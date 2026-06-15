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All the Yeti Gear You Need for Summer Is on Sale at Amazon

Enjoy discounts on tumblers, traditional coolers, backpack coolers and more

By Kirk Miller
June 15, 2026 11:55 am EDT
YETI Hopper M Series Backpack Soft Sided Coolers with MagShield Access
Yeti's Hopper cooler backpack is on sale at Amazon.
Amazon

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Coolers, tumblers, backpacks that double as coolers — Yeti makes ’em all and now, just in time for the hot weather, Amazon is offering up to 30% off these drinking and storage vessels.

To make sure you can grab some gear before it’s all sold out, we rounded up a few of our favorites below:

Yeti Rambler 42 oz Tumbler
Yeti Rambler 42 oz Tumbler

Nine different colorways of this straw-equipped tumbler are available — and in multiple sizes, too. That said, stick with the largest (42 oz.). As a user, I can attest that your drink will stay cool.

BUY HERE : $45 $32
Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler
Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler

Only a few styles of this leakproof insulated cooler are on sale, but it’s an ideal way to schlep around 16 cans and some ice.

BUY HERE : $300 $240
Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack Cooler
Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack Cooler

This soft-sided cooler uses powerful magnets to keep the bag sealed or wide open for easy access, and features hitch points to attach gear (don’t forget the bottle opener).

BUY HERE : $325 $244
Yeti Yonder Water Bottle
Yeti Yonder Water Bottle

This 20 oz. water bottle is lightweight, BPA-free and features a built-in straw cap.

BUY HERE : $22 $18
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker

Technically not on sale, but this dishwasher-safe cocktail shaker is pretty cool and will arrive before Father’s Day (dad won’t be mad).

BUY HERE : $65

Meet your guide

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller

Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence.
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