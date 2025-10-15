Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

This Might Be Uniqlo x JW Anderson’s Most Wearable Collection Yet

Featuring Barbour dupes, oxford shirting and some absolutely bananas knitwear

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 15, 2025 9:49 am EDT
Uniqlo x JW Anderson
Uniqlo x JW Anderson is approachable fall style at its best.
Uniqlo

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Jonathan Anderson stays booked and busy. Fresh off his Paris Fashion Week (women’s) Dior debut, the renowned British designer is already back and launching a new collection, this time taking his namesake label for a spin with a fresh-off-the-press Uniqlo collab.

Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
Here’s What You Should Wear This Fall, According to Cool Women
 Eight very knowledgeable women on what they want to see men wear this fall 

Dialed for fall dailywear, the latest batch of Uniqlo x JW Anderson is one of the duo’s best in recent memory, with a streamline-but-stocked capsule of highly wearable, surprisingly sophisticated and distinctly British apparel for autumn and beyond.

The 14-item Uniqlo x JW Anderson capsule contains all the menswear staples we’ve come to expect — straight-leg jeans, ribbed sweaters, striped oxford shirting — with a few curveballs, including an elite PUFFTECH Utility Jacket that’s inspired by vintage hunting jackets and could aptly be described as a Barbour clone for a fraction of the price.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson PUFFTECH Utility Jacket
Uniqlo x JW Anderson PUFFTECH Utility Jacket
Buy Here : $130
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Souffle Yarn Gradient Sweater
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Souffle Yarn Gradient Sweater
Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Oxford Oversized Striped Shirt
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Oxford Oversized Striped Shirt
Buy Here : $50
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Corduroy Work Pants
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Corduroy Work Pants
Buy Here : $60

Notably, the collection also features pops of color — burnt orange, crimson and lavender all make appearances — amongst the khaki, olive and navy palette traditional to fall, a hyper-intentional choice by Anderson.

In a statement from the brand, the designer said, “This season’s collection updates the British winter wardrobe with ease of styling and universal playfulness. Along with unique items that are distinctively JW ANDERSON, such as utility jackets and ponchos. New warm colors have been added for our signature denim and oxford shirts.” 

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection will officially be released Oct. 16 (some of the styles are already available to shop), and it ranges from $8-130. The capsule will be available online and in select retail locations for a limited time…as in, fully expect it to sell out.

Uniqlo x JW Anderson Ribbed Sweater
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Ribbed Sweater
Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Straight Jeans
Buy Here : $60
Uniqlo x JW Anderson HEATTECH Anti-Odor Socks
Uniqlo x JW Anderson HEATTECH Anti-Odor Socks
Buy Here : $8
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Canvas Tote Bag
Uniqlo x JW Anderson Canvas Tote Bag
Buy Here : $40

More Like This

The best lounge pants for men
The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More
collage of amazon deals on grey background
The Best Amazon Deals to Shop This Very Instant
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves Is Timeless. So Are His Favorite Boots, Apparently.
COS sale
The Cool Guy Guide to Shopping the Wildly Affordable COS Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Holcomb Studio Stone Pepper Mill
This Stone Pepper Mill Makes a Killer Gift

$120$68

Uniqlo 2Way Utility Bag
This $30 Uniqlo Tote Makes the Perfect Work Bag

$50$30

It’s Robe Season. Time to Upgrade Yours.
It’s Robe Season. Time to Upgrade Yours.

$149$76

Sperry Is Taking Up to 50% Off Its Classic Shoes and More
Sperry Is Taking Up to 50% Off Its Classic Shoes and More

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Andrew Dismukes on "SNL"
This Week's "SNL" Took Non-Alcoholic Beer to an Unsettling Place
Television with subtitles on
Younger Americans Are Surprisingly Into Subtitles
Bar Leone cocktail
How Bar Leone Became the World’s Best Bar
photos of international groceries on top of a red background with a yellow globe
The Best Places to Buy International Groceries Online
A man walking through a museum.
Feeling Uninspired? It’s Time to Assign Yourself a Syllabus.
Barhopping through Prague, one pint at a time.
Barhopping Across 8 of Prague’s Coolest Neighborhoods

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

The best lounge pants for men

The Best Pants for Lounging, Working From Home and More

Uniqlo x JW Anderson

This Might Be Uniqlo x JW Anderson’s Most Wearable Collection Yet

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves Is Timeless. So Are His Favorite Boots, Apparently.

COS sale

The Cool Guy Guide to Shopping the Wildly Affordable COS Sale

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

One Battle After Another

“One Battle After Another” Is Just as Good as Everyone’s Saying It Is

The ING New York City Marathon 2003: 34th Running

There’s a Better Way to Monitor Your Splits During a Marathon

Aerial image of Volvo plant

Volvo's Domestic Automotive Plans Include a New Hybrid

The best drops include Danner, Sacai, Studio Nicholson and more.

13 New Menswear Releases You Should Know About This Week