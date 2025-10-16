Bugatchi’s Just-Dropped Fall Collection Channels La Dolce Vita

The hottest fall trend? Dressing for the good life. At least according to the latest collection from menswear label Bugatchi. Dubbed “Italian Daydream,” the just-launched capsule collection combines airy knits and lightweight layering with elegant structure that blends softness and sophistication — basically, the dream for put-tother guys looking for a multi-use fall uniform.
The knits from the collection are particularly standout — a host of materials, like superfine merino or the brand’s lightweight wool-silk-linen blend, elevate a variety of already wearable silhouettes. Explore more of Bugatchi’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection here, or shop our top selects from the capsule below.
Shop Bugatchi
We've put in the work researching, reviewing and rounding up all the shirts, jackets, shoes and accessories you'll need this season, whether it's for yourself or for gifting purposes. Sign up here for weekly style inspo direct to your inbox.