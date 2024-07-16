Over Prime Day? Try Huckberry’s Summer Sale Instead.

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s no denying the deluge of blowout deals that Amazon Prime Day dumps on shoppers. There’s also no denying that the sale is fast, loose and messy, often to the annoyance of Prime members. The mass of unorganized deals (and the inclusion of tiny, lame or otherwise bad discounts) are enough to put even the most veteran online shopper off if they’re not on the hunt for a specific Apple deal or killer steal on the odd item.

Luckily for those experiencing Prime Day ennui, a ton of other brands are throwing competing sales, including Huckberry. The retailer is offering up to 40% off their perfectly curated stock, ranging from backpacks to chore coats to sub-$40 sneakers. In fact, the Huckberry Summer Sale might just be better than actual Prime Day…

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals that Huckberry has to offer, from top brands like Birkenstock, Wellen, Flint and Tinder and more. Find them below.

Shop the Huckberry Summer Sale