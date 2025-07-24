Slim Jeans Are Making a Comeback at Levi’s

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Step aside, 501; Levi’s slim jeans are making a comeback. Not to be confused with skinny jeans, the slim-straight style is back on trend, giving you a perfectly tailored look and allowing you get to keep your dignity when you put them on and take them off. True Levi’s heads may already have these in their arsenal, but the slim 511s and 512s are another classic men’s fit that deserves to be celebrated.

Not sure what these numbers mean? We’ll give you the breakdown: The 511s (aka the slim fit) are laid back and modern, sitting below your waist with lots of room to move. The 512 slim taper, on the other hand, are Levi’s slimmest option sitting just below your waist and tapering below the knee for a more streamlined look. They come in a variety of fabrics and shades, suiting your particular look and feel.

If you don’t have a pair or two of slim jeans in your wardrobe, we think they’d make a nice addition. Below, a few of our favorite Levi’s slim jeans styles.

Shop Levi’s Slim Jeans