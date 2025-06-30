The Menswear Move From “The Bear” That Just Makes Sense

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

As much as it concerns itself with artisanal produce and the turmoils and triumphs of found family, The Bear is also a show about menswear, a fact first revealed by the internet-breaking white-tee saga.

Over its handful of seasons packed with kitchen drama and cigarette blasting, the examples of sartorial excellence — spearheaded by costume designer Courtney Wheeler — have become almost too numerous to count. Swaggy chef-approved Birks, meta variations on the bootleg tee and sellout outerwear from Scandi label NN07 are just some of the god-tier garms that make up the show’s carefully curated wardrobes, which not only help craft a compelling cohort of realistic characters but also serve as north stars for anyone looking to take a page out of the The Bear‘s cookbook and spice things up in their own closets.

It makes sense, then, that the just-dropped Season 4, while a tonal shift from the frantic pacing and nonstop self-sabotaging of past seasons, would continue the trend of championing fire ‘fits. In particular, the season offers a new(ish) look for Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy — and in classic fashion for The Bear, makes a three-course meal of Carm’s new uniform.

Jeremy Allen White’s Carmy looks better than ever in RRL. FX

While the Merz b. Schwanen T-shirts seem to have remained the same, Season 4 notably sees Carmy trade in his checked wool coat for a new indigo-on-indigo, workwear-leaning ‘fit comprised of a soft-looking denim shirt and short navy coat. I’ve identified both pieces as being made by RRL, the rough-and-tumble, Americana-forward Ralph Lauren sublabel founded in the 1990s, a brand that makes perfect sense for inspirational romps through a Frank Lloyd Wright house or post-service hijinks in Chicago, and, in general, for the workwear-leaning aesthetic sensibilities of Carmy.

Eagle-eyed viewers might notice that the top layer looks familiar — it’s the nautical-inspired RRL Corduroy-Collar Cotton Deck Jacket from last season — but the paired Indigo Cotton-Linen Sateen Workshirt is entirely new. With double chest pockets and a vintage-inspired design, the shirt certainly looks brawny enough, but the cotton-linen weave is delightfully lightweight and layers exceptionally nice under its RRL brethren.

Yet another win for The Bear, and for Michelin-star wannabes. Here’s hoping we actually get a fifth season. Shop Carmy’s RRL look below.