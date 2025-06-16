Did Todd Snyder and Sperry Just Make the Greatest Boat Shoes of All Time?

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.



What happens when two American giants collide? Now we don’t have to guess anymore. Todd Snyder and Sperry have officially reunited for their second limited-edition nautical collaboration, this time centered around two instantly recognizable styles — the Todd Snyder x Sperry Authentic Original Boat Shoe and CVO Deck Sneaker, which celebrates its 90th anniversary this year.

Todd Snyder

Much like the last collection, the The Todd Snyder x Sperry collection brings the former’s relaxed-yet-refined take on modern menswear, and a general air of premium luxury, to the latter’s heritage designs.

Like most things Todd Snyder touches, the textiles are the real star of the show, with the anniversary CVO Deck Sneaker a particular standout. Unlike the standard CVO model, the collab utilizes a double-layer Ventile for the upper instead of traditional canvas. Despite its breathability and weight, the tightly-woven, long-staple, all-natural waterproof cotton —originally developed for British Royal Air Force pilots during World War II — offers an entirely different level of both durability and weather protection. The raised rubberized gum sole and extended foxing similarly nod to the sneaker’s military history.

And while the CVO Deck Sneaker clearly received some serious consideration, the boat shoes are no joke, either. Crafted from Italian-sourced Vachetta leather, a durable leather often frequently favored in high-end luggage, the shoes scream Todd Snyder, specifically designed to patina beautifully over time. Paired with a chunky Vibram sole and a premium sheepskin leather lining, they’re instantly timeless, even in spite of the current boat shoe craze.

Todd Snyder

“Designing this collection was a chance to honor a brand that’s been a staple in my wardrobe for decades. Sperry’s 90-year legacy — rooted in authenticity, innovation, and Americana — gave us the perfect foundation to build upon,” menswear guru Todd Snyder said in a statement from the brand.

Snyder is acutely aware of the longstanding American tradition that is Sperry; he suggests that the resulting footwear is all about respecting that history while iterating on already excellent silos with refined and relaxed detailing — as he puts it, “elevating something classic and utilitarian through design and craftsmanship.”

The Todd Snyder X Sperry CVO Deck Sneaker (released in dual “Black” and “White” colorways) retails for $120, while the Vachetta Leather Boats (“Black” and “Natural”) will run you a cool $230. All four styles are available for purchase now via Todd Snyder and Sperry. You can’t go wrong with either — you may want to start investing some time looking into the specifics of becoming a yacht captain.

Shop Todd Snyder x Sperry