Leisure > Style

Closet Constructor: Hoodie-Shorts Season Is So Back

It's the most wonderful time of the year

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
September 9, 2024 12:42 pm
a hoodie and shorts outfit on a photo grid background
Finally: hoodie and shorts season is upon us.
InsideHook

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, we may earn a small share of the profits.

Welcome to Closet Constructor, a weekly series where I (a style editor) help you (a well-meaning person who likes clothes) discover new, interesting and affordable ways to really start dressin’.

As hokey as seasonal dressing tropes can be — you will most certainly still catch me in white this fall, despite Labor Day being a thing of the past — there are a few sartorial markets per annum worth a commotion. Busting out the sandals for the first beach trip of the summer is pretty sick, especially when accompanied by a rousing “who let the dogs out” joke. Pulling on the chore coat when the temperatures finally dip for good will almost certainly make you feel like a rugged workwear king, regardless of what the haters and losers might say. After all, these are the moments that menswear guys relish.

For me, as is true for many men who are unafraid of showing a little thigh, the pinnacle of this phenomenon has always been the onset of hoodies-and-shorts weather, typically around mid-September. The combo is, at its core, physical evidence that autumn — undeniably the best season for getting dressed — is well on its way. But it’s so much more than that. It’s a ‘fit born out of utility, and an opportunity for comfort, both in the sense of being unencumbered by pants and in being swaddled by an oversized fleece sweatshirt.

Perhaps as important, the hoodie-shorts combo is an endlessly customizable look, given that the form lends itself to any number of style subgenres — gorp, sportswear, ivy, workwear. A cable-knit sweater, short-shorts and loafers? Your most technical hoodie and a pair of corduroy cutoffs? If you can dream it, there’s a sweatshirt-shorts combo for it.

A hoodie and shorts asks nothing of you; I am merely asking for some intention. Don’t squander the opportunity you’ve been granted. Commit to a vibe. If coziness is your priority, lean into the matching shorts sweatsuit. Don’t be afraid to look like you’re playing hooky from whatever Swiss boarding school your parents shipped you off to. Wear your tree-legance on your chest, keep your trail mix in your Nike ACG cargo pockets.

For your sake, I pray the weather dips below 70 degrees this week. Or you could just pretend. Shop our picks below, and enjoy hoodie-shorts season while it’s still around.

Shop the Look

RC Outdoor Supply Outdoor Supply Hoodie
RC Outdoor Supply Outdoor Supply Hoodie
Pacsun : $100
Corridor Garment Dyed Tee
Corridor Garment Dyed Tee
Corridor : $85
Nike ACG “Snowgrass” Cargo Shorts
Nike ACG “Snowgrass” Cargo Shorts
Nike : $135
Bombas Chunky Ragg Half Calf Socks
Bombas Chunky Ragg Half Calf Socks
Bombas : $20
Bedrock Sandals Leather Suede Mountain Clogs
Bedrock Sandals Leather Suede Mountain Clogs
REI : $160

Thoughts? Comments? Queries on how to pick out the perfect pair of socks? Email me your questions and concerns at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Like This

Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down at Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale.
10 of the Best Deals From the Lululemon “We Made Too Much” Sale
Products of the weeks
Products of the Week: Work Boots, Body Wash and Kith x Armani
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
OCBD
The Best Oxford Shirts for Men, Because What Else Would You Wear?

Leisure > Style
Paolo Sandoval is Commerce Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

More Deals You'll Love

InsideHook may earn a share of the profits.
Note that deals are subject to change at any time.

NEBULA Cosmos 4K SE Smart Projector
Grab a $200 Deal on This Nebula Projector

$1,300$1,100

Apple Watch Series 9
Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9

$399$299

Patagonia Cord Shorts
Patagonia’s Crunchy Cord Shorts Are 40% Off at Backcountry

$89$53

Beams Plus Knit Polo
This Is the Best $100 You’ll Ever Spend

$175$100

All the Deals

Recommended

Suggested for you

Eric Leija practices with a kettlebell.
The Fitness Secrets of Eric Leija, Kettlebell Master
September 2024 books
The 10 Books You Should Be Reading This September
Dierks Bentley holding a glass of whiskey in a rickhouse
Dierks Bentley’s New Bourbon Could Be a Hit 
Nike Cortez
Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.
cobra's fang cocktail at paradise lost
An Ode to the Cobra’s Fang, Tiki’s Most Interesting Cocktail
Products of the weeks
Products of the Week: Work Boots, Body Wash and Kith x Armani

The InsideHook Newsletter.

News, advice and insights for the most interesting person in the room.

More Style, Right This Way

a hoodie and shorts outfit on a photo grid background

Closet Constructor: Hoodie-Shorts Season Is So Back

Hundreds of stretchy, sweat-wicking items are currently marked down at Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale.

10 of the Best Deals From the Lululemon “We Made Too Much” Sale

Products of the weeks

Products of the Week: Work Boots, Body Wash and Kith x Armani

Nike Cortez

Nike’s Retros Are on the Rebound. The Hottest One Just Hit Sale.

Explore More Style

Keep Reading

A crowd of people at the Minnesota State Fair on August 24, 2024

I Found the Antidote to American Polarization at the Minnesota State Fair

Culture Hound

The Best Movies, TV and Music for September

Best whiskeys

The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This September 

Oasis in 1997

Oasis's Appeal in 2024 Goes Beyond Nostalgia