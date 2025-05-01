Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

Is Kim Kardashian's basics brand...really good?

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
May 1, 2025 12:24 pm EDT
Skims sale
You should probably check out the Skims sale.
Skims

We don’t need to tell you twice — whatever you may think about America’s favorite reality TV stars, Skims, Kim Kardashian’s basics and underwear brand, is really good. Like, good enough to compete with the likes of Calvin Klein good. From cozy tonal boxers to a shocking technical sweat-wicking sports line, the Skims Men’s collection has a ton of stock that is highly wearable and supremely comfortable.

Four Men’s Underwear Brands That Should Be on Your Radar 
Four Men’s Underwear Brands That Should Be on Your Radar 
 Treat yourself to these elevated undergarments

If you’re at all curious about Kim K’s basics, it’s now high time to act, because the Skims sale is back — the brand’s bi-annual blowout just landed, with up to 50% off a huge amount of stock, including the brand’s best-selling boxers and briefs. We’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best stock from the Skims sale below, or you can check out the entirety of the sale here.

Shop the Skims Sale

Skims Sport 5″ Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Skims Sport 5″ Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $62 $30

Performance-oriented briefs for the most active of guys.

Skims Cotton Poplin Boxer (3-Pack)
Skims Cotton Poplin Boxer (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $58 $40

Lounge in cotton comfort.

Skims Basics Cotton Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Skims Basics Cotton Boxer Brief (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $42 $24

Your Calvins could never.

Skims Sports Muscle Tank
Skims Sports Muscle Tank
Buy Here : $38 $26

Suns out, (Skims) guns out.

Skims Tube Crew Sock (3-Pack)
Skims Tube Crew Sock (3-Pack)
Buy Here : $28 $16

White tube socks were so last year. Try earthy tones instead.

