Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Did Todd Snyder and Sperry Just Make the Greatest Boat Shoes of All Time?

Two American icons collide for a pair of updated classics

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
June 16, 2025 10:47 am EDT
Todd Snyder x Sperry
Todd Synder and Sperry linked up for the perfect summer footwear collection.
Todd Snyder

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.


What happens when two American giants collide? Now we don’t have to guess anymore. Todd Snyder and Sperry have officially reunited for their second limited-edition nautical collaboration, this time centered around two instantly recognizable styles — the Todd Snyder x Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe and CVO Deck Sneaker, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Todd Snyder x Sperry
Todd Snyder

Much like the last collection, the The Todd Snyder x Sperry collection brings the former’s relaxed-yet-refined take on modern menswear, and a general air of premium luxury, to the latter’s heritage designs.

Like most things Todd Snyder touches, the textiles are the real star of the show, with the anniversary CVO Deck Sneaker a particular standout. Unlike the standard CVO model, the collab utilizes a double-layer Ventile for the upper instead of traditional canvas. Despite its breathability and weight, the tightly-woven, long-staple, all-natural waterproof cotton —originally developed for British Royal Air Force pilots during World War II — offers an entirely different level of both durability and weather protection. The raised rubberized gum sole and extended foxing similarly nod to the sneaker’s military history.

And while the CVO Deck Sneaker clearly received some serious consideration, the boat shoes are no joke, either. Crafted from Italian-sourced Vachetta leather, a durable leather often frequently favored in high-end luggage, the shoes scream Todd Snyder, specifically designed to patina beautifully over time. Paired with a chunky Vibram sole and a premium sheepskin leather lining, they’re instantly timeless, even in spite of the current boat shoe craze.

Todd Snyder x Sperry
Todd Snyder

“Designing this collection was a chance to honor a brand that’s been a staple in my wardrobe for decades. Sperry’s 90-year legacy — rooted in authenticity, innovation, and Americana — gave us the perfect foundation to build upon,” menswear guru Todd Snyder said in a statement from the brand.

Snyder is acutely aware of the longstanding American tradition that is Sperry; he suggests that the resulting footwear is all about respecting that history while iterating on already excellent silos with refined and relaxed detailing — as he puts it, “elevating something classic and utilitarian through design and craftsmanship.”

The Todd Snyder X Sperry CVO Deck Sneaker (released in dual “Black” and “White” colorways) retails for $120, while the Vachetta Leather Boats (“Black” and “Natural”) will run you a cool $230. All four styles are available for purchase now via Todd Snyder and Sperry. You can’t go wrong with either — you may want to start investing some time looking into the specifics of becoming a yacht captain.

Shop Todd Snyder x Sperry

Todd Snyder x Sperry Vachetta Leather Boat Shoe
Todd Snyder x Sperry Vachetta Leather Boat Shoe
Buy Here : $230
Todd Snyder x Sperry Vachetta Leather Boat Shoe
Todd Snyder x Sperry Vachetta Leather Boat Shoe
Buy Here : $230
Todd Snyder X Sperry CVO Deck Sneaker
Todd Snyder X Sperry CVO Deck Sneaker
Buy Here : $120
Todd Snyder X Sperry CVO Deck Sneaker
Todd Snyder X Sperry CVO Deck Sneaker
Buy Here : $120

More Like This

COS sale
The Cool Guy Guide to Shopping the Wildly Affordable COS Sale
Tom Holland
Tom Holland, Patron Saint of Short-Guy Style, Is Making Moves
Two men by the sea lifestyle image
Stand Out by the Sea with Vilebrequin’s Summer Collection
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)
The Best New Colognes of the Year (So Far)

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Everlane’s Easy, Breezy Linen Short Is On Sale
Everlane’s Easy, Breezy Linen Short Is On Sale

$78$55

Geologie Everyday Face Wash
Take 70% Geologie’s Personalized Skincare Set

From Our Partner

Hydrow Wave Rower
Save Up to $350 on the Hydrow Rower

From Our Partner

Courant MAG:3 Classics
Courant’s Charging Trays Are an Ideal Father’s Day Gift

From Our Partner

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Man sleeping on sofa in his living room. We asked sleep experts about people who have sleep anxiety in a bed, but can sleep fine on a couch.
Why Can I Fall Asleep on the Couch and Not in My Bed?
A tired man pushes his bike up a hill.
The Late-30s Aging Surge: Why It Happens and What to Do
Aburi Wagyu with Uni Butter topped with Caviar
The Most Overrated Food Trends, According to Chefs
Bonnie Blue at the NYLON House on April 11, 2025 in Palm Springs, California
Why Do Men Want to Participate in Extreme Sex Stunts Like Bonnie Blue’s?
Hiking poles
Research Suggests Hiking Poles Can Improve Fitness
Benicio del Toro, Mia Threapleton and Michael Cera in Wes Anderson's "The Phoenician Scheme"
Every Wes Anderson Movie Is About the Same Thing. Why Are Some Better Than Others?

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

COS sale

The Cool Guy Guide to Shopping the Wildly Affordable COS Sale

Todd Snyder x Sperry

Did Todd Snyder and Sperry Just Make the Greatest Boat Shoes of All Time?

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Linen Shorts to Cushy Trainers: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

From Nord to Lululemon, this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.

Products of the Week: Whiskey, Slides and Tudor Watches

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder Sale

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week