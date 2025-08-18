Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Public Rec’s Unbelievably Comfortable Pants Are on Sale

Take 30% off everything, including polos and hoodies, during the brand’s 10-year anniversary sale

By Logan Mahan @missloganmarie
August 18, 2025 12:02 pm EDT
Three different men's pants from Public Rec. All of them are on sale during the brand's 10-year anniversary event.
Everything is 30% off. Where to begin?
Menswear brand Public Rec rarely throws sales, so when the discounts come around, it’s always an occasion. And this week marks a big one: The athleisure brand, which makes some of the most comfortable pants around, just hit its 10-year anniversary, and it’s toasting with a 30% off sitewide sale.

We’ve already done the legwork for you and rounded up all of Public Rec’s best apparel for you below. From their swing-proof Dealmaker pants to their luxe waffle-weave hoodies, each and every item here has been hand-selected and editor-vetted, and, more importantly, it’s all heavily discounted.

Public Rec Gamechanger Pants
Public Rec Gamechanger Pants
Buy Here : $108 $76
Public Rec Dealmaker Pants
Public Rec Dealmaker Pants
Buy Here : $128 $90
Public Rec Gamechanger 5-Pocket Pants
Public Rec Gamechanger 5-Pocket Pants
Buy Here : $128 $90
Public Rec Gamechanger Joggers
Public Rec Gamechanger Joggers
Buy Here : $108 $76
Public Rec Dealmaker Chino+
Public Rec Dealmaker Chino+
Buy Here : $138 $97

Public Rec Go-To Polo
Public Rec Go-To Polo
Buy Here : $72 $50
Public Rec Friday Crewneck
Public Rec Friday Crewneck
Buy Here: $98 $69
Public Rec Waffle-Knit Hoodie
Public Rec Waffle-Knit Hoodie
Buy Here : $98 $69
Public Rec Courtside Crewneck
Public Rec Courtside Crewneck
Buy Here : $128 $90
Public Rec Gamechanger Quarter Zip
Public Rec Gamechanger Quarter Zip
Buy Here : $108 $76

