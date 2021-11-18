Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Todd Snyder’s Black Friday Sale Is Menswear Heaven

There's still time to save 30% sitwide

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
Updated November 29, 2024 8:51 am
Todd Snyder Black Friday sale
Todd Snyder's Black Friday Sale is a certified menswear bonanza.
Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Todd Snyder’s Black Friday sale is positively humming with on-sale menswear, enough to make it one of the best sales of the all-too-short shopping weekend. Because we’re generous media overlords who care about your wallet (and your look), we’ve done the legwork for you. The sitewide blowout — 30% off virtually everything storewide with code BLACKFRIDAY30 — is stocked with menswear galore, including tailoring, knitwear, trousers and so much more. It’s all discounted and very much up for grabs.

We’ve already sorted through the thousands of apparel and footwear on sale, and compiled the best still-live deals from the bonkers Black Friday sale below to get you warmed up, suited for that holiday party and generally dressing. You can peruse hundreds more on-sale items from the Todd here. No need to thank us, just get to shopping. Below, the best deals from the Todd Snyder Black Friday sale.

Todd Synder Black Friday Deals

Todd Synder Relaxed Selvedge Jean
Todd Synder Relaxed Selvedge Jean
Buy Here : $198 $104
Todd Snyder Corduroy Station Jacket
Todd Snyder Corduroy Station Jacket
Buy Here : $298 $209
Todd Synder x Champion Canadian Fleece Relaxed Hoodie
Todd Synder x Champion Canadian Fleece Relaxed Hoodie
Buy Here : $168 $97
Todd Synder Italian Quilted Down Snap Bomber
Todd Synder Italian Quilted Down Snap Bomber
Buy Here : $428 $244
Clarks Desert Trek Hiker
Clarks Desert Trek Hiker
Buy Here : $220 $125

Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

