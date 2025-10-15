This Might Be Uniqlo x JW Anderson’s Most Wearable Collection Yet

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jonathan Anderson stays booked and busy. Fresh off his Paris Fashion Week (women’s) Dior debut, the renowned British designer is already back and launching a new collection, this time taking his namesake label for a spin with a fresh-off-the-press Uniqlo collab.

Dialed for fall dailywear, the latest batch of Uniqlo x JW Anderson is one of the duo’s best in recent memory, with a streamline-but-stocked capsule of highly wearable, surprisingly sophisticated and distinctly British apparel for autumn and beyond.

The 14-item Uniqlo x JW Anderson capsule contains all the menswear staples we’ve come to expect — straight-leg jeans, ribbed sweaters, striped oxford shirting — with a few curveballs, including an elite PUFFTECH Utility Jacket that’s inspired by vintage hunting jackets and could aptly be described as a Barbour clone for a fraction of the price.

Notably, the collection also features pops of color — burnt orange, crimson and lavender all make appearances — amongst the khaki, olive and navy palette traditional to fall, a hyper-intentional choice by Anderson.

In a statement from the brand, the designer said, “This season’s collection updates the British winter wardrobe with ease of styling and universal playfulness. Along with unique items that are distinctively JW ANDERSON, such as utility jackets and ponchos. New warm colors have been added for our signature denim and oxford shirts.”

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection will officially be released Oct. 16 (some of the styles are already available to shop), and it ranges from $8-130. The capsule will be available online and in select retail locations for a limited time…as in, fully expect it to sell out.