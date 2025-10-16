Your daily roundup of product reviews, deals and drops

Bugatchi’s Just-Dropped Fall Collection Channels La Dolce Vita

"Italian Daydream" introduces a selection of breezy, fresco-inspired fall styles

By Paolo Sandoval @BoomBoomPaolow
October 16, 2025 5:32 pm EDT
Bugatchi collection
Bugatchi's latest collection channels major sprezzatura vibes.
Bugatchi

The hottest fall trend? Dressing for the good life. At least according to the latest collection from menswear label Bugatchi. Dubbed “Italian Daydream,” the just-launched capsule collection combines airy knits and lightweight layering with elegant structure that blends softness and sophistication — basically, the dream for put-tother guys looking for a multi-use fall uniform.

The knits from the collection are particularly standout — a host of materials, like superfine merino or the brand’s lightweight wool-silk-linen blend, elevate a variety of already wearable silhouettes. Explore more of Bugatchi’s Fall/Winter 2025 collection here, or shop our top selects from the capsule below.

Shop Bugatchi

Bugatchi Geometric Intarsia Merino Polo Sweater
Bugatchi Geometric Intarsia Merino Polo Sweater
Buy Here : $298
Bugatchi Wool-Cashmere Coat with Removable Nylon Bib
Bugatchi Wool-Cashmere Coat with Removable Nylon Bib
Buy Here : $798
Bugatchi Julian Pebble Print Shirt
Bugatchi Julian Pebble Print Shirt
Buy Here : $350
Bugatchi Windowpane Check Two-Button Blazer
Bugatchi Windowpane Check Two-Button Blazer
Buy Here : $898
Bugatchi Pyramid Stitch Merino-Silk Crewneck Sweater
Bugatchi Pyramid Stitch Merino-Silk Crewneck Sweater
Buy Here : $299

Paolo Sandoval is Style Editor at InsideHook, having previously contributed to Valet Mag. An expert when it comes to vintage denim, soccer kits and tailoring, Paolo reports on style, grooming, wellness, menswear trends, celebrity, media and other pursuits tangential to looking and feeling like a million bucks, and is the voice behind the InsideHook fashion newsletter, The Stitch. You can reach him at psandoval@insidehook.com.

