All the Yeti Gear You Need for Summer Is on Sale at Amazon

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Coolers, tumblers, backpacks that double as coolers — Yeti makes ’em all and now, just in time for the hot weather, Amazon is offering up to 30% off these drinking and storage vessels.

To make sure you can grab some gear before it’s all sold out, we rounded up a few of our favorites below:

Yeti Rambler 42 oz Tumbler Nine different colorways of this straw-equipped tumbler are available — and in multiple sizes, too. That said, stick with the largest (42 oz.). As a user, I can attest that your drink will stay cool. BUY HERE : $45 $32

Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack Cooler This soft-sided cooler uses powerful magnets to keep the bag sealed or wide open for easy access, and features hitch points to attach gear (don’t forget the bottle opener). BUY HERE : $325 $244

Meet your guide Kirk Miller Kirk Miller is InsideHook’s Senior Lifestyle Editor (and longest-serving resident). He writes a lot about whisk(e)y, cocktails, consumer goods and artificial intelligence. More from Kirk Miller »