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Each week, our inbox runneth over with news of gear, apparel and tech releases from around the world. In this feature, we’ll parse through the best of it. Today: Bose releases a new version of their Ultra Headphones, Buck Mason drops a linen collection for summer and Steele Canvas puts out a Nantucket Red collection.
Bose x KidSuper QuietComfort Ultra Headphones
Our favorite headphones just got an upgrade. Seriously, the sound coming out of these makes your life feel like it’s set to a soundtrack, and Bose partnered with creative studio KidSuper to make them dazzle a little bit more. Their QuietComfort Ultra Headphones now come in two new graphic styles, one blue-based colorway and one that’s a little more purple.
Buck Mason Loomed Linen Collection
Easy, breezy linen for summertime. Buck Mason just dropped their Loomed Linen collection, which kind of feels like something Indiana Jones would wear while teaching. Each piece has been garment washed, which gives a lived-in feel, making them comfortable, versatile and easily wearable all summer long.
Steele Canvas Nantucket Red Collection
Did Steele just drop a rival to the famed Boat and Tote? Maybe. Their Nantucket Red collection features their iconic, best-selling canvas bags, just zhuzhed up. Now, the products come in sun-faded red shades that evoke days spent on a boat or on a beach in Nantucket.
Uniqlo x F.Risso Summer Collection
Uniqlo just launched a summer 2026 collection that was made in collaboration with designer Francesco Risso who also happens to be the creative director of sister brand GU. It’s full of bold colors and prints and baggy, free-flowing cuts.
Salt & Stone Lily and Yuzu Deodorant
The famed natural deodorant brand Salt & Stone has brought a new scent into the fold. Lily and Yuzu is meant to evoke notes of fresh citrus and days spent on the waterfront. The deodorant is, of course, aluminum-free and manufactured with prebiotics to help neutralize odors. The scent also comes in a body wash and body mist if you’re going for a different application method.
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