Michigan in 2021. This rental is pictured at dusk on Lake Michigan

The 18 Best Lake Michigan Airbnbs, The Third Coast of the United States

"SNL" airplane song

This Week's "SNL" Covered the Ethics of In-Flight Movies

Nashville, Tennessee

Beyond Broadway: Where to Go to Get the Real Nashville Experience

Explore More Travel

Keep Reading

maker's mark Star Hill Farm “Nature Distilled” Private Select

Where to Find the Most Interesting Distillery Exclusives in the United States

Watch on its side on a table

Introducing the New Longines Conquest Heritage Central Power Reserve

Lamar Jackson talks with Patrick Mahomes after a game.

NFL Best Bets: Experts Pick Chiefs-Ravens and Lions-49ers in the Championship Round

Kyle Chayka's "Filterworld"

Is the Algorithm Inevitable? This Book Argues It’s Not.