Todd Snyder’s Black Friday Sale Is Menswear Heaven

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Todd Snyder’s Black Friday sale is positively humming with on-sale menswear, enough to make it one of the best sales of the all-too-short shopping weekend. Because we’re generous media overlords who care about your wallet (and your look), we’ve done the legwork for you. The sitewide blowout — 30% off virtually everything storewide with code BLACKFRIDAY30 — is stocked with menswear galore, including tailoring, knitwear, trousers and so much more. It’s all discounted and very much up for grabs.

We’ve already sorted through the thousands of apparel and footwear on sale, and compiled the best still-live deals from the bonkers Black Friday sale below to get you warmed up, suited for that holiday party and generally dressing. You can peruse hundreds more on-sale items from the Todd here. No need to thank us, just get to shopping. Below, the best deals from the Todd Snyder Black Friday sale.

Todd Synder Black Friday Deals