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Products of the Week: Bose Headphones and a Buck Mason Linen Collection

The 5 best pieces of garb and gear that crossed our desks this week

By Hanna Agro
June 18, 2026 2:21 pm EDT
over ear headphones, an orange tote back and salt and stone deodorant
You're gonna wanna check these out.
Bose/Salt & Stone/Steele

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose releases a new version of their Ultra Headphones, Buck Mason drops a linen collection for summer and Steele Canvas puts out a Nantucket Red collection.

Bose x KidSuper QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Bose x KidSuper QuietComfort Ultra Headphones

Our favorite headphones just got an upgrade. Seriously, the sound coming out of these makes your life feel like it’s set to a soundtrack, and Bose partnered with creative studio KidSuper to make them dazzle a little bit more. Their QuietComfort Ultra Headphones now come in two new graphic styles, one blue-based colorway and one that’s a little more purple.

buy here: $499
Buck Mason Loomed Linen Collection
Buck Mason Loomed Linen Collection

Easy, breezy linen for summertime. Buck Mason just dropped their Loomed Linen collection, which kind of feels like something Indiana Jones would wear while teaching. Each piece has been garment washed, which gives a lived-in feel, making them comfortable, versatile and easily wearable all summer long.

shop here
Steele Canvas Nantucket Red Collection
Steele Canvas Nantucket Red Collection

Did Steele just drop a rival to the famed Boat and Tote? Maybe. Their Nantucket Red collection features their iconic, best-selling canvas bags, just zhuzhed up. Now, the products come in sun-faded red shades that evoke days spent on a boat or on a beach in Nantucket.

shop here
Uniqlo x F.Risso Summer Collection
Uniqlo x F.Risso Summer Collection

Uniqlo just launched a summer 2026 collection that was made in collaboration with designer Francesco Risso who also happens to be the creative director of sister brand GU. It’s full of bold colors and prints and baggy, free-flowing cuts.

shop here
Salt & Stone Lily and Yuzu Deodorant
Salt & Stone Lily and Yuzu Deodorant

The famed natural deodorant brand Salt & Stone has brought a new scent into the fold. Lily and Yuzu is meant to evoke notes of fresh citrus and days spent on the waterfront. The deodorant is, of course, aluminum-free and manufactured with prebiotics to help neutralize odors. The scent also comes in a body wash and body mist if you’re going for a different application method.

shop here

Meet your guide

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro

Hanna Agro is an Assistant Editor at InsideHook. She writes commerce reviews and roundups and helps run the social media accounts. You can find her running around the city filming and editing content or in the office typing away. She lives in Manhattan and loves trying new restaurants, strolling through Riverside Park and sitting down with a good book. She…
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