Leisure > Style

Over Prime Day? Try Huckberry’s Summer Sale Instead.

Amazon's not the only site with eye-popping deals this week

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
July 16, 2024 12:49 pm
Birkenstock sandals, Flint and Tinder denim, and other style deals from the Huckberry Summer Sale
The Huckberry Summer Sale is a superlative Prime Day alternative.
Huckberry

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

There’s no denying the deluge of blowout deals that Amazon Prime Day dumps on shoppers. There’s also no denying that the sale is fast, loose and messy, often to the annoyance of Prime members. The mass of unorganized deals (and the inclusion of tiny, lame or otherwise bad discounts) are enough to put even the most veteran online shopper off if they’re not on the hunt for a specific Apple deal or killer steal on the odd item.

The Very Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
The Very Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
 Watches, headphones, sunglasses, grills, blenders — the list goes on and on

Luckily for those experiencing Prime Day ennui, a ton of other brands are throwing competing sales, including Huckberry. The retailer is offering up to 40% off their perfectly curated stock, ranging from backpacks to chore coats to sub-$40 sneakers. In fact, the Huckberry Summer Sale might just be better than actual Prime Day…

We’ve rounded up some of the best deals that Huckberry has to offer, from top brands like Birkenstock, Wellen, Flint and Tinder and more. Find them below.

The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now
The Best Amazon Prime Day Alternatives to Shop Right Now
 Because why should Bezos have all the fun?

Shop the Huckberry Summer Sale

Wellen Garment Dyed Chore Coat
Wellen Garment Dyed Chore Coat
Huckberry : $198$128
Vans Classic Slip On Canvas Sneaker
Vans Classic Slip On Canvas Sneaker
Huckberry : $60$39
Theragun Sense
Theragun Sense
Huckberry : $299$209
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
 The biggest shopping event of the year starts today. Here’s what you should buy.
Flint and Tinder Everyday Straight Stretch Denim
Flint and Tinder Everyday Straight Stretch Denim
Huckberry : $98$58
Hoka Stinson 7 Trail Running Shoe
Hoka Stinson 7 Trail Running Shoe
Huckberry : $170$136
Wills Wrinkle-Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt
Wills Wrinkle-Free Linen Short Sleeve Shirt
Huckberry : $98$68
Rhythm Seersucker Stripe 7.5″ Jam Short
Rhythm Seersucker Stripe 7.5″ Jam Short
Huckberry : $65$45
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal
Birkenstock Arizona EVA Sandal
Huckberry : $50$40
Walden Eyewear Pilot Sunglasses
Walden Eyewear Pilot Sunglasses
Huckberry : $125$87

More Like This

A collage of on-sale items from Amazon Prime Day on a white background.
The Very Best Amazon Prime Day Deals
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
Gap Model on Circle background
Gap Is Hosting a Huge Linen Sale Right Now
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale
Skincare Brand Derma E Is Having a Huge Fourth of July Sale

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. He writes and reports about style, running, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, cultural media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill
Save Over $150 on This Compact Weber Grill

$551$399

Gillette Heated Razor for Men, Starter Shave Kit
Get a Warm, Smooth Shave With This Gillette Heated Razor

$150$95

Dyson 244314-02 Pure Hot+Cool™ HP04 purifying heater + fan
Woot Is Hosting a Huge Sale on Dyson

From Our Partner

Samsung The Frame
Samsung’s The Frame TV Is Now $700 Off

$2,000$1,300

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

The quail logo on the glass lid of a Smithey cast iron skillet
Why I Recommend Smithey Skillets More Than Any Other Cast Iron
Lago di Como, also known as Lario
Lake Como Isn’t Just for the Rich and Famous
Beer taste
Can, Bottle or Draft: Which Beer Tastes Better?
a collage of goods from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on a grey background
The Best Deals From Nordstrom’s Long-Awaited Anniversary Sale
Friedman Memorial Airport, a brief drive down Idaho State Route 75 from Sun Valley
Sun Valley Billionaire Conference Draws Scorn From Local Pilots
From runners to sunglasses this is the best stuff to cross our desks (and inboxes) this week.
Products of the Week: Smokey Bear Sunglasses, Suitcases and Runners

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

Birkenstock sandals, Flint and Tinder denim, and other style deals from the Huckberry Summer Sale

Over Prime Day? Try Huckberry’s Summer Sale Instead.

Chase Stokes

Chase Stokes’s No-Stress Guide to Summer

A collage of deals of the week on a background

From Cloudsurfers to Rugby Shirts: The 26 Best Deals on the Internet This Week

Closet Constructor

Closet Constructor: What’s the Best Affordable Sneaker for Summer?

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

Max Homa gets set to drive the ball at the U.S. Open.

22 Questions With Max Homa, the Most Likable Golfer on Tour

Jim Beam Black Aged 7 Years next to an Old Fashioned

Review: Jim Beam Black Has Undergone a Transformation

Pocket watch on dark background

A Brief Guide to Modern Pocket Watches

One of the delights you may experience on an outing from Sidewalk Food Tours.

Eat Your Way Through Los Angeles With These Food Tours