Closet Constructor: Hoodie-Shorts Season Is So Back

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to Closet Constructor, a weekly series where I (a style editor) help you (a well-meaning person who likes clothes) discover new, interesting and affordable ways to really start dressin’.

As hokey as seasonal dressing tropes can be — you will most certainly still catch me in white this fall, despite Labor Day being a thing of the past — there are a few sartorial markets per annum worth a commotion. Busting out the sandals for the first beach trip of the summer is pretty sick, especially when accompanied by a rousing “who let the dogs out” joke. Pulling on the chore coat when the temperatures finally dip for good will almost certainly make you feel like a rugged workwear king, regardless of what the haters and losers might say. After all, these are the moments that menswear guys relish.

For me, as is true for many men who are unafraid of showing a little thigh, the pinnacle of this phenomenon has always been the onset of hoodies-and-shorts weather, typically around mid-September. The combo is, at its core, physical evidence that autumn — undeniably the best season for getting dressed — is well on its way. But it’s so much more than that. It’s a ‘fit born out of utility, and an opportunity for comfort, both in the sense of being unencumbered by pants and in being swaddled by an oversized fleece sweatshirt.

Perhaps as important, the hoodie-shorts combo is an endlessly customizable look, given that the form lends itself to any number of style subgenres — gorp, sportswear, ivy, workwear. A cable-knit sweater, short-shorts and loafers? Your most technical hoodie and a pair of corduroy cutoffs? If you can dream it, there’s a sweatshirt-shorts combo for it.

A hoodie and shorts asks nothing of you; I am merely asking for some intention. Don’t squander the opportunity you’ve been granted. Commit to a vibe. If coziness is your priority, lean into the matching shorts sweatsuit. Don’t be afraid to look like you’re playing hooky from whatever Swiss boarding school your parents shipped you off to. Wear your tree-legance on your chest, keep your trail mix in your Nike ACG cargo pockets.

For your sake, I pray the weather dips below 70 degrees this week. Or you could just pretend. Shop our picks below, and enjoy hoodie-shorts season while it’s still around.

