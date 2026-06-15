All the Yeti Gear You Need for Summer Is on Sale at Amazon

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Coolers, tumblers, backpacks that double as coolers — Yeti makes ’em all and now, just in time for the hot weather, Amazon is offering up to 30% off these drinking and storage vessels.
To make sure you can grab some gear before it’s all sold out, we rounded up a few of our favorites below:
Yeti Rambler 42 oz Tumbler
Nine different colorways of this straw-equipped tumbler are available — and in multiple sizes, too. That said, stick with the largest (42 oz.). As a user, I can attest that your drink will stay cool.
Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Portable Soft Cooler
Only a few styles of this leakproof insulated cooler are on sale, but it’s an ideal way to schlep around 16 cans and some ice.
Yeti Hopper M Series Backpack Cooler
This soft-sided cooler uses powerful magnets to keep the bag sealed or wide open for easy access, and features hitch points to attach gear (don’t forget the bottle opener).
Yeti Yonder Water Bottle
This 20 oz. water bottle is lightweight, BPA-free and features a built-in straw cap.
Yeti Rambler 20 oz Cocktail Shaker
Technically not on sale, but this dishwasher-safe cocktail shaker is pretty cool and will arrive before Father’s Day (dad won’t be mad).
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