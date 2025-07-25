From Our EIC: Everything I’m Eyeing From the Huckberry Summer Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.
On any given day of the week, at any given time of year, Huckberry’s sale section contains some pretty choice items and some pretty appealing prices. But a few times a year, they really get after it, marking down what seems like every single item on the site.
Huckberry’s Massive Summer Sale Is Bringing the HeatLike a summer Friday, but for your wallet
Their annual summer sale is underway right now, and it runs through Tuesday, July 29. It’s a lot to scroll through, and while I can certainly think of far worse ways to spend 30 minutes or so, I’ve taken the liberty of highlighting 10 items I’m particularly interested in.
Wills Wrinkle-Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt
The long-sleeve version is one of my go-to pieces, all year round. I can think of not one single reason I wouldn’t add the short-sleeve one for warmer weather specifically.
Luca Suede Terra Low Sneaker
I don’t usually mess with any of these fancy sneakers. If I’m wearing sneakers, they’re almost always classic Vans or New Balance. But I find these especially nice looking.
Craighill Headphone Stand
Get yourself some good headphones, and then get yourself a cool stand to hang them on.
Relwen Windzip Jacket
I will never understand why Relwen insists on shooting all their products in a way that makes them appear rumpled and weird, but I own this jacket, and it is neither rumpled nor weird. Perfect for walking the dog in cooler weather, or for running errands around town.
Taylor Stitch Emerson Blazer
Everyone needs a casual blazer for those in-between events. Taylor Stitch’s version is as good as any.
La Paz Baptista Linen Chore Coat
Chore coat season will be here before you know it. If you’re looking to get it underway as soon as possible, this breezy linen number will come in handy.
Knickerbocker Beefy Oxford Shirt
A heavyweight classic Oxford that’s cut so that it can easily be worn untucked for more casual situations.
Carhartt WIP Jakob Tote Bag
As a recent tote bag convert (this one from Filson is my new everyday bag), I’m obviously now wondering which others I can add to the rotation. The price is right on this Carhartt WIP version.
Vans Premium Authentic Sneaker
As mentioned above and many times before, these are my go-to sneakers. Sizing is a little spotty here, but you’ll find something if you’re flexible when it comes to the color.
Tracksmith Session Short
We love Tracksmith around here, but we also fully acknowledge that the pricing is sometimes a bit much. Every little markdown like this one helps.
