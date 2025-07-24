Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Subscribe
Leisure > Style

Slim Jeans Are Making a Comeback at Levi’s

Don't knock it till you try it

By Shelby Slauer
July 24, 2025 10:59 am EDT
Levi's Slim Jeans on purple background
Another classic from Levi's®.
Levi's®

Nota bene: All products in this article are independently selected and vetted by InsideHook editors. If you buy something, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Step aside, 501; Levi’s slim jeans are making a comeback. Not to be confused with skinny jeans, the slim-straight style is back on trend, giving you a perfectly tailored look and allowing you get to keep your dignity when you put them on and take them off. True Levi’s heads may already have these in their arsenal, but the slim 511s and 512s are another classic men’s fit that deserves to be celebrated.

Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
Every Levi’s Jeans Style Number Explained, From 501 to 569
 Are you a 511 guy, or more of a 505? We’re here to help you find out.

Not sure what these numbers mean? We’ll give you the breakdown: The 511s (aka the slim fit) are laid back and modern, sitting below your waist with lots of room to move. The 512 slim taper, on the other hand, are Levi’s slimmest option sitting just below your waist and tapering below the knee for a more streamlined look. They come in a variety of fabrics and shades, suiting your particular look and feel.

If you don’t have a pair or two of slim jeans in your wardrobe, we think they’d make a nice addition. Below, a few of our favorite Levi’s slim jeans styles.

Shop Levi’s Slim Jeans

Levi’s Premium 511 Slim Fit Men’s Jeans
Levi’s Premium 511 Slim Fit Men’s Jeans
An elevated classic.
Buy Here : $98
Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Men’s Jeans
Levi’s 511 Slim Fit Men’s Jeans

These are great for just about everything.

Buy Here : $70 $49
Levi’s Premium 511 Slim Fit Linen+ Denim Men’s Jeans
Levi’s Premium 511 Slim Fit Linen+ Denim Men’s Jeans

You want a slightly different feel, you got it.

Buy Here : $98
Levi’s Premium 512 Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans
Levi’s Premium 512 Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans

Don’t sleep on a light wash.

Buy Here : $98
Levi’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans
Levi’s 512 Slim Taper Fit Men’s Jeans

The slimmest of slim.

Buy Here : $70 $53
Levi’s 512 Slim Taper Men’s Jeans
Levi’s 512 Slim Taper Men’s Jeans

Dress ’em up or down.

Buy Here : $70 $49

More Like This

a model in a yellow Alex Mill shirt and white Alex Mill jeans.
The Alex Mill Sale Is Winding Down. Here’s What to Buy Before It’s Too Late.
Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025
The Uniqlo Sub-Label Making Some the Best Affordable Menswear Out There
Bad Bunny Para Adidas
The Footwear Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week
White dress shirts
Take It From a Woman: Don’t Underestimate the Power of a Slutty, Crumpled White Dress Shirt

Leisure > Style
Shelby is a Queens-based writer, actor and pilates instructor covering Goods for InsideHook. She has eight years of experience, and has also written for Mashable, INSIDER, Funny Or Die, Reductress, And So Forth. Her interests lie in...Read More

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Todd Snyder Boucle Sweater Polo on grey background
A Cozy Todd Snyder Summer Sweater Polo for 50% Off? Yes Please.

$328$164

Shark™ FlexBreeze™ HydroGo™ Misting Portable Fan (Dark Gray) on grey background
A Perfect Day Outdoors Includes This On-The-Go Misting Fan, Now $50 Off

$150$100

Flint and Tinder Seersucker Chino Pant on grey background
These Lightweight Seersucker Chinos Are 30% Off

$128$89

Dish set on grey background
Anyday’s Ingenious Dish Set Is $20 Off

$87$67

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Two people playing park golf
Golf's Answer to Pickleball Is Spreading Across the US
Person treading water in a lake, viewed from below the surface
What 10 Minutes of Treading Water Does for Your Body
bottles of bbq sauce on a brown background
We Tasted and Ranked 16 Grocery Store Barbecue Sauces
A pair of rugby players on exercise bikes.
The Art of Active Recovery: 7 Ways to Move on Your Day Off
Three men wearing vintage-style wired headphones, smiling and interacting outdoors in a retro black-and-white photo.
Are You Trading Your Hearing for Better Fitness?
Cocktails hit different in the air — here’s how to make them hit right.
The Best In-Flight Drinks to Sip at 35,000 Feet

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Levi's Slim Jeans on purple background

Slim Jeans Are Making a Comeback at Levi’s

a model in a yellow Alex Mill shirt and white Alex Mill jeans.

The Alex Mill Sale Is Winding Down. Here’s What to Buy Before It’s Too Late.

Uniqlo : C Fall/Winter 2025

The Uniqlo Sub-Label Making Some the Best Affordable Menswear Out There

Bad Bunny Para Adidas

The Footwear Releases That Should Be on Your Radar This Week

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Man lounges reading Sally Rooney's book Intermezzo

An Updated Canon: 72 Books Every Man Should Read

Todd Snyder

6 Summer Footwear Steals, Courtesy of the Todd Snyder Sale

person holding prepared salmon lifestyle image

Have a Sockeye Salmon Summer with Vital Choice

Moon rising

Spectacular Views of the Moon are Coming This Week