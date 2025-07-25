From Our EIC: Everything I’m Eyeing From the Huckberry Summer Sale

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

On any given day of the week, at any given time of year, Huckberry’s sale section contains some pretty choice items and some pretty appealing prices. But a few times a year, they really get after it, marking down what seems like every single item on the site.

Their annual summer sale is underway right now, and it runs through Tuesday, July 29. It’s a lot to scroll through, and while I can certainly think of far worse ways to spend 30 minutes or so, I’ve taken the liberty of highlighting 10 items I’m particularly interested in.

Wills Wrinkle-Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt The long-sleeve version is one of my go-to pieces, all year round. I can think of not one single reason I wouldn’t add the short-sleeve one for warmer weather specifically. Buy Here : $98

Luca Suede Terra Low Sneaker I don’t usually mess with any of these fancy sneakers. If I’m wearing sneakers, they’re almost always classic Vans or New Balance. But I find these especially nice looking. Buy Here : $195 $156

Relwen Windzip Jacket I will never understand why Relwen insists on shooting all their products in a way that makes them appear rumpled and weird, but I own this jacket, and it is neither rumpled nor weird. Perfect for walking the dog in cooler weather, or for running errands around town. Buy Here : $268 $187

La Paz Baptista Linen Chore Coat Chore coat season will be here before you know it. If you’re looking to get it underway as soon as possible, this breezy linen number will come in handy. Buy Here : $320 $224

Vans Premium Authentic Sneaker As mentioned above and many times before, these are my go-to sneakers. Sizing is a little spotty here, but you’ll find something if you’re flexible when it comes to the color. Buy Here : $75 $63

Tracksmith Session Short We love Tracksmith around here, but we also fully acknowledge that the pricing is sometimes a bit much. Every little markdown like this one helps. Buy Here : $75 $63