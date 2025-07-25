Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

From Our EIC: Everything I’m Eyeing From the Huckberry Summer Sale

From headphone stands to Tracksmith shorts

By Mike Conklin @mikeconklin
July 25, 2025 3:25 pm EDT
Mike's email collage
The Huckberry summer sale is the gift that keeps on giving.
InsideHook

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On any given day of the week, at any given time of year, Huckberry’s sale section contains some pretty choice items and some pretty appealing prices. But a few times a year, they really get after it, marking down what seems like every single item on the site.

Huckberry’s Massive Summer Sale Is Bringing the Heat
Huckberry’s Massive Summer Sale Is Bringing the Heat
 Like a summer Friday, but for your wallet

Their annual summer sale is underway right now, and it runs through Tuesday, July 29. It’s a lot to scroll through, and while I can certainly think of far worse ways to spend 30 minutes or so, I’ve taken the liberty of highlighting 10 items I’m particularly interested in.

Wills Wrinkle-Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt
Wills Wrinkle-Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt

The long-sleeve version is one of my go-to pieces, all year round. I can think of not one single reason I wouldn’t add the short-sleeve one for warmer weather specifically.

Buy Here : $98
Luca Suede Terra Low Sneaker
Luca Suede Terra Low Sneaker

I don’t usually mess with any of these fancy sneakers. If I’m wearing sneakers, they’re almost always classic Vans or New Balance. But I find these especially nice looking.

Buy Here : $195 $156
Craighill Headphone Stand
Craighill Headphone Stand

Get yourself some good headphones, and then get yourself a cool stand to hang them on.

Buy Here : $88 $61
Relwen Windzip Jacket
Relwen Windzip Jacket

I will never understand why Relwen insists on shooting all their products in a way that makes them appear rumpled and weird, but I own this jacket, and it is neither rumpled nor weird. Perfect for walking the dog in cooler weather, or for running errands around town.

Buy Here : $268 $187
Taylor Stitch Emerson Blazer
Taylor Stitch Emerson Blazer

Everyone needs a casual blazer for those in-between events. Taylor Stitch’s version is as good as any.

Buy Here : $298 $188
La Paz Baptista Linen Chore Coat
La Paz Baptista Linen Chore Coat

Chore coat season will be here before you know it. If you’re looking to get it underway as soon as possible, this breezy linen number will come in handy.

Buy Here : $320 $224
Knickerbocker Beefy Oxford Shirt
Knickerbocker Beefy Oxford Shirt

A heavyweight classic Oxford that’s cut so that it can easily be worn untucked for more casual situations.

Buy Here : $195 $136
Carhartt WIP Jakob Tote Bag
Carhartt WIP Jakob Tote Bag

As a recent tote bag convert (this one from Filson is my new everyday bag), I’m obviously now wondering which others I can add to the rotation. The price is right on this Carhartt WIP version.

Buy Here : $115 $69
Vans Premium Authentic Sneaker
Vans Premium Authentic Sneaker

As mentioned above and many times before, these are my go-to sneakers. Sizing is a little spotty here, but you’ll find something if you’re flexible when it comes to the color.

Buy Here : $75 $63
Tracksmith Session Short
Tracksmith Session Short

We love Tracksmith around here, but we also fully acknowledge that the pricing is sometimes a bit much. Every little markdown like this one helps.

Buy Here : $75 $63

More Like This

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.
From Sweater Polos to Running Shoes: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week
Ray-Ban Next Generation Wrap
All Wrapped Up With A$AP Rocky’s Latest Ray-Ban Collection
A close up of Nike's reverse swoosh logo
Nike’s Latest Batch of Running Shoes Are Literally Flipping the Script
Style Drops
The Best New Menswear Drops You Should Care About This Week

Leisure > Style
Mike Conklin is InsideHook's Editor-in-Chief. His interests include but are not limited to records, shoes, beer, whiskey and watches. He previously served as Deputy Editor at Gear Patrol and Digital Director at Men's Journal.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Ember Smart Mug 2
Ember’s Smart Mug Is $30 Off

$130$100

M79 Automatic x Peanuts 40mm Stainless Steel Bracelet Watch
Hurry! Timex Is Hosting a Flash Sale.

From Our Partner

On Cloudsurfer Next
Surf the Streets in These Discounted On Running Trainers

$150$113

Pro-Ject E1 Plug & Play Turntable w/ Bluetooth
One of Our Favorite Intro Turntables Is $100 Off Today

$499$399

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
The Connaught Bar
The Best Martinis in the World, According to Simon Ford
Three men wearing vintage-style wired headphones, smiling and interacting outdoors in a retro black-and-white photo.
Are You Trading Your Hearing for Better Fitness?
A pair of rugby players on exercise bikes.
The Art of Active Recovery: 7 Ways to Move on Your Day Off

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

A man wearing a business causal outfit against a flame background

How to Dress for the Office When It’s a Million Degrees Out

Mike's email collage

From Our EIC: Everything I’m Eyeing From the Huckberry Summer Sale

The best deals we found this week span tech, style and kitchen essentials.

From Sweater Polos to Running Shoes: The Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Ray-Ban Next Generation Wrap

All Wrapped Up With A$AP Rocky’s Latest Ray-Ban Collection

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week