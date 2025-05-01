Fellas, It’s Time to Check Out the Skims Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

We don’t need to tell you twice — whatever you may think about America’s favorite reality TV stars, Skims, Kim Kardashian’s basics and underwear brand, is really good. Like, good enough to compete with the likes of Calvin Klein good. From cozy tonal boxers to a shocking technical sweat-wicking sports line, the Skims Men’s collection has a ton of stock that is highly wearable and supremely comfortable.

If you’re at all curious about Kim K’s basics, it’s now high time to act, because the Skims sale is back — the brand’s bi-annual blowout just landed, with up to 50% off a huge amount of stock, including the brand’s best-selling boxers and briefs. We’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best stock from the Skims sale below, or you can check out the entirety of the sale here.

Shop the Skims Sale

Performance-oriented briefs for the most active of guys.

Lounge in cotton comfort.

Your Calvins could never.

Suns out, (Skims) guns out.

White tube socks were so last year. Try earthy tones instead.