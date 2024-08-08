NB44 Brings a New Level of Luxury and Curation With Its Menswear Membership Program

Personalized styling services that offer curated boxes of garments and grooming products based on a guy’s preferences are nothing new. These subscription boxes were generally met with acclaim; Stitch Fix was revolutionary, and even menswear publications used their expertise to help guys dress better. But every now and then, something comes along in the menswear sphere that makes you think, “Huh, I’m surprised no one has thought of that yet.” NB44 is such a concept — a new, buzzy force in the industry that recently launched its invitation-only, membership-based styling service. NB44 takes things to the next level of curation, luxury and exclusivity, and with a waiting list of almost 5,000 awaiting approval, the numbers speak for themselves.

NB44 Pants NB44

Nicolas Bijan, the entrepreneur and designer behind NB44, is no stranger to high-end textiles and garments. Featured in Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Nicolas, the son of Bijan Pakzad — the founder of the iconic eponymous atelier in Beverly Hills —was born into the sartorial world and began his fashion career after inheriting the business. Growing up in that environment fostered an understanding of traditional craftsmanship and how to blend it with a contemporary aesthetic — quality garments that men want to wear, transcending fleeting trends. With an acute sense of style and a commitment to quality, Nicolas began positioning NB44 as the premier clothing membership label curated for discerning men.

Nicolas Bijan NB44

The team at NB44 are experts in creating high-quality garments tailored to each client’s preferences. Bijan’s designs feature understated yet distinctive silhouettes crafted in Italy using materials from responsible sources. Depending on the season, NB44 designs might include outerwear, sport jackets and suits, knitwear, jeans and trousers, footwear and accessories. Each seasonal collection is designed with individual members in mind, with pieces curated into personal collections that include three to four fully styled outfits that members typically receive four times a year.

NB44 Jacket Fold NB44

NB44 presents its designs via a white glove service, delivering the collection directly to the client in a bespoke, branded trunk. All pieces are limited edition and numbered (e.g., One of One, One of Four), and members can purchase only the items they wish to keep, with non-purchased pieces collected through the same service. Additionally, NB44 handles any tailoring and customization for the client. If a member prefers a different color or material, such as red instead of velour, NB44 will generally accommodate these preferences. Bijan can even create custom items like a green-colored humidor for those who enjoy unique touches, genuinely reflecting the essence of their “membership service.”

NB44 Trunk NB44

In recent news, Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson, a close friend of Nicolas Bijan, was outfitted in NB44 as he competed for gold at the Paris Olympics. As one of the world’s most accomplished fencers, Chamley-Watson’s unique blend of athleticism and style is reflected in Bijan’s curated and chic designs. With a deep appreciation for menswear, Chamley-Watson makes for an ideal ambassador for NB44; his grace on the piste is matched equally by his style off-court. We had the opportunity to sit down with Bijan to delve deeper into NB44 and as well dressing Chamley-Watson.

Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson in NB44 NB44

IH: You are one of, if not the first, luxury clothing membership services for men. How did the idea come about? Please give us a little background.

Nicolas Bijan: NB44 results from my ambition to offer a superior experience for luxury consumers in a post-ecomm era. The membership model has allowed us to provide an unparalleled level of service to our members — we’re not by invitation to be exclusionary, but rather because we are committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality and customization for every NB44 member. Adhering to that level of exceptional service requires attention to detail that most luxury brick and mortar, and certainly most luxury e-commerce businesses, simply aren’t capable of due to their scale and mass market approach.

Our membership model also allows us to design collections specifically to meet the unique preferences of our members. Our products are made in Italy, so they take time to create and are made in very limited production. We want our members to know that when they buy an NB44 garment, they get something that only a handful of other people in the world have.

Last but perhaps most importantly, being a by-invitation service has allowed us to create an incredible community of like-minded individuals around the world. When someone becomes a member of NB44, they not only connect with the membership team here, but they also have the opportunity to connect with other members over shared passions and interests. When starting NB44, I was inspired by brands that focus on offering personalized service to their customers rather than just generating business. As we’ve built this company, a focus on community has stayed at the center of everything we do.

NB44 in New York NB44

IH: How do you select the type of garments for each season? For instance, there might be a dinner jacket for fall but a new silhouette polo for spring.

All of our collections are designed with our members in mind, so as we plan each season, we do so based on where they live or are traveling. For example, in the winter, we might make a beautiful waterproof silk trench coat for our members in London, and in summer, a lightweight silk and linen sports jacket for those traveling to the South of France. Often, members receive collections while they’re on vacation or right before, so we always try to consider that as well.

Another important factor when designing a collection is the feedback we’ve gotten from our members in the past. We’re lucky to have very close relationships with our customers, and so their feedback plays an important role when we curate each collection. Generally speaking, though, we always aim to create casual yet elegant pieces with a very understated and luxurious aesthetic.

IH: Where are the textiles/fabrics sourced?

We source our fabrics from all over the world, most often from Europe, but occasionally from Peru and Bolivia if we’re working with Vicuña or Japan if we’re talking about our denim. We take pride in going to great lengths to source the most beautiful and rare materials from all over the world, and we believe that the highest-quality materials are essential to creating the highest-quality garments.

NB44 NB44

IH: Please briefly walk us through the process of selecting members to join the NB44 community.

We try to go chronologically based on the order in which we receive registrations of interest through our website, though we do put a large emphasis on referrals as well. Our membership team meets with people we believe are the right fit for our community, and if we think they would find value in the products and services we offer, we invite them to join.

NB44 Shoes NB44

IH: How much of your designs are informed by current menswear trends? And how much on timeless styles and silhouettes?

I like to say it’s a nice blend of both. As we said before, the pieces we’re making are focused on being contemporary and young. However, they are made with such high-quality materials that they will last a lifetime, so it’s always important to me that most of the pieces I design are timeless. That doesn’t mean we don’t like to push the envelope; we just always make sure to do it in a way that stays true to our standard for quality and elegance.

My designs are also often inspired by my travels — as we conduct this interview, I’m currently in Portofino, Italy — and so I take inspiration from the places I get to experience. We have members in over 30 cities worldwide, so taking inspiration from various cities, climates and lifestyles ensures that our collections resonate with our global customer base.

NB44 Clothing Rack NB44

IH: You also offer alterations and can make custom garments. How might the customization process work? What has been your most unique customization request?

We can send our master tailors to visit our members and take their measurements, ensuring that any alterations or custom garments we create are made to their exact specifications. We also have the ability to create patterns in our factory in Italy based on garments we know fit a customer well and can then create custom garments based on this information.

As membership continues, we always like to take the opportunity to update people’s measurements once a year, either in our Beverly Hills design studio or with a fitting in their city of residence.

Regarding customization, we can do everything and anything, and we love to be challenged. In the past, we’ve been asked to create everything from a custom backgammon board to match a client’s jet to a matte green leather trench coat for a member to wear at the Super Bowl. We recently got asked to make a customized version of our green trunk, outfitted as a bar, with Martini glasses and shakers — the works.

IH: We love that you are working with and styling Miles Chamley-Watson for the Olympics! Can you tell us how that partnership came about?

Miles and I met through mutual friends in Los Angeles, and I’m honored to call him a very good friend. I think that there are a lot of synergies between his approach to fencing and my approach to fashion. He’s also an extremely well-dressed man and finds our clothing speaks to his sense of style. Watching him strive for gold at the Olympics is really incredible, and we’re all wishing him the best of luck from Los Angeles!

Olympic fencer Miles Chamley-Watson NB44